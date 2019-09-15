World Markets

Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facility hits global supply

Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JESSICA LUTZ

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices surged more than 15% at the open on Sunday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities on Saturday that knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 19% to a session high of $71.95 a barrel at the opening, while U.S. crude futures surged more than 15% to a session high of $63.34 a barrel.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco said the attack cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day, at a time when Aramco is trying to ready itself for what is expected to be the world's largest share sale.

Aramco gave no timeline for output resumption. A source close to the matter told Reuters the return to full oil capacity could take "weeks, not days."

