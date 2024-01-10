News & Insights

US Markets

Oil prices tick up as Middle East tensions rise

Credit: REUTERS/Ann Saphir

January 10, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by Colleen Howe for Reuters ->

By Colleen Howe

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices ticked higher in Asian trading as markets measured rising tensions in the Middle East against a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles that pushed oil benchmarks down about 80 cents in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 gained 20 cents, or 0.28%, to reach $71.57 a barrel by 0202 GMT. Benchmark Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rose 21 cents, or 0.27%, to $77.01 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI increased by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended on Jan. 5 to 432.4 million barrels, the EIA said on Wednesday, against analyst expectations for a 700,000-barrel draw. EIA/S

"Bearish fundamentals, including higher inventories and higher production, are playing out against rising tensions in the Middle East," IG analysts wrote in a note. The analysts expect to see prices around the $67-$77 range in the near term, they said.

On Wednesday, Yemen-based Houthis mounted their largest attack yet on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The U.S. and Britain hinted they would take further measures if the attacks continued, and the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate end to the strikes.

Israeli strikes in southern and central Gaza also intensified on Wednesday.

China's customs administration will release December trade data on Friday, giving a full-year picture of overall demand in the world's largest oil buyer. Analysts expect the data to show that China's goods imports rose 0.3% last month, after dropping 0.6% in November.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((colleen.howe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.