Oil producer APA beats third-quarter profit estimates

Nov 1 (Reuters) - APA Corp APA.O on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit as the U.S. shale producer benefited from a rise in production and healthy crude prices.

U.S. WTI crude prices CLc1 rose around 28% in the July-September quarter after Russia and Saudi Arabia extended output cuts, encouraging energy producing companies to drill more.

However, crude prices have eased from last year's multi-year peaks when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Production for the July-September quarter stood at 412,252 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 381,934 boepd last year.

The Houston-based oil producer posted adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.09, according to LSEG data.

