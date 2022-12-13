Oil Prices Up as Supply Disruptions Trump Hopes of Higher Chinese Oil Demand

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the major market futures and the underlying commodities. U.S. stocks are expected to open sharply higher following the release of the CPI data which reflected a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices. This has increased expectations the Federal Reserve will be moderate in its future interest rate hikes.

WTI and Brent are trading higher as supply disruptions outweighed declining optimism over a Chinese oil demand recovery. The oil market continues to see some support following the closure of the Keystone pipeline which closed down after a leak last week. However, oil futures pared earlier gains after Chinese leader delayed a key economic policy meeting, amid surging COVID-19 infections. Additionally, export volumes from Russia's Baltic and Black Sea ports are set to decline this month.

Natural gas futures are up this morning on forecasts for colder temperatures and higher heating demand in the next two weeks.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Italy's antitrust authority said it had opened investigations into seven energy companies, including Eni and Enel for suspected illegitimate in price setting for electricity and natural gas.

Brazilian oil and gas regulator ANP has ordered the temporary closure of 37 production facilities of Petrobras in the state of Bahia, the company said in a statement.

Shell said it will sell its stake in two offshore production sharing contracts in Malaysia's Baram Delta for $475 million to Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production Sdn Bhd.

Shell said it had paused accepting bids for gas under a plan to boost supply for Australia's populous east coast in 2023 and 2024 while it assesses the government's proposal to cap gas prices.

Uniper and Shell UK Limited are progressing their Humber H2ub project, which aims to produce low-carbon hydrogen using gas reformation with carbon capture technology at Uniper’s Killingholme power station site on the South Humber bank.

Maintenance at the Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (QCLNG) plant, operated by Shell, has been extended to Dec. 27, according to a notice on the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) website.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Omnira Software, the creator of MOSAIC, announced that Apache Corporation has selected MOSAIC to modernize its reserve management process.

The Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) export plant will undergo maintenance in March, July and September next year, according to a notice on the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) website. APLNG is a joint venture between US-based ConocoPhillips, Australia's Origin Energy, and China's Sinopec. Origin Energy operates APLNG's gas fields, upstream exploration, production and pipeline system, while ConocoPhillips operates the downstream export facility and export sales business.

Denbury announced that the CCUS Business Outlook include: Denbury is uniquely positioned to lead the deployment of CCUS in the U.S. based on its extensive technical expertise and dedicated CO2 assets. Denbury estimates that its CO2 transportation & storage service volumes will grow to between 15 and 25 Mmtpa on average in 2026, 30 – 40 Mmtpa in 2028, and 50 – 70 Mmtpa in 2030. The Company’s CCUS business is anticipated to be self-funding beginning as early as 2026/2027. CCUS capital expenditures are projected to average $200 to $250 million from 2023 to 2030, with the highest investment periods expected in 2024 and 2025 as the Company expands its pipeline network and builds out multiple CO2 sequestration sites. 2030 EBITDA is expected to range between $650 million and $900 million. Denbury targets achieving Scope 1, 2, and 3 net negative status by the end of 2030 through increasing amounts of associated and dedicated storage of industrial-sourced CO2. The Company is currently Scope 1 and 2 net negative through storage associated with its use of industrial CO2 in its EOR operations.

Denbury announced a definitive agreement with a large landowner in southwest Louisiana for the future development and operation of a dedicated CO2 sequestration site. The 31,000 acre land position is located in Allen, Beauregard and Vernon Parishes, approximately 25 miles north of Denbury’s Green Pipeline. Denbury estimates that there is potential to store up to 250 million metric tons of CO2 in the site, with first injection planned as early as 2026. The strategic location of the site provides nearby storage potential for the heavy industrial areas of Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana. In close proximity to the dedicated CO2 sequestration site is more than 60 million metric tons per year of existing emissions.

Denbury and Weyerhaeuser announced an agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a CO2 sequestration site in Mississippi. The lease agreement provides Denbury with the exclusive right to develop and operate approximately 16,000 acres of subsurface pore space owned by Weyerhaeuser in Simpson and Copiah Counties in Mississippi. The site is located directly adjacent to Denbury’s NEJD Pipeline in Mississippi, approximately 35 miles south of the company’s Jackson Dome field. Denbury is planning to utilize the site to permanently sequester industrial CO2 in secure underground geologic formations. Weyerhaeuser will continue to manage the timberland acreage as a sustainable working forest.

Diamondback Energy announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq-100 Index, the top 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies on The Nasdaq based on market capitalization. Nasdaq announced the inclusion on Friday, December 9, 2022, which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 19, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced that its joint venture team Green Line Extension Constructors—comprised of Fluor, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Herzog Contracting Group and The Middlesex Corp.—has opened the Medford Branch of the Green Line Extension light rail project for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

As per SEC filing, on December 9, 2022, Brooge Energy’s Audit Committee recommended and the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Paul Ditchburn as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Ditchburn was a Consultant at Rak Gas LLC, where he provided financial guidance and oversaw the finance and accounting functions. Mr. Ditchburn was also responsible for commercial analysis and business development. Mr. Ditchburn will start on December 14, 2022.

New Fortress Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved an update to NFE’s dividend policy following a comprehensive evaluation. This update is part of NFE’s plan to return significant capital to its shareholders while continuing to fund substantial growth. The dividend policy is being updated with a goal to provide a clear go-forward framework to NFE’s shareholders. Effective immediately, NFE is targeting an annual cash dividend equal to approximately 40% of its annual Adjusted EBITDA. In connection with adopting this dividend policy, the Board declared a dividend of $3.00 per share, with a record date of January 4, 2023, and a payment date of January 13, 2023.

Reuters reported that five days after TC Energy's Keystone pipeline shut down following a 14,000-barrel spill into a Kansas creek, traders are questioning whether there is enough oil in storage in key locales if the pipeline remains shut for a number of weeks.

TC Energy said it had cleaned up almost 2,600 barrels of oil from the largest U.S. crude spill in nearly a decade, but the timetable to restart the Keystone Pipeline following its rupture last week remained unclear.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, and global stocks held steady ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data that could dictate the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and other central banks. The U.S. dollar inched down, while gold prices climbed. Oil extended gains on supply disruptions and as COVID restrictions eased in China, the world's largest crude importer.

