Oil producer EnQuest posts nearly 31% jump in 2022 free cash flow

April 5 (Reuters) - British North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest ENQ.L reported a 30.8% rise in full-year free cash flow on Wednesday, helped by strong production, higher oil prices and cost cuts.

The group's free cash flow came in at $518.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $396.8 million in 2021.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

