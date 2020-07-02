Oil producers seen easing oil cuts in August under OPEC+ deal -Russian minister

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that the current global deal to reduce output should see producers ease their cuts starting in August.

He added that no decisions had been made on any potential changes to the deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

