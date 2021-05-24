Oil Prices Up on Potential Iran Deal That Could Hike Supply

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, backed by gains in the crude complex and broader index futures which are led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

In sector news, Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. The combination will bring together two industry-leading operators with top-tier oil and natural gas assets to create a diversified energy leader that is positioned to drive enhanced free cash flow generation and returns for investors through market cycles.

Oil prices are higher by 1.4%, despite new developments on a potential Iran nuclear deal which could add more oil supply to the market, while Goldman Sachs said the case for higher prices remained intact even with increased Iran exports. “Even with a potential restart of Iran exports, the case for higher oil prices remains intact due to a vaccine-driven increase in global demand”, Goldman Sachs analysts said. "Even aggressively assuming a restart in July, we estimate that Brent prices would still reach $80 per barrel in fourth quarter 2021," the bank said in a note.

Natural gas futures are down 2.3%. Forecast call for above-seasonal weather east of the Mississippi River and Pacific Northwest. Mostly seasonal temperatures are expected across the Rockies and Great Plains. The June contract expires Wednesday afternoon.

US INTEGRATEDS

Global Clean Energy Holdings and ExxonMobil have expanded their five-year agreement to increase ExxonMobil’s purchase of renewable diesel. ExxonMobil will be the exclusive buyer of renewable diesel produced from Global Clean Energy’s biorefinery, located in Bakersfield, California, which is on schedule to begin production in early 2022.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Petrobras said in a securities filing that it will invest $300 million through 2025 to improve the efficiency of its refineries, an initiative the company is calling RefTOP. Petrobras said the investment was accounted for in its 2021-2025 strategic plan, which has already been presented to shareholders.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex common stock owned. The exchange ratio, together with closing prices for Cabot and Cimarex on May 21, 2021, reflects an enterprise value for the combined companies of approximately $17 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Cabot shareholders will own approximately 49.5% and Cimarex shareholders will own approximately 50.5% on a fully diluted basis.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

PGS and Joseph Exploration announced a technical collaboration in the West Cameron protraction area, Gulf of Mexico, USA. Under this agreement, PGS will provide seismic data from the MultiClient 3D Flex Trend dataset for prospect development work to be undertaken by JEX. The prospect development work will benefit from collaboration between PGS processing and imaging experts and the JEX technical team.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, helped by gains in energy stocks as oil prices advanced. Most European shares were up as investors bet on economic recovery and upbeat corporate earnings. Chinese stocks ended in the green, tracking gains in financial firms. A weaker dollar pushed gold prices higher.

