Oil Prices Up on Expectations of Increased Demand Amid China’s Reopening

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to begin the session higher on crude oil and U.S equity futures gains. The broader market futures are up this morning, despite investors remaining cautious over tomorrow’s inflation reading which should provide more clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening. Some focus, and cited as a tailwind for stocks, on comments out of Russia that Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, though he has said this before and there are no signs positions have changed.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading up as expectations for an increase in demand from China’s reopening and narratives for a soft landing outweighed a build in crude inventories. Inventories saw an unexpected build as crude oil stockpiles jumped by 14.9 million barrels in the week ending January 6, according to the American Petroleum Institute. Traders will be closely monitoring inventory data which will be released later this morning in order to gauge current levels of demand. Additionally, OPEC+ may cut production by 400-500 Bpd in their upcoming meeting this February.

Natural gas futures are recovering from yesterday’s losses and are higher as focus shifts to forecasts for cooler weather which is expected to increase heating demand near the end of January.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron’s Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to headlines, Arabian Drilling announced contract signing for offshore jack up unit with Aramco.

BP has appointed Gareth Burns to head its global ventures division which oversees the company's investments in start-up technologies as part of its shift to low-carbon energy. Burns joins from Norwegian rival Equinor where he set up and has led its energy ventures business since 2016, BP said in a statement. BP also appointed Giorgia Carchitto as senior vice president of low carbon commercial assets. Carchitto previously worked for RWE Renewables.

Maintenance at the Shell-operated Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (QCLNG) plant in eastern Australia will be extended to Jan. 21 from a previous date of Jan. 16, according to a notice on the Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) website.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Talos Energy announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 related to its previously announced acquisition of EnVen Energy Corporation and that Talos has set a date of February 8, 2023 for the Special Meeting of its stockholders to vote and approve certain matters relating to such acquisition. Talos expects to close the transaction soon after the Special Meeting.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Cactus announced the commencement of an underwritten offering of $125,000,000 of its Class A common stock. Cactus intends to offer the underwriters an option to purchase up to $18,750,000 of additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cactus announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 2,803,739 shares of its Class A common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million. Cactus has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 420,561 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering is expected to close on January 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by Wintershall Dea Norge AS for its Dvalin North project.

National Bank of Canada upgraded Toromont Industries to Outperform from Sector Perform.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Enterprise Products OLPGP, Inc. and Enterprise Products Operating LLC completed the public offering of $750.0 million principal amount of EPO's 5.05% senior notes due 2026 and $1.0 billion principal amount of EPO's 5.35% senior notes due 2033. Pursuant to the indentures described below, the Notes are guaranteed on an unsecured and unsubordinated basis by the Partnership pursuant to a guarantee.

Euronav has determined that Frontline's unilateral action in pursuing the termination of the combination agreement has no basis under the terms of the combination agreement between the two companies signed on July 10, 2022, and that Frontline failed to provide a satisfactory reason for its decision to pursue termination. Euronav has complied with its obligations under the combination agreement and has done everything in its power to make this transaction a success.

Scorpio Tankers announced updates on fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023 Daily TCE Revenues, and its Securities Repurchase Program. Since the Company’s previous announcement on January 4, 2023, the Company has repurchased an additional 958,806 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $49.47 per share as part of its Securities Repurchase Program. As of the date of this press release, there is $132.0 million of remaining availability under the Company’s Securities Repurchase Program, and there are 59,727,998 common shares outstanding.

TC Energy recovered about 28,543 barrels of oil and water after spill from keystone pipeline into Kansas creek.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher ahead of the U.S. inflation data and major bank earnings due this week. European shares rose on bets of less aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan's Nikkei closed at its highest in two weeks, as shares in robotics companies jumped. Gold prices were up and the dollar held its ground on expectations of slower Fed rate hikes. Oil prices were broadly steady as market participants were pulled in different directions by an unexpected build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, global economic uncertainty and China reopening its economy.

