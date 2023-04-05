Oil producer EnQuest posts nearly 31% jump in 2022 free cash flow

April 05, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - British North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest ENQ.L reported a 30.8% rise in full-year free cash flow on Wednesday, helped by strong production, higher oil prices and cost cuts.

The group's free cash flow came in at $518.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $396.8 million in 2021.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.