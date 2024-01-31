News & Insights

US Markets
HES

Oil producer Hess beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 31, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Hess HES.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, buoyed by higher production in Bakken shale and Guyana.

The company, which has agreed to be bought by No. 2 U.S. oil producer Chevron CVX.N, reported an adjusted profit of $1.63 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.44 per share, according to LSEG data.

The $53 billion all-stock deal is expected to close in first half of 2024.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HES
CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.