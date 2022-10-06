Oil Prices Trade Near Breakeven Levels After OPEC+ Announces Output Cut

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking modestly lower broader index futures, which have erased most premarket losses. Oil prices are trading in a tight range near breakeven levels. Markets continue to price in the recent equity rally this week after September’s sell-off, Fed monetary policy, rate movements and yesterday’s OPEC+ production cut announcement for direction on the markets.

Oil prices are shifting between slight gains and losses in early morning trading, as market participants price in yesterday’s announcement from OPEC+ to cut production quotas along with macro dynamics. Prices are sitting near three-week highs after OPEC+ agreed to tighten global crude supply with a deal to cut production targets by 2 million bpd, the largest reduction since 2020. "We believe that the price impact of the announced measures will be significant," said Jorge Leon, senior vice-president at Rystad Energy. "By December this year Brent would reach over $100/bbl, up from our earlier call for $89."

Natural gas prices are trading firmly higher, up around 20 cents to ~$7.13 ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 117 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron U.S.A., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, and California Bioenergy announced a joint investment in their second holding company to produce and market dairy biomethane as a renewable natural gas transportation fuel in California. At signing, the holding company, CalBioGas Hilmar, secured initial funding from Chevron to build infrastructure for dairy biomethane projects in California’s Merced County.

According to Reuters, the United States is preparing to ease some sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the proposal. In exchange for the sanctions relief, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would resume talks with the country's opposition to discuss conditions needed to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024, according to the proposals cited by the newspaper.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Nexans announced the execution of a significant contract for phase one of the Empire Wind Project being developed by a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and bp. This signature follows the Preferred Supplier Agreement signed in March 2021 which prompted several months of collaborative work to negotiate a turnkey contract, covering the design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of export cables for the project.

According to Reuters, Equinor signed 5-year contract for gas delivery to Swiss Gaznat.

According to Reuters, Italy can face this winter with confidence as it will have its gas storage nearly full, the chief executive of energy group Eni said. Nonetheless, the supply situation is tight and the country should be alert to uncertainties that could arise in case of a colder winter or unexpected problems with energy infrastructure, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

According to Reuters, Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista renewed as Repsol's integral distributor in Spain until 2024. The agreement extends to more than 3,000 Repsol service stations on Iberian Peninsula and Balearic Islands.

Shell provided update to the third quarter 2022 outlook. Integrated Gas: Adjusted EBITDA - Production is expected to be between 890 and 940 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be between 6.9 and 7.5 million tonnes. Trading and optimisation results for Integrated Gas are expected to be significantly lower compared to the second quarter 2022 as a result of seasonality and substantial differences between paper and physical realisation in a volatile and dislocated market. Underlying Opex is expected to be between $1.1 and $1.3 billion. Adjusted Earnings - Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $1.3 and $1.7 billion. Taxation charge is expected to be between $1.3 and $1.6 billion. Upstream: Adjusted EBITDA - Production is expected to be between 1,750 and 1,850 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Underlying Opex is expected to be between $2.5 and $2.9 billion. The share of profit of joint ventures and associates is expected to include a gain between $0.5 and $0.7 billion relating to storage transfer effects. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to include non-cash one-off gains between $0.8 and $1.0 billion. Adjusted Earnings - Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $3.0 and $3.4 billion. Taxation charge is expected to be between $3.4 and $4.0 billion, which includes a one-off release of non-cash tax provision of approximately $0.3 billion.

According to Reuters, Shell is focusing its short-term investments on new natural gas infrastructure and boosting supplies to existing liquefied natural gas plants, an executive said.

According to Reuters, Saudi Aramco has kept the November official selling price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers unchanged from October at a premium of $5.85 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

According to Reuters, TotalEnergies will start offering biofuels as a bunkering fuel to its customers in Singapore from next year, a senior executive at the French energy giant said on Thursday, as the company seeks to reduce its emissions in shipping. The move would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by 20-25%, said Vice President Marine Fuels Louise Tricoire.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Suncor Energy, to acquire a portfolio of wind and solar assets and projects located in Alberta and Ontario for a purchase price of $730 million, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other typical closing conditions.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Technip Energies has been selected by PTTEP HK Offshore Ltd. to perform the Front-End Engineering Design of the Lang Lebah Onshore Gas Plant 2 (OGP2) project located in Bintulu, Sarawak, in Malaysia. The FEED contract covers the design of an onshore gas plant including the integrated flow assurance of the native CO2 capture, compression and transportation via pipeline up to the offshore wellhead platform where it will be reinjected. The gas coming from the Lang Lebah offshore field will be treated before being sent to the Malaysia LNG complex.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

SEACOR Marine announced the sale of its minority equity interests in joint ventures in Mexico and two refinancing transactions that significantly extended more than $175 million of the Company’s near term maturities by three years to 2026: On September 29th, the Company entered into an agreement with affiliates of Proyectos Globales de Energía CME, S.A. de C.V. for the sale of the Company’s minority equity interests in its unconsolidated joint ventures in Mexico and a series of related asset swaps for aggregate consideration of $66 million cash. On September 29th, the Company acquired 100% of Mantenimiento Express Marítimo SAPI de CV’s outstanding secured loan from MEXMAR’s existing lenders for $28.8 million. MEXMAR immediately paid down $8.8 million of the loan and the remaining $20 million will be fully repaid in four equal quarterly installments of $5.0 million over the next year. On September 29th, the Company entered into an amendment of its senior secured term loan facility. In connection with the amendment, the Credit Facility will have an extended tranche of $54.9 million, maturing in March 2026. The extended tranche will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% plus SOFR. The remaining $19.8 million of the loan will maintain its existing terms and mature in September 2023. In connection with this transaction, the Company made a pre-payment of $5.3 million, reducing the total amount outstanding under the Credit Facility to $74.7 million. On October 5th, the Company entered into an exchange transaction with certain funds affiliated with The Carlyle Group pursuant to which the entire $125.0 million of the Company’s 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 were exchanged for (i) $90.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s new 8.0% / 9.5% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2026 and (ii) $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s new 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures and European shares were down, as investors anxiously await Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for any signs of softness that could signal an eventual slowdown in Fed’s rate hikes. Japan's Nikkei index closed higher, helped by energy and chip-related stocks. The dollar index was up, while gold fell. Oil prices stabilized near three-week highs after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply.

