Oil Prices up Amid New Delta Variant Outbreaks in Asia, Australia

Energy stocks are poised to recover some of yesterday’s steep losses, backed by gains in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures are mixed to higher. Early indications point to value outperforming growth today with the Dow futures up ~100 points while the Nasdaq Composite is lower by ~30 bps. The back end of the yield curve is also higher following yesterday’s sell off which should lend further support to value.

Oil prices reversed earlier losses to stand slightly higher as broad hopes for a demand recovery persisted despite new outbreaks of the Delta variant prompted fresh mobility curbs in Asia and Australia. Separately, all eyes are on the OPEC+ meeting which starts today, as analysts expect the committee to step up supply in August. Lastly, the Brent August and RBOB July contracts are both expiring tomorrow.

Natural gas futures are up ~3% to new highs not seen since December 2018, as record heat in the Northeast and Northwest drives cooling demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Repsol started marketing its debut sustainability-linked bond sale and is planning to issue eight-year and 12-year debt, according to a lead manager. The bonds are due to price later on Tuesday and the coupon will be linked to the company's targets to reduce its carbon intensity indicators by 12% by 2025 and 25% by 2030, the lead manager said.

According to Reuters, Saudi Aramco invited banks to pitch for an advisory role to help finance the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, the oil giant's second major midstream deal after a $12.4 billion deal for oil pipelines, three sources said. Aramco has already hired Morgan Stanley MS.N as an M&A advisor and the financing advisory role is up for grabs among banks, two of the sources said. The gas pipeline stake sale will be a "copy paste" of the oil pipeline deal, one of the sources said.

TotalEnergies teams up with Uber in electric urban mobility push, according to Reuters.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy published its 2020 environmental, social & governance data report, the first for the company following its combination with Husky Energy Inc. on January 1, 2021. This report is one of several important sustainability milestones for Cenovus this year and highlights the ESG metrics for each legacy company enabling investors, the financial community and rating agencies to assess our ongoing performance. It is also anticipated that in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company will release its comprehensive 2020 ESG report. In addition to aligning with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the report will include new ESG targets for each focus area, as well as pro forma metrics for the combined company.

U.S. E&PS

TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources to Buy from Hold.

Matador Resources announced recent upgrades by S&P Global Ratings to the Company’s corporate credit rating and senior unsecured notes and the closing of an amendment to the credit facility of its midstream affiliate, San Mateo Midstream, providing for increased lender commitments. The company announced a $75 million increase in the lender commitments under San Mateo’s revolving credit facility from $375 million to $450 million. San Mateo is the Company’s midstream joint venture owned 51% by Matador and 49% by Five Point Energy LLC.

Oasis Petroleum announced that upon the closing of the offering by Oasis Midstream Partners LP of 3,623,188 of its common units at a price of $24 per unit, The closing of the Offering and the Redemption are scheduled to occur today, June 29, 2021. In connection with the Offering, the Redemption will reduce Oasis's approximate ownership from 77.1% to 69.6%. Additionally, Oasis declared a special dividend of $4.00 per share. The special dividend is payable July 21, 2021 to stockholders of record as of July 9, 2021. Oasis continues to expect increasing its fixed dividend 33% to $2.00 per share (on an annualized basis) upon closing of its previously announced Williston acquisition in late July.

Occidental announced that it has commenced offers to purchase for cash its outstanding senior notes and Consent Solicitations upon the terms and conditions described in Occidental’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated June 29, 2021. The company is offering to purchase up to a maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, equal to $2.5 billion of its 2.700% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.70% Senior Notes due 2023, 3.450% Senior Notes due 2024, 2.900% Senior Notes due 2024, 3.500% Senior Notes due 2025, 3.400% Senior Notes due 2026, 3.200% Senior Notes due 2026 and Floating Interest Rate Senior Notes due 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development and Nuvista Energy to Buy from Hold.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Evercore ISI upgraded Smart Sand to In Line from Underperform.

Smart Sand announced that it has reached a settlement with U.S. Well Services, a subsidiary of U.S. Well Services in connection with the approximate $50.9 million judgment issued by the Superior Court of the State of Delaware in favor of Smart Sand in its breach of contract case against USW. Under the terms of the settlement, USW has paid to Smart Sand a $35.0 million cash payment and USWS has entered into a two year Right of First Refusal Agreement with Smart Sand covering all purchases of Northern White frac sand by USWS and its affiliates in the continental United States from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2023.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Barclays initiated coverage of Marathon Petroleum with an Overweight rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced the closing of its inaugural Sustainability Linked Bond. As part of a larger US$1.5 billion financing, the Company issued a US$1 billion 12-year term senior note which is consistent with our recently published SLB Framework, incorporating emissions and inclusion goals into the financing terms. The SLB carries a coupon of 2.5%. Enbridge also closed a 30-year US$500 million term senior note issuance with a coupon of 3.4%.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the blue-chip Dow index edged higher, while investors looked forward to consumer confidence data amid concerns about rising inflation and spike in new COVID-19 cases across Asia. A jump in industrial and financial stocks lifted European shares as investors bought into sectors set to benefit from a steady economic recovery. Japanese shares slumped, with weaker cyclical stocks outweighing gains in technology firms. Gold prices fell, dented by the dollar's gains. Oil prices dropped for a second day on worries about slower fuel demand growth.

