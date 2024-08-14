News & Insights

Markets

Oil Prices Tumble As Recession Looms

August 14, 2024 — 03:52 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Oil Prices Tumble As Recession Looms

U.S. crude oil futures dropped to around $73 per barrel amid widespread concerns of a looming recession. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, now up less than 2% for the year, and Brent crude, slightly down for 2024, saw declines despite earlier gains fueled by Middle East tensions and anticipated market tightening. WTI reached six-month lows earlier in the session. 

 

The energy prices for the day showed WTI at $72.84 per barrel and Brent at $76.30 per barrel. The downturn followed disappointing U.S. job growth and continued manufacturing sector contraction. 

 

Adding to the market's unease, China's weaker imports and refinery utilization rates have also impacted sentiment. OPEC+ might reconsider increasing production in October, with potential cuts depending on market conditions. Geopolitical risks persist, notably with rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Finsum: Weak demand is very common leading into recessions, but with rate cuts around the corner now might be the time to buy energy stocks.

  • oil
  • OPEC
  • energy
  • recession

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.