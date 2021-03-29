Oil Prices Up as OPEC+ Expected to Keep Output Unchanged

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, supported by mild strength in the underlying commodities while the broader equity markets are lower amid weakness in bank stocks that were caught in the downdraft of Friday’s margin call. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting updates from President Joe Biden about his infrastructure plan which could cost north of $3 trillion. The president is expected to unveil his plan when he travels to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose slightly on expectations that the OPEC+ will keep output unchanged in May and worries that operations in the Suez Canal might take weeks to return to normal even though a ship blocking it has been partly refloated. Renewed lockdowns in Europe to curb a wave of coronavirus infections weighed on fuel demand, but oil prices found some support as England's stay-at-home lockdown order was eased today.

Natural gas futures are also higher as the April contract expires this afternoon. The 6-10 day forecast yesterday afternoon has the West Coast and East Coasts below-seasonal or seasonal while most locations in between are expected to experience above-seasonal temperatures. LNG feedgas flows over the weekend looked relatively steady.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Chevron has emerged as a leading contender to buy a Royal Dutch Shell refinery in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell began restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Sunday, two sources familiar with plant operations said. The 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU was shut on Feb. 14 by a pump seal failure, the sources said.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell has proposed linking its directors' pay more closely to the group's climate performance and severing the link between bonuses and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production volumes, it said on Monday. The weighting of Shell's energy transition performance on its targeted path to net zero emissions by 2050 would double to 20% of the directors' long-term incentive plan calculation if shareholders vote for the plan at a meeting on May 18.

According to Reuters, Total said that it had postponed the restart of work at a liquified natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique following an attack on a nearby town this week.

According to Bloomberg, Iraq is discussing a “giant” agreement with Total to build large infrastructure installations, develop oil fields and produce gas, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Asharq News in an interview that aired on Saturday. The minister said he expected the contract to be finalized before July. The relationship with Total will be based on targeting low-carbon industry and capturing all flaring gas, and is set to produce 1GW of solar energy in the first stage. A specialized team from the oil ministry is leading these discussions with Total.

According to Reuters, Total shut the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, over the weekend, two sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday. The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut down because of a malfunction on Friday night and could not take feedstock from the 40,000-bpd ACU-2, which was shut on Saturday, the sources said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Bonanza Creek Energy and HighPoint Resources announced that they expect to close the previously announced merger on April 1, 2021.

Devon Energy provided guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021 that incorporates the operational impact from recent winter weather and a minor asset sale. The company has restored its production to pre-storm levels and expects the weather-related downtime to be confined to the first quarter. First-quarter production is estimated to be reduced by 8 percent due to the impact of severe winter weather. Adjusting for this downtime, Devon expects oil production in the first quarter of 261,000 to 265,000 barrels per day and total production of 485,000 to 499,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day. The company’s guidance also excludes WPX results prior to the acquisition close date of Jan. 7, 2021, limiting production by an incremental 3 percent for the first quarter. The company’s full-year 2021 guidance was also adjusted for the sale of the company’s Wind River asset in Wyoming which closed on March 3, 2021. This divesture is expected to reduce oil production by approximately 2,000 barrels per day for the full-year 2021.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Ovintiv to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

CANADIAN E&PS

Obsidian Energy reported strong operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The significantly lower oil price environment resulted in the Company recording non-cash asset impairments in the first quarter of 2020, which predominately contributed to the net loss of $771.7 million ($10.53 per share) in 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net income of $0.2 million ($0.01 per share).

Whitecap Resources provided shareholders with an operational update on its successful capital program thus far in 2021 allowing to increase 2021 production guidance with no change to its capital program, resulting in increased free funds flow.As a result of better than anticipated operational results, it is now expecting 2021 production to average 102,000 - 103,000 boe/d from the previous 100,000 boe/d, an increase of 3% with no increase to previously released full year capital budget of $280 - $300 million. The production increase provides for an incremental $16 - $24 million of free funds flow based on the current funds flow netback of approximately $22/boe, based on US$60/bbl WTI and C$2.50/GJ AECO. The start of 2021 has been exceptional with the seamless integration of both NAL Resources Limited and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. and strong operational performance to date on the combined assets. Improvements to base production decline, in combination with outstanding results from the first quarter drilling program, are expected to drive first quarter average production of approximately 94,000 - 95,000 boe/d compared to its prior forecast of 90,000 - 92,000 boe/d, a 4% improvement.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with SRI International to use SRI’s innovative Mixed-Salt Process for CO2 capture. SRI has received support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and National Energy Technology Laboratory in developing its MSP technology.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped, as major lenders came under pressure on concerns over the possible spillover effects of a hedge fund's default on margin calls. European stocks traded flat in a choppy session, weighed down by Credit Suisse shares and Japan's Nikkei closed higher on optimism around domestic corporate earnings and an economic recovery in the U.S. The dollar held steady, while the prospect of tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany weighed on the euro. Gold prices were lower. Oil rose on expectations that the OPEC+ group of leading producers will keep output unchanged in May and fears of a long disruption at Suez Canal.

