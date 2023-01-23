Oil Prices Up Amid Stronger Demand Outlook, Investors Optimistic of China’s Economic Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set to begin the week mixed-to-higher, supported by strength in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are higher, but little changed as investors brace themselves for another busy week of earnings. A couple of E&Ps across the space were downgraded, and oilfield firm Baker Hughes released fourth-quarter earnings which missed profit estimates as the firm navigated challenges caused by geopolitical tensions.

WTI and Brent crude oil are trading up this morning and extending last week’s gains amid a stronger demand outlook as investors are optimistic over China’s economic recovery this year. According to the IEA head Fatih Birol, the energy markets could tighten this year if China’s rebound meets expectations. Data shows a pick-up in travel in China, pointing to a 22% jump in road traffic congestions so far this month versus a year earlier in the country’s largest cities. This is mainly due to the shift in COVID-19 policies and the Lunar New Year holiday. However, China over the weekend said there were over 12,600 covid-linked deaths the week before the Lunar New Year, which increased concerns over the re-implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Natural gas futures are sharply higher amid colder weather forecasts which is expected to bring below-normal temperatures over much of the northern half of the U.S., especially over parts of the upper Midwest and Northwest.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni and Sonatrach signed strategic agreements for emissions reduction, energy security.

Eni said total demand for its sustainability-linked bond exceeded 10 billion euros ($10.91 billion), more than five times the maximum amount of 2 billion euros offered by the energy group.

Shell Plc said its QGC business, which develops methane reserves within Queensland, plans to offer additional gas for the Australian market, amounting to about 8 petajoules (PJ) for delivery in 2023.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell to Equal Weight from Overweight.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Kosmos Energy announced that the floating production, storage and offloading vessel for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas project has departed the COSCO shipyard in China to commence its voyage via Singapore to the project site on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal. The voyage is approximately 12,000 nautical miles and the vessel is expected to arrive in the second quarter.

Benchmark downgraded Range Resources to Hold from Buy and Southwestern Energy to Hold from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes Company announced results for the fourth quarter and total year 2022. Revenue of $5.9 billion for the quarter, up 10% sequentially and up 8% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $947 million for the quarter, up 25% sequentially and up 12% year-over-year. GAAP earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter which included $0.20 per share of adjusting items. Adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.38.

DRILLERS

Noble Corporation plc provided an operational and financial update for the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as recent operational and contracting highlights and updates on its prior guidance for Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022. In accordance with Danish legal and stock exchange requirements, Noble announced that, although Noble has not completed its preparation of audited financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2022, it has determined, based on preliminary results, that it expects Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) to be between $140 and $150 million, rather than between $155 and $175 million as previously disclosed.

REFINERS

PBF Energy reported it extinguished a fire at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell ahead of another week of big earnings reports and major economic data in the face of rising concerns about a recession. European stocks edged higher, lifted by technology and mining shares. Japan's Nikkei closed up, with chip-related stocks leading gains. Oil prices rose on the back of a stronger China outlook. The dollar dipped lower, while gold prices were little changed.

