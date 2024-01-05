Oil Rebounding as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Prepares to Visit the Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, balancing mild strength in the crude complex against weakness in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures extended losses after a stronger-than-expected jobs report signaled resilience in the labor market and tempered expectations of rapid interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. The Labor Department's report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 216,000 in December, compared with expectations for an increase of 173,000.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are rebounding from previous session declines as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to visit the Middle East in an attempt to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from widening. Additionally, Maersk announced it will divert all vessels away from the Red Sea for the foreseeable future, warning customers of disruptions. Meanwhile, OPEC oil output rose in December as increases in Iraq, Angola and Nigeria offset ongoing cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the wider OPEC+ alliance to support the market.

Following three-consecutive days of gains, natural gas futures are retreating as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook forecasts below-normal temps across the western and central US, especially the Rockies and parts of the Southwest.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil said that changes in oil prices would impact the top U.S. oil producer's upstream earnings by $400 million to $800 million for the last three months of 2023, compared with the third quarter. The company posted $6.1 billion in upstream earnings for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Exxon Mobil warned it would write down about $2.5 billion of California assets in the fourth quarter, and said lower energy prices reduced operating profits. The snapshot by the largest U.S. oil producer showed operating results could drop to about $8.9 billion, down 30% from the $12.7 billion net profit a year earlier, and 3% weaker than in the third quarter. Exxon estimated taking a $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion impairment to oil and gas properties along the Southern California coast. Sable Offshore, a company created in 2020, agreed more than a year ago to pay $643 million for the assets.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Nigeria's Supreme Court ruled that Shell should be granted a hearing over an alleged oil spill in the Niger Delta after the Court of Appeal halted an asset sale and ordered a judgement claim to be paid prior to hearing its case. The case, one of several against Shell Plc SHEL.L locally and abroad, started with a High Court ruling in November 2020 that ordered Shell to pay 800 billion naira ($878 million) to communities of Egbalor Ebubu in Rivers state, who accused the firm of an oil spill that damaged waterways and farms. Shell denies causing the spill.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

According to Reuters, APA Corporation announced that upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances Callon would be required to pay APA a termination fee of $85 mln.

According to Reuters, Vital Energy filed for resale of up to 1.2 mln shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.

BoFA Global Research downgraded California Resources Corporation to Neutral from Buy.

BofA Global Research upgraded CNX Resources Corporation to Neutral from Underperform.

BoFA Global Research upgraded Cotera Energy to Buy from Neutral.

BoFA Global Research downgraded Chord Energy to Underperform from Buy.

BoFA Global Research downgraded EOG Resources to Neutral from Buy.

BoFA Global Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas to Underperform from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Forum Energy Technologies announced it has completed the acquisition of Variperm Energy Services (“Variperm”), a leading manufacturer of customized downhole technology solutions, providing sand and flow control products for heavy oil applications. Total consideration for the acquisition consisted of $150 million of cash and 2 million shares of FET’s common stock, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

According to Reuters, on Jan 2, Smart Sand delivered notice to sales agent to terminate sale agreement dated Nov 9, 2021, effective as of January 18, 2024.

DRILLERS

Precision Drilling provided a series of announcements including: 1) 2023 debt repayment and year-end liquidity update; 2) capital allocation framework update; and 3) financial and operational update. Precision reduced total debt by $152 million in 2023, meeting its debt reduction goal. As of December 31, 2023, Precision’s outstanding debt obligations included: US$273 million – 7.125% unsecured senior notes due January 15, 2026; US$400 million – 6.875% unsecured senior notes due January 15, 2029; US$28 million of real estate credit facilities. Precision ended 2023 with a cash balance of approximately $55 million and total liquidity of approximately $615 million. Capital Allocation Framework Update: Over the past two years, the company has reduced debt by $258 million and lowered our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio, which they expect to be below 1.5 times as of December 31, 2023. Precision is on track to exceed its long-term debt reduction target of repaying $500 million between 2022 and 2025 and reaching a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of below 1.0 times by the end of 2025. During 2023, Precision returned $30 million to shareholders through share repurchases under our Normal Course Issuer Bid and as at December 31, 2023, had 14,336,539 shares outstanding. With a closing share price of $71.96 on December 31, 2023, share based compensation expense for the fourth quarter and year-end 2023 is expected to be approximately $12 million and $34 million, respectively, which also aligns with previous guidance. Financial and Operational Update: Following the closing of the CWC acquisition in the fourth quarter, we added 18 high-quality drilling rigs to our fleet and decommissioned 27 legacy rigs. Accordingly, we expect to recognize a non-cash asset decommissioning charge of approximately $11 million in 2023.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

ATB Capital Markets initiated coverage of Enbridge with Outperform rating and a C$56 price target.

ATB Capital Markets initiated coverage of TC Energy with Sector Perform rating and a C$54 price target.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell marginally as investors awaited the non-farm payrolls report, potentially influencing hopes for an early Fed easing cycle. All three major U.S. indexes are also set to end the week in the red, with the S&P 500 on track for its worst week since late October. Separately, caution weighed on European markets after euro zone inflation data revealed a rise in prices within the currency bloc. European shares dropped in a broader market decline, poised for their first weekly loss in eight. Meanwhile, Chinese shares ended lower on concerns over a sluggish economic recovery and signs of deflationary pressure, while Japanese shares gained as a weaker yen boosted exporters. In commodities, gold prices slipped, on track for their first weekly fall in four, weighed down by a stronger dollar and higher bond yields. Concerns about Red Sea supply disruptions continued to support oil prices.

