Oil Prices Stay Roughly Unchanged Over Strong Demand Rebound Hopes in U.S., China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to higher start, as oil prices trade near the flat line and the broader index futures rose on the first trading day of May.

Oil prices were roughly unchanged in morning trading as optimism over a strong demand rebound in countries including the United States and China balanced concern about a surge in India's coronavirus cases and higher OPEC+ oil supply. India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day. The new wave of the virus has already led to a drop in fuel sales in the world's third-largest consumer in April. "India jitters are currently stopping oil prices from rising further," said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson. "Despite the demand downside in India, it's very likely that oil will claw back towards $70 per barrel in the coming months as the global demand uptick tips the scale to positive."

Natural gas futures are up 0.3% to $2.939 in early trading. The 6-10-day forecast has temps for most of the South and West above-seasonal, boosting cooling demand.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, in a recorded message posted on a company website on Friday, Rozena Dendy, the manager of Exxon Mobil's Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said he decision to issue a lockout notice to hourly workers was to enable the company to "control this timeline" to bring in replacement workers. Exxon told representatives of the United Steelworkers union (USW) on April 23 that hourly employees would be locked out of the refinery on Saturday if the union does not carry out a vote on the company's last contract offer.

According to Reuters, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said that the development of the Mansuriya gas field on the coast near the Iranian border is expected to cost $2.1 billion. Abdul Jabbar said in a news conference that he does not expect oil prices to go below $65 per barrel and that lower oil prices should not be a concern after OPEC+ eases production cuts from May. Iraq is in discussions over purchasing of ExxonMobilshares in the southern West Qurna 1 oilfield, he added.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP Plc is preparing to bid for the rights to build wind farms off Scotland, The Timesreported. The energy company's Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney told the news media company that the firm was 'looking at bidding in the forthcoming Crown Estate Scotland auction.'

Santos and Eni have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate on opportunities in northern Australia and Timor-Leste. This also includes investigating options to re-purpose the Bayu-Undan facilities to extend the life of the project, including a carbon capture and storage project, subject to the agreement of the Timor-Leste government.

According to Reuters, Petroleo Brasileiro SA has begun the binding phase of the sale of its stake in the TSB and TBG pipeline units, the latter of which connects Brazil to Bolivia, it said in a Friday night securities filing. During this phase, which typically lasts at least several weeks, interested parties will make their binding offers for the assets.

Reuters reported that Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing on Monday it is adopting new natural gas supply contracts. The new contracts will be indexed to Henry Hub prices, as a way to reduce volatility. The company already has supply contract indexed to brent prices.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Ring Energy announced it further paid down debt in the first quarter of 2021, and provided an update on its previously announced Northwest Shelf drilling program and sales volumes for the first quarter of 2021. Consistent with its strategy of strengthening the balance sheet by steadily paying down debt, during the first quarter of 2021 Ring used a portion of its free cash flow to further reduce the level of borrowings on its revolving credit facility by $7.5 million. As a result, on March 31, 2021 the Company had a $305.5 million outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility, which has a current borrowing base of $350 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

U.S. Silica Holdings released its Corporate Responsibility Report, summarizing the company's global sustainability activities, performance and results from calendar year 2020. The report provides a look at how U.S. Silica is operating to make positive impacts both in its internal community and on the communities in which it operates, and contributing to sustainable products used around the world. U.S. Silica views its sustainability efforts through the lens of its core values, respect, safety, integrity and community, and developed 10 'Bold Goals' consistent with those values that the company has set out to achieve by 2025. For 2020, U.S. Silica created 29 goals that were aligned with the 2025 Bold Goals.

Barclay’s upgraded Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Nextier Oilfield Services, Patterson-UTI, and Cactus all to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal-Weight’.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enable Midstream Partners announced financial and operating results for first quarter 2021. Net income attributable to limited partners was $164 million for first quarter 2021, an increase of $52 million compared to $112 million of net income for first quarter 2020. Net income attributable to common units was $155 million for first quarter 2021, an increase of $52 million compared to $103 million of net income for first quarter 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities was $223 million for first quarter 2021, an increase of $23 million compared to $200 million for first quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $328 million for first quarter 2021, an increase of $42 million compared to $286 million for first quarter 2020. DCF was $261 million for first quarter 2021, an increase of $47 million compared to $214 million for first quarter 2020. For first quarter 2021, DCF exceeded declared distributions to common unitholders by $189 million, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 3.63x.

Enterprise Products Partners announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Enterprise reported net income attributable to common unitholders of $1.3 billion, or $0.61 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.4 billion, or $0.61 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was reduced by non-cash, asset impairment charges of approximately $66 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted unit. The impairment charges include $43 million related to our coal bed natural gas gathering system and Val Verde treating facility in the San Juan Basin that was held-for-sale at March 31, 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures traded higher, after the major indexes ended down in the previous session weighed down by technology-related companies. Strong euro zone factory activity and German retail sales data pushed European stocks up. China, Japan and Britain markets were closed for public holidays, while most Asian shares ended with losses. The dollar traded slightly lower as investors made a cautious start to a week crammed with central bank meetings and big-ticket U.S. economic data, while gold prices rose. Demand concerns from India and higher OPEC+ supply pulled Brent crude lower.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

