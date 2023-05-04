Oil Prices Steady, European Central Bank Slows Interest Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to rebound from recent weakness, with modest gains in oil lifting the group, along with a slew of corporate earnings across the sector. Investors continue to weigh Fed tightening, a looming debt ceiling, fragile global demand, and the recent sell-off in oil stemming in part by stress in regional banks and liquidity pulling back.

Oil prices were steady on Thursday after an European Central Bank (ECB) decision to slow interest rate hikes, but were unable to claw back much of this week's more than 8% decline as demand concerns in major consuming countries continued to weigh.

Natural gas futures are lower by a penny, trading around $2.16, ahead of weekly inventory data and amid abundant production levels.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The risk of price spikes lingers on the European gas market, depending largely on weather during the peak demand heating season later this year and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, the head of Norway's Equinor said on Thursday.

Equinor delivered adjusted earnings of USD 12.0 billion and USD 3.51 billion after tax in the first quarter of 2023. Net operating income was USD 12.5 billion, and net income was USD 4.97 billion. Ordinary cash dividend of USD 0.30 per share, extraordinary cash dividend of USD 0.60 per share and commencement of second tranche of share buy-back of USD 1.67 billion. Expected total capital distribution in 2023 is USD 17 billion.

Petrobras said it has agreed to create a working group with China Energy International eyeing potential joint business opportunities.

Petrobras said that its crude oil production during the first quarter fell 4% compared to the same period last year.

Shell plc announced the commencement of a $4 billion share buyback programme covering an aggregate contract term of approximately three months (the ‘programme’). The purpose of the programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the programme will be cancelled. It is intended that, subject to market conditions, the programme will be completed prior to the company’s Q2 2023 results announcement, scheduled for July 27, 2023.

The Board of Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2023 of US$ 0.2875 per ordinary share.

Shell plc announced its first quarter 2023 unaudited results. First quarter 2023 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included impairment charges of $0.5 billion. These charges are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $0.5 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the fourth quarter 2022 which amounted to a net gain of $1.5 billion. Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of positive $0.5 billion.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

APA announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2023. APA reported net income attributable to common stock of $242 million, or $0.78 per diluted share. When adjusted for items that impact the comparability of results, APA’s first-quarter earnings were $372 million, or $1.19 per diluted share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $335 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.3 billion. The company generated $272 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

Callon Petroleum signed two definitive agreements that streamline and focus Callon's operations, accelerate the achievement of its debt reduction target and allow for the initiation of a shareholder return program in the third quarter of 2023.

Callon Petroleum reported first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Net income of $220.6 million, or $3.57 per diluted share (all share amounts are stated on a diluted basis), adjusted EBITDAX of $326.3 million, and adjusted income of $119.9 million or $1.94 per diluted share.

ConocoPhillips reported first-quarter 2023 earnings and adjusted earnings of $2.9 billion, or $2.38 per share, compared with first-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.8 billion, or $4.39 per share, and first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.3 billion, or $3.27 per share. ConocoPhillips announced a quarterly ordinary dividend of $0.51 per share, payable June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2023. In addition, the company announced a VROC of $0.60 per share, payable July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2023.

Denbury provided its first quarter 2023 results. Net income for the quarter was $89 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, and adjusted net income was $73 million, or $1.36 per diluted share.

Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net income of $86.2 million, and Adjusted Net Income of $109.1 million. Adjusted EBITDAX of $266.9 million, up 117% from Q1 2022.

Magnolia Oil & Gas announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2023. Magnolia reported first quarter 2023 net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $96.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. First quarter 2023 total net income was $106.7 million and total adjusted net income was $119.3 million. Diluted weighted average total shares outstanding decreased by 6% to 213.9 million compared to first quarter 2022. As previously announced, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.115 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.115 per Class B unit, payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023.

Marathon Oil reported first quarter 2023 net income of $417 million or $0.66 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $420 million or $0.67 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $865 million or $942 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $333 million or $309 million before changes in working capital and including Equatorial Guinea (E.G.) distributions and other financing (adjusted FCF).

PDC Energy announced its 2023 first quarter financial and operating results and updates second quarter production and full-year capital guidance. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $414 million, or $4.64 per diluted share, compared to $350 million, or $3.79 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter change was primarily due to a $144 million commodity risk management gain in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a $100 million commodity risk management loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 partially offset by a decrease in crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales of $163 million and an increase in income tax expense of $17 million between periods. Adjusted net income, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined below, was $233 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $297 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The movement between periods is primarily attributable to the change in sales and income tax expense partially offset by settled derivatives.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy reported operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net earnings were $380 million ($2.34/basic share) for Q1 2023, primarily driven by acquisition and disposition activity in the quarter. Repurchased 1.6 million common shares for $30 million and declared cash dividends of $16 million, for a total of $46 million returned to shareholders in the quarter. In conjunction with our Q1 2023 release, we announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. The base dividend was increased by 25% in Q1 2023, and has increased 67% from Q1 2022 to the current $0.10 per share per quarter.

Vermilion Energy announced a cash dividend of $0.10 CDN per share, payable on July 17, 2023 to all shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals announced the appointment of Jill V. Gardiner to the company’s board of directors. Gardiner brings significant corporate governance experience serving on both public and private boards, with an emphasis on extractive companies, as well as professional experience in the financial sector.

Eagle Materials announced it has completed the acquisition of Martin Marietta’s cement import and distribution business in Northern California, which includes its cement terminal in Stockton, California.

Enerflex reported its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Enerflex reported first-quarter 2023 financial results that included record quarterly revenue of $825 million. Revenue increased across all regions and product lines and reflects continued operational momentum within the business. Enerflex recognized net earnings of $14 million and adjusted earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") of $123 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Martin Marietta Materials reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company announced $196.1 million in Earnings from Operations, Adjusted EBITDA of $323.9, and a quarterly total revenue of $1,354.1.

NOW announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Revenue was $584 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to NOW Inc. was $31 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs was $28 million for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders was $0.28 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders excluding other costs was $0.25 for the first quarter of 2023.

Vulcan Materials announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company announced revenue of $1,649 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $338 million. Quarterly Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to Vulcan from continuing operations is $0.95.

DRILLERS

Noble reported first quarter 2023 results. Q1 Net Income of $108 million, Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.74, and Adjusted EBITDA of $138 million. Contract drilling services revenue for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $575 million compared to $586 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the decrease attributable to lower utilization. Marketed fleet utilization was 80% in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 88% in the previous quarter. Contract drilling services costs for the first quarter were $362 million, down from $366 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $138 million compared to $157 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net cash used by operating activities for the first quarter was $63 million, capital expenditures were $63 million, and resulting free cash flow (non-GAAP) was ($126) million. Cash flow was adversely impacted by a significant expansion of net working capital in the first quarter, which we expect to be largely reversed in the second quarter. For the full year 2023, Noble maintains the previously communicated guidance for total revenue in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $725 to $825 million, and capital expenditures (net of reimbursable capex) between $325 and $365 million.

REFINERS

HF Sinclair reported first quarter net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $353.3 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $160.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release table, adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $394.1 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $175.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, which excludes certain items that collectively decreased net income by $15.7 million.

Holly Energy Partners announced that it has received a non-binding proposal letter from HF Sinclair to acquire all of the outstanding common units of HEP not beneficially owned by HF Sinclair or its affiliates in exchange for shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of HF Sinclair. Under the proposal, HF Sinclair proposes to effect the transaction at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.3714 newly issued shares of Common Stock per each publicly held Common Unit, which was derived using the 30-day volume weighted average prices for each security as of market close on May 3, 2023.

Par Pacific Holdings reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Par Pacific reported net income of $237.9 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $(137.1) million, or $(2.31) per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022. First quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Income was $137.5 million, compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of $(27.4) million in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $167.6 million, compared to $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $94.7 million gain related to prior years’ RIN settlements, which is included in GAAP results. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this news release.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Shareholders of North American pipeline operator Enbridge rejected a small investor's resolution to ask the company to annually report all the indirect greenhouse gas emissions of the oil and gas it handles.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, DCP had net income attributable to partners of $211 million, net cash provided by operating activities of $135 million, adjusted EBITDA of $338 million, and distributable cash flow of $230 million. On April 19, 2023, DCP announced a quarterly common unit distribution of $0.43 per limited partner unit. DCP generated distributable cash flow of $230 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Distributions declared were $90 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted segment EBITDA decreased to $205 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $212 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of lower NGL marketing and storage results, partially offset by favorable gas marketing activity and higher tariffs on NGL pipelines.

Jefferies downgraded DHT Holdings to Hold from Buy.

DHT Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company achieved average combined time charter equivalent earnings of $49,100 per day, comprised of $35,000 per day for the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter and $54,600 per day for the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market. The result for the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market, measured on a discharge-to-discharge basis, was $58,500 per day for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $71.9 million. Net profit for the quarter was $38.0 million which equates to $0.23 per basic share.

Enbridge announced that it has reached an agreement in principle on a negotiated settlement (the settlement) with shippers for incentive tolls on its Mainline liquids system, which moves over 3 million barrels a day of crude oil and liquids from Western Canada to demand markets in multiple provinces and states.

Enbridge held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2023.

Genesis Energy announced its first quarter results. Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $5.3 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $775.0 million for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2023 and a bank leverage ratio of 3.99X, both calculated in accordance with our senior secured credit agreement and discussed further in this release.

Holly Energy Partners reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to HEP for the first quarter of 2023 was $57.5 million ($0.45 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $49.6 million ($0.45 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the first quarter of 2022. Distributable cash flow was $83.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $19.5 million, or 30.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to distributable cash flow from Sinclair Transportation, partially offset by higher interest expense. HEP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 per unit on April 20, 2023.Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $143.3 million, an increase of $23.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Magellan Midstream Partners reported net income of $274 million for first quarter 2023, compared to $166 million for first quarter 2022. The increase in current year net income was largely driven by higher profits from our commodity-related activities in part due to favorable mark-to-market ("MTM") adjustments for related hedge positions, as well as overall improved financial results from our core fee-based transportation and terminals activities. Diluted net income per common unit was $1.34 in first quarter 2023 and 78 cents in first quarter 2022. Diluted net income per unit excluding MTM commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles financial measure, was $1.32 for first quarter 2023.

New Fortress Energy reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EPS for Q1 2023 was $0.90 per share on a fully diluted basis and $0.71 when including losses on disposal of certain assets. The company also reported record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $440 million for Q1 2023. On May 3, 2023, NFE’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.10 per share, with a record date of June 15, 2023 and a payment date of June 28, 2023.

NuStar Energy announced strong results for the first quarter of 2023 fueled by strong volumes in its refined products and crude oil pipelines. NuStar reported net income of $106 million for the first quarter of 2023, or $0.61 per unit, compared to net income of $12 million, or a $0.22 net loss per unit, for the first quarter of 2022. Results for the first quarter of 2023 include a $41 million gain related to a structured financing arrangement to monetize a portion of the real estate at NuStar’s corporate headquarters. In addition, results for the first quarter of 2022 included a non-cash charge related to the divestiture of the Point Tupper terminal facility in Canada last year. Excluding the effects of these items, adjusted net income was $65 million for the first quarter of 2023, or $0.24 per unit, compared to adjusted net income of $57 million, or $0.19 per unit, for the first quarter of 2022. NuStar also reported adjusted EBITDA of $187 million for the first quarter of 2023, which is up eight percent compared to first quarter of 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $173 million.

OCI Global and NuStar Energy announced that their affiliates have entered into an agreement for OCI Global to transport ammonia on a new segment of NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P.’s Ammonia Pipeline System.

SEACOR Marine Holdings announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $60.0 million, operating income was $0.2 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP) was $22.7 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $45.6 million, operating loss of $17.1 million, and DVP of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, and consolidated operating revenues of $57.9 million, operating loss of $10.5 million, and DVP of $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Targa Resources reported first quarter 2023 results. First quarter 2023 net income attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was $497.0 million compared to $88.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items (“adjusted EBITDA”) of $940.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $625.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Company reported distributable cash flow and adjusted free cash flow for the first quarter of 2023 of $729.4 million and $314.0 million, respectively. On April 13, 2023, the Company declared an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.50 per common share, or $2.00 per common share on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2023. Total cash dividends of approximately $113 million will be paid on May 15, 2023 on all outstanding shares of common stock to holders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023. Targa repurchased 724,140 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2023 at a weighted average per share price of $71.82 for a total net cost of $52.0 million. There was $91.8 million remaining under the Company’s $500 million common share repurchase program as of March 31, 2023. On May 3, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The amount authorized under the new share repurchase program is in addition to the amount remaining under the existing share repurchase program.

Williams announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted net income of $684 million, or $0.56 per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) – up 37% vs. 1Q 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.795 billion – up $284 million or 19% vs. 1Q 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

US stock index futures were mixed over deepening concerns about the health of regional banks, while investors found solace from Federal Reserve's indication of a possible pause in interest rate hikes. European shares fell as investors awaited the European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day. Oil prices ticked up following a more than 8% decline this week. The dollar remained under pressure, while gold prices were little changed. Apple is expected to report second-quarter earnings after markets close. Jobless claims data is scheduled for release later in the day.

