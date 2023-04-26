Oil producer Hess beats first-quarter profit estimates

April 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp HES.N on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit and said its consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N made a new discovery at the Lancetfish-1 well in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Hess reported a net income, excluding items, of $1.30 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.06 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

