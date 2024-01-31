Oil producer Hess beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Hess HES.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, buoyed by higher production in Bakken shale and Guyana.

The company, which has agreed to be bought by No. 2 U.S. oil producer Chevron CVX.N, reported an adjusted profit of $1.63 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.44 per share, according to LSEG data.

The $53 billion all-stock deal is expected to close in first half of 2024.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.