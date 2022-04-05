Oil rally limits losses for European shares

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 5 (Reuters) - European shares were trading flat on Tuesday, as a rally in oil prices on the prospect of more sanctions against crude exporter Russia lifted energy stocks and helped offset losses in banks and industrial stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.1% at 0710 GMT, after two days of gains.

The European Union will most likely adopt a new round of sanctions against Russia, France's European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said, while the United States was also planning new sanctions this week to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine.

Europe's oil and gas sector .SXEP rose 0.7% with BP Plc BP.L, Shell PLc SHEL.L and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA adding between 0.6% and 0.7%.

Healthcare stocks .SXDP also gained.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.