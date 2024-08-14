Oil Prices Tumble As Recession Looms

U.S. crude oil futures dropped to around $73 per barrel amid widespread concerns of a looming recession. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, now up less than 2% for the year, and Brent crude, slightly down for 2024, saw declines despite earlier gains fueled by Middle East tensions and anticipated market tightening. WTI reached six-month lows earlier in the session.

The energy prices for the day showed WTI at $72.84 per barrel and Brent at $76.30 per barrel. The downturn followed disappointing U.S. job growth and continued manufacturing sector contraction.

Adding to the market's unease, China's weaker imports and refinery utilization rates have also impacted sentiment. OPEC+ might reconsider increasing production in October, with potential cuts depending on market conditions. Geopolitical risks persist, notably with rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Finsum: Weak demand is very common leading into recessions, but with rate cuts around the corner now might be the time to buy energy stocks.

