Oil Prices Weaken as Gold Climbs to Three-Month High

Energy stocks retreated in line with broader index futures as investors weighed risks to the outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world.

Oil prices weakened as the dollar strengthened while gold climbed to the highest in more than three months. Meanwhile, the backwardation structure has widened which is a bullish signal that indicates a tightening market. Still, renewed demand concerns are emerging in Asia, where the coronavirus in India is crippling the nation, while Singapore and Taiwan grapple with new outbreaks. Another wildcard is the prospect of more crude flows from Iran as the nation seeks to revive a nuclear deal and free itself of U.S. sanctions. Talks are ongoing, however, and progress on a solution remains uncertain.

Natural gas is up +2.9% to $3.048 as forecasts turn warmer for most locations East of the Mississippi.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil said it will reinstall a gas compressor at its Liza Destiny platform off Guyana's coast in June, after an equipment failure last month prompted the company to slash output.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

Occidental Petroleum was upgraded to buy from hold at Societe Generale.

Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

Surge Energy announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Commodity prices continued to strengthen over the quarter, with petroleum and natural gas revenue per boe increasing by 57 percent, from $34.39 per boe in Q1/20, to $54.07 per boe in Q1/21. The improving crude oil price environment, combined with the Company's successful winter drilling program and strategic Q1/21 asset sale, resulted in a significant $124 million, or 39 percent reduction in net bank debt from Q1/20 through Q1/21. The Company also meaningfully reduced net debt by $81 million from Q1/20 through Q1/21, a 21 percent reduction in the last four quarters. It also reported a net loss per share of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources announced that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of Kicking Horse Oil & Gas Ltd. Whitecap acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kicking Horse for consideration consisting of 34.5 million Whitecap common shares, $56 million in cash and also assumed Kicking Horse's net debt. Return of capital to shareholders is a priority for Whitecap, and the board of directors has approved an 8% increase to its monthly dividend. The monthly dividend will be increased from $0.01508 to $0.01625 per common share which equates to $0.195 per common share annually and will be effective beginning with the June dividend, payable in July 2021. Including the dividend increase, Whitecap's 2021 dividend will equate to only 12% of funds flow based on current strip pricing.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase up to $4.0 billion of shares of its common stock, or such lesser number of shares of its common stock as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $63.00 and not less than $56.00 per share of common stock, to the tendering shareholder in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The Offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase and in the related letter of transmittal. The Offer begins today, May 17, 2021, and will expire at midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on June 14, 2021 unless extended or earlier terminated by MPC.

MLPS & PIPELINES

TC Energy announced that Don Marchand, Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will retire from the Company on November 1, 2021, stepping down as CFO July 31, 2021. Joel Hunter, currently Senior Vice-President, Capital Markets, will succeed Mr. Marchand as Executive Vice-President and CFO. Mr. Marchand will assist Mr. Hunter with the transition from August through to November.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were trading lower with investors turning to earnings from retailers this week for hints on the strength in consumer spending. European stocks dipped as underwhelming Chinese data and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some Asian countries outweighed optimism over the reopening of the British economy. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei ended lower over the slow pace of the domestic vaccination drive, while China shares closed at more than two-month highs due to sustained gains in consumer and healthcare stocks. The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies, while Bitcoin rallied from a three-month low in a volatile session. In commodities, oil prices were little changed, trading in a tight range and gold rose to their highest level in more than three months.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

