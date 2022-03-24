Oil Prices Steady as Western Leaders Discuss Further Russia Sanctions

Energy stocks are set to open around breakeven, with higher broader index futures (S&P 500 futures +~0.5%) are counterbalancing weaker oil prices, which are just slightly off. Trading remains active as participants watch the U.S.-NATO meeting and any further potential sanctions placed on Russia, supply and demand activity globally and interpretations of Fed policy tightening.

Oil prices were steady on Thursday as the U.S. president met other Western leaders and investors waited to see how sanctions would be tightened on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Biden was meeting NATO leaders in Brussels for emergency talks as the Ukraine war entered a second month. Biden and European leaders plan to announce additional sanctions against Russia.

Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said sanctions were unlikely to have a major impact on the oil market because they "will probably not include an oil embargo by the EU, as a number of countries that are heavily depend on Russian oil — such as Germany — have opposed this." The United States and Britain, both far less reliant on Russian crude, have both announced sanctions on oil imports. Oil prices have posted steep gains this week. Brent has climbed more than $14 while WTI is up more than $10 a barrel.

Natural gas futures are lower by 1% ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a draw of 55 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Shell will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion) into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services.

BYD said it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shell that will see the two partner up on ventures in both China and Europe.

TotalEnergies said Russia accounted for 21 pct of oil and gas reserves at end of 2021.

TotalEnergies said it aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its fuel product sales by more than 30% by 2030, compared with 2015.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources to Hold from Buy.

Occidental announced that Vicky A. Bailey, President of Anderson Stratton International, LLC (ASI) and a former equity partner of BHMM Energy Services, LLC, has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective March 22, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

TD Securities downgraded MEG Energy to Hold from Buy.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite announced that it has been awarded the approximately $75 million contract for the I-515 and Charleston Boulevard Interchange improvement project by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Located in Las Vegas, this project is being completed via the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project delivery method. Granite was originally hired in 2017 to provide preconstruction services.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Schlumberger WTA (Malaysia) to jointly explore opportunities in the areas of sustainability, digital and Internet of things (IoT) technologies, as well as research and development (R&D) projects.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Targa Resources announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.200% senior notes due 2033 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% senior notes due 2052 at a price to the public of 99.815% and 99.333%, respectively, of their face value. The Offering is expected to close on April 6, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the previously announced purchase of 5 7/8% Senior Notes due 2026 of Targa Resources Partners LP or to fund the previously announced redemption of any 2026 Notes not purchased in the Tender Offer, with the remaining net proceeds to be used to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility. The Offering is not conditioned on the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is conditioned on, among other things, the Offering.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were higher ahead of the NATO summit on Russia-Ukraine war, the focus will also be on the jobless claims and durable goods data that are expected later in the day. European shares gave up early gains to trade lower, as the war in Ukraine marked a month. Japan's Nikkei turned positive in the last hour of trading and ended at a fresh nine-week high. The dollar strengthened after more hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve. Crude prices were mixed as investors assessed the potential for new supply in tight markets amid prospects of a new Iran deal. Gold prices were in a range-bound trade.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.