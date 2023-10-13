Oil Rebounds After Previous Session Declines on Concerns of Further Escalation in the Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by significant strength in the crude complex while the major equity futures hover near the flatline. U.S. stock futures struggled for direction as investors assessed earnings from big U.S. banks, while Treasury yields eased following a spike in the previous session.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are rebounding from previous session declines on concerns of a further escalation in the conflict in the Middle East after Israel ordered all civilians to leave the Gaza strip within 24 hours, signaling a potential ground operation may be coming soon and comments from the Iranian foreign minister that the continuation of activity against Palestinians will receive a response from 'the rest of the axis' and Israel will be responsible for the consequences. Additionally, the U.S. tightened its sanctions against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market, with global inventories forecast to decline through the fourth quarter. On Thursday, the U.S. imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil priced above the G7's price cap of $60 a barrel, to close loopholes in the mechanism designed to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Yesterday, OPEC+ also kept its forecast for growth in global oil demand, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China. Oil prices also shrugged off data showing a month-on-month decline in Chinese crude imports.

Natural gas futures are trading lower for the third-consecutive day NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps across parts of the Lower MS and TN Valleys, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, especially across southern GA and northern FL.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Negotiations over a pay and conditions deal between Chevron and unions at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia made progress again, but fell short of sealing a deal to end months of labour disputes at the major export sites. Chevron and unions held a third day of talks before Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission, on Friday, but did not agree on a final deal, according to a union official involved in the talks who declined to be named. Further talks are planned for Monday, the representative added.

U.S. prosecutors say that an Israeli private investigator used hackers to steal emails from climate activists who were campaigning against American energy giant Exxon Mobil. In a sentencing memo filed, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, for the Southern District of New York, said that Exxon's lawyers cited media articles based on the stolen emails in an effort to parry investigations launched in 2015 and 2016 by U.S. state attorneys general.

According to Bloomberg, Hydrogen projects involving Amazon.com, Exxon Mobil and Air Products and Chemicals are among those set to receive portions of $7 billion in US funding meant to make the country a leader in the controversial fuel. President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are set to announce the seven projects — stretching from Pennsylvania to California — that have been selected to receive the government backing. The announcement will be made at the Port of Philadelphia, which the administration said would use hydrogen from a hub proposed for portions of Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey to fuel trucks and other heavy-duty equipment.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

New York regulators denied requests by European energy firms Orsted, Equinor, BPand other renewable developers to charge customers billions of dollars more under future power sale contracts. The state denial could force some developers whose contracts may not cover project costs to scrap plans to sell power to customers in New York, cancel or delay projects, as happened with a couple of offshore wind projects in Massachusetts. Developers were looking to renegotiate contracts on four offshore wind and 86 land-based renewable projects.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, announced that it has priced at par an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.375% Senior Notes due 2031. The Notes are being sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will be issued under a new indenture and will rank equally with Viper’s other senior indebtedness. The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds to Viper from the Notes Offering will be approximately $394.4 million. Viper intends to loan the proceeds from the Notes Offering to Viper Energy Partners, LLC (“OpCo”) to pay a portion of the cash consideration for the pending acquisition of the right, title and interest in, and to certain mineral interests, overriding royalty interests, royalty interests and non-participating royalty interests in oil, gas and other hydrocarbons of Royalty Asset Holdings, LP, Royalty Asset Holdings II, LP, and Saxum Asset Holdings, LP in the Permian Basin, primarily in the Midland and Delaware basins, and other major basins.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1575 per share, payable on December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2023. This represents a five percent increase to EQT's regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.63 per share on an annualized basis.

EQT expects to report a total gain on derivatives of $178 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. In addition, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, EQT expects to report (i) $256 million of net cash settlements received on derivatives, which is composed of $199 million of net cash settlements received on EQT's New York Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX") natural gas hedge positions and $57 million of net cash settlements received on EQT's basis and liquids hedge positions, and (ii) $65 million of premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period.

Gerdes Energy downgraded CNX Resources to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

According to Reuters, Aris Water Solutions' unit entered into amended & restated credit agreement which amends & restates existing credit agreement, dated April 1, 2021. Credit agreement provides for a $350 million four-year senior secured revolving credit facility. Credit agreement provides, in some circumstances, unit may increase principal amount of revolving commitments by up to $150 million.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Vertex Energy, provided an update to its financial and operational outlook for the third quarter of 2023. Conventional throughput volumes expected for the third quarter of 2023 of approximately 80,000 bpd to exceed previously forecasted 74,000-77,000 bpd range, reflecting continued focus on enhanced conventional feedstock supply-chain flexibility and continued operational efficiency and reliability. Expected third quarter finished product yield of 65%-67% to exceed previously forecasted range of 59%-63%, reflecting continued successful yield optimization strategy. Operating expenses per barrel for the third quarter of 2023 are estimated to total between $3.70 to $3.80 per barrel, in-line with prior expectations. Capex is expected to be $21-$23 million, also in-line with prior expectations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged lower as investors parsed through earnings reports from big U.S. banks, while Treasury yields eased after a spike in the previous session. European shares traded in the red and Japan's Nikkei ended lower after U.S. inflation data fueled concerns about interest rates staying higher for longer, while weak inflation data from China added to concerns. Gold prices rose as the dollar inched lower. Oil prices jumped as tightening U.S. sanctions against Russian crude and forecasts of falling global stockpiles raised supply concerns in an already tight market.

