Oil Prices Trading Higher Amid Hopes for Chinese Demand Boost

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures turned sharply higher after data showed job additions in December were smaller than the previous month and average hourly earnings cooled, supporting views that employment grew at a slower pace.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher as investors weighed a stronger dollar and weaker economic outlook against hopes of a boost in Chinese demand. Both contracts rallied in early morning trading, although prices were subdued as the dollar rose to a one-month high. The increase followed the release of U.S. economic data that highlighted an ongoing tight labor-market that could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates aggressively.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps across most of the US, especially for the southern High Plains, the western Great Lakes/Upper MS Valley, and the Pacific Northwest.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia lowered prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, the lowest since November 2021, Aramco said on Thursday.

Financial Times reported that the chief executive of one of Europe’s biggest oil and gas companies has said the EU should look to Africa rather than the US as it seeks to replace Russian energy imports. Claudio Descalzi, who has run Italy’s Eni since 2014, said closer collaboration with countries in Africa on energy matters offered the potential for a new “south-north axis” connecting the continent’s abundant renewable and fossil fuel resources with the energy-hungry markets of Europe.

According to Dagens Naeringsliv, Equinor considers buying Suncor's UK fields for $1.5 bln.

Petrobras has taken another important step towards a low- carbon future: it has signed an agreement with the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP), a global initiative coordinated by the UN dedicated to the quantification and management of methane emissions, focusing on climate change mitigation.

Earnings from Shell's liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading operations are likely to have been significantly higher in the fourth quarter of last year despite a sharp output drop owing to plant outages, it said. Europe's largest oil and gas company's update ahead of its full-year results on Feb. 2 also said it expects to pay about $2 billion in additional 2022 taxes related to the European Union and British windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector. Fourth-quarter LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be the lowest since the company acquired BG Group in 2016 for $53 billion, dropping to between 6.6 million and 7 million tonnes as a result of prolonged outages at two major plants in Australia. But Shell, the world's top LNG trader, said its LNG trading results are set to be "significantly higher" than in the previous quarter.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

As per SEC filing, Marathon Oil filed for a mixed shelf. The size was not disclosed.

Murphy Oil said it failed to encounter commercial hydrocarbons after concluding drilling at a well in Block 5 of the Salina Basin in offshore Mexico.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy announced its 2023 budget and guidance, a 25% dividend increase, and the resumption of share buyback program. Highlights include: 2023 capital budget of $570 million reflects consistent investment levels in North America and increased capital allocation to continental European gas drilling; 2023 production guidance of 87,000 – 91,000 boe/d represents a year-over-year increase of approximately 3% at the midpoint. This production guidance assumes a March 31, 2023, closing of the Corrib Acquisition, as well as the optimization of Montney development to minimize incremental Alberta infrastructure due to recent progress obtaining permits on British Columbia lands; Obtained formal Irish government consent for the Corrib Acquisition, which is another key milestone towards completing the transaction; Forecast 2023 free cash flow of approximately $800 million based on forward commodity prices and including the impact of temporary windfall taxes and hedging losses; Expect to return up to 25% of FCF to shareholders in 2023 through base dividend and resumption of share buybacks, with the balance allocated to debt reduction; Quarterly cash dividend increased by 25% to $0.10 CDN per share, effective with the Q1 2023 dividend; Vermilion remains well positioned to generate strong FCF in the years ahead which will support future development plans and return of capital strategy.

OILFIELD SERVICES

SECURE ENERGY Services announced Michael (Mick) Dilger has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective January 5, 2023. Mr. Dilger succeeds interim Chairman Brad Munro, who remains a Director of the Corporation.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum reported its 363,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Carson, California refinery had experienced unplanned flaring due to a utility power failure.

Phillips 66 and DCP Midstream, LP announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Phillips 66 will acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in DCP Midstream for cash consideration of $41.75 per common unit, increasing its economic interest in DCP Midstream to 86.8%. In combination with the previously announced realignment of Phillips 66’s economic and governance interests in DCP Midstream, the transaction is expected to generate an incremental $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA for Phillips 66. In addition, Phillips 66 expects to capture operational and commercial synergies of at least $300 million by integrating DCP Midstream into its existing midstream business.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Brooge Energy said that on December 5, 2022, BPGIC and BPGIC III signed a land preparation work contract with Audex Fujairah LL FZE for Phase III, valued at USD 31,500,000, for the design and execution of the early preparation works for the Phase III land and for the terminal connectivity.

As disclosed by Brooge Energy, the Company previously received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC granting the Company an extension to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC and thereby evidence compliance with Nasdaq's filing requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), through October 28, 2022. The Company was unable to file the 2021 Form 20-F with the SEC by October 28, 2022, and, as a result, on October 31, 2022, the Staff notified the Company that the Company's securities were subject to delisting unless the Company timely requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. On January 4, 2023, the Company received a letter from the Panel granting the Company's request to continue its listing on Nasdaq, subject to the Company evidencing compliance with the Rule by April 26, 2023. The Company is working diligently to meet the new extended timeline.

On December 29, 2022, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai branch), the independent registered public accounting firm for Brooge Energy for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, tendered its resignation, effective immediately. Following the resignation of PwC, the Audit Committee appointed Affiniax AAS Auditors to re-audit the Company's previously issued financial statements as of and for the period ended December 31, 2020, and to audit the Company's financial statements for the periods ended December 31, 2021, and 2022. The Company had previously engaged Affiniax to re-audit the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019.

Raymond James upgraded TC Energy to Outperform from Market Perform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were steady as investors braced for the crucial non-farm payrolls report later in the day. European shares were trading in the green. Japan's Nikkei ended higher. Gold prices inched up after a sharp drop in the previous session, even as the dollar firmed. Oil prices slipped on concerns about the global economic outlook.

