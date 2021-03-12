Oil Prices Steady Near $70 on Production Cuts, Demand Recovery Optimism

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start as crude oil and natural gas futures trade near the flat line and the broader index futures struggle to find direction following yesterday’s record close for the S&P 500 and Dow. A rebound in the 10-Year Note this morning is holding equites back from further upside. In company news, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs made a handful of ratings and price target changes to their pipeline’s coverage.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are steady with Brent hovering near the $70 a barrel mark, as production cuts by major producers and optimism about a demand recovery in the second half of this year helped support prices. However, a rising US dollar capped a lid to the upside. "The stronger-than-expected rebound in the second half of this year implies that the global economy and hence oil demand outlook is close to shaking off its COVID woes," PVM analysts said. Meanwhile, RBC Capital analysts said the fundamentals for summer gasoline was the most bullish in nearly a decade.

U.S. natural gas futures are flat as weather forecast turn seasonally milder. Forecasts for the coming two weeks turned colder overnight, though weather just ahead-of and during shoulder season typically needs to be extreme to significantly impact pricing.

BY SECTOR:

MARKET COMMENTARY

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Repsol has carried out a new supply of liquefied natural gas to a ship for use as fuel in the port of Cartagena in Spain. The bunkering was carried out at the Enagás facilities, with the support of the Port Authority of Cartagena and the Maritime Captaincy of Cartagena. The uniqueness of the operation is that this is the first time that Repsol, as a supplier of LNG, has guaranteed the compensation of the total CO2 emissions associated with the consumption of this liquefied natural gas.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Repsol at Buy.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell's 2020 earnings from crude oil and refined products trading nearly doubled from the previous year to $2.6 billion, according to the company's annual report.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

California Resources reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. For the full year of 2020, CRC reported net income of $1,871 million and an adjusted net loss attributable to common stock of $257 million, excluding unusual and infrequent items primarily related to CRC’s bankruptcy proceedings and asset impairments. For the fourth quarter of 2020, produced an average of 103,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 63,000 barrels per day of oil and an average of 111,000 net BOE per day, including 69,000 barrels per day of oil for the full year 2020.

WPX Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Devon Energy, notified The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee under that certain Indenture, dated as of September 8, 2014, between WPX and the Trustee, of its intention to redeem the aggregate principal amounts set forth below with respect to the following notes issued under the Indenture: $210,000,000 of the 5.250% Senior Notes due 2027; $175,000,000 of the 5.875% Senior Notes due 2028; and $315,000,000 of the 4.500% Senior Notes due 2030.

Northern Oil and Gas announced the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Fourth quarter Adjusted Net Income was $35.7 million or $0.64 per diluted share, up from $21.5 million or $0.50 per diluted share in the prior year. Fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $146.2 million or $3.21 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $94.3 million. Full year 2020 Adjusted Net Income was $96.0 million or $1.82 per diluted share.

QEP Resources announced that Institutional Shareholder Services has reaffirmed its previous recommendation of support for the proposed acquisition of QEP by Diamondback Energy, citing the transaction’s “credible strategic rationale and multiple levers for value creation.” The proposed acquisition continues to receive high levels of support from QEP shareholders and the Company continues to recommend its shareholders vote in favor of this compelling and value-creating transaction at the quickly approaching Special Meeting of QEP stockholders on March 16, 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

Eight Capital resumed coverage of Birchcliff Energy at Buy.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. During Q4 2020, CES generated revenue of $212.8 million and Adjusted EBITDAC of $24.7 million, and revenue of $888.0 million and Adjusted EBITDAC of $102.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for Q4 2020 was $40.5 million compared to $11.9 million in Q4 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net loss was $222.9 million compared to net income of $30.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company reduced its monthly dividend on March 12, 2020 from $0.06 per share to $0.015 per share on an annualized basis. As industry conditions continued to deteriorate, CES suspended its monthly dividend on April 16, 2020. This decision conserved approximately $16.0 million on an annualized basis.

Diamond S Shipping announced results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Reported net loss attributable to Diamond S for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $57.8 million, or net loss of $1.45 basic and diluted earnings per share. Excluding the loss of vessel sales and cancelled scrubber project cost of $29.6 million, the net loss was $28.2 million or $0.71 per share compared to a net income of $26.1 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net revenues for the Company, which represents voyage revenues less voyage expenses, were $58.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $123.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net revenues from the Crude Fleet were $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $55.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

AltaGas announced that it has agreed to issue $350 million of senior unsecured medium term notes with a coupon rate of 1.227 percent, maturing on March 18, 2024 and $200 million of senior unsecured medium term notes with a coupon rate of 2.166 percent, maturing on March 16, 2027.

JPMorgan downgraded CQP to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Natural’.

JPMorgan upgraded Western Midstream Partners to Overweight from Neutral.

JPMorgan downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to Neutral from Overweight.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Magellan Midstream to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and downgraded Antero Midstream to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Nasdaq futures fell as a spike in U.S. bond yields reignited inflation worries and sent investors scurrying to the perceived safety of the dollar. The pan-European STOXX 600 also slipped after a four-session winning streak drove it to pre-pandemic highs a day earlier. China shares posted a weekly loss, while Japanese shares rose for a fourth straight session. Gold prices dipped, clouding optimism the U.S. stimulus bill would send prices up. Oil prices retreated. Producer Price Index and University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index are scheduled for release later in the day.

