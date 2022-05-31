Oil Prices Soar as E.U. Agrees to Russian Oil Ban, China Lockdowns Ease

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by a rally in the crude complex while weakness in the major equity futures dampened sentiment.

WTI crude oil futures rallied a further 3.8% this morning, significantly outpacing Brent which is seeing more reserved gains. Futures on both sides of the Atlantic extended their trend higher for the fourth-straight session after the EU agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions amid rising demand ahead of the peak U.S. and European summer driving season.

Natural gas futures carried over their slide lower for the third-straight day, pressured by rising output and lowered forecasts for demand over the next two weeks. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April, off the monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 88.5 bcfd for through to mid-June, lower than Refinitiv forecast on Thursday. The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.5 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that striking union workers at Chevron's Richmond, California, refinery voted on Saturday to ratify the latest contract offered by the company, ending a 10-week strike without achieving their goal of additional pay to counter rising health care costs, said sources familiar with the vote.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni and Ansaldo Energia, two international players in the energy transition space and long-standing partners, have signed an agreement to develop projects based on innovative technological solutions for electricity storage as an alternative to electrochemical batteries. Under the terms of the agreement, these technologies, which are being studied and have already undergone Eni's technology validation process, will be implemented in synergy at a number of industrial sites of Eni and its subsidiaries in Italy, exploiting the potential of existing power generation and consumption systems. Electricity storage is essential to overcome the structural limitations of renewables in terms of predictability and intermittency and is consequently necessary to promote their development.

The collaboration between Eni and XEV is expanding after the launch of the Enjoy electric car sharing scheme in Turin, and is now focusing on the decarbonisation strategy. The two companies have signed a cooperation agreement to explore areas of collaboration concerning research and development into sustainable mobility systems to reduce the environmental impact of vehicles, the development of battery swapping technology and the assembly of the car manufacturer's vehicles.

Equinor completed the acquisition of interest in the Statfjord field. The acquisition of Spirit Energy’s interest in the Statfjord field was announced 8 December 2021 with a commercial effective date 1 January 2021. The transaction has now been completed after receiving the necessary approvals and the legal transfer was completed by 31 May 2022. As part of closing the transaction, Equinor has received a payment of USD 193 million from Spirit Energy.

The nomination committee in Equinor recommends that the company's corporate assembly elects Michael D. Lewis as new member to Equinor ASA’s board of directors and Anne Drinkwater as deputy chair of the board of Equinor ASA. Furthermore, the nomination committee recommends a re-election of Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and re-election of Anne Drinkwater, Bjørn Tore Godal, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter and Tove Andersen as shareholder-elected members of the board of directors.

Centrica plc announced that all conditions for the sale of Spirit Energy's Norwegian assets to Sval Energi AS and Spirit Energy's interests in the Statfjord field to subsidiaries of Equinor for an initial headline consideration of $1.1 billion have now been satisfied, and completion of the transaction is expected to occur on 31 May 2022.

DOF announced that Petrobras has awarded service contracts to Norskan Offshore Ltda. and DOF Subsea Serviços Brasil Ltda. for the Skandi Iguazu (AHTS 21 000 class) including ROV. The contracts will commence in 4th quarter 2022 and has a duration of 3 years + 2 years options. Total contract value for the firm period is approximately USD 70 million.

Petrobras announced that it received a letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy notifying that it has forwarded to the Ministry of Economy (ME) request for qualification of the Company under the Investment Partnership Program, linked to the ME, in order to start specific evaluation studies for the Company's privatization. Furthermore, the letter informs that the deliberation by the Council of the Investment Partnership Program will take place on June 2nd, 2022.

Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry late on Monday formalized a request to include Petrobras in the country's Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), which would be the first step towards a potential privatization of the state-owned company.

Shell Australia Pty Ltd and its joint venture partner, SGH Energy, have taken a final investment decision to approve the development of the Crux natural gas field, off the coast of Western Australia. Crux will provide further supplies of natural gas to the existing Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility

TotalEnergies has fully restarted the 231,000 barrel per day (bpd) Donges oil refinery it operates in France, the company told Reuters on Monday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy and its partners have agreed to restart the West White Rose Project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. First oil from the platform is anticipated in the first half of 2026, with peak production anticipated to reach approximately 80,000 barrels per day (bbls/d), 45,000 bbls/d net to Cenovus, by year-end 2029.

Suncor announced that concurrent with the decision to restart the West White Rose project by the joint venture owners, Suncor has increased its ownership in the White Rose asset. In exchange for a cash payment of approximately $50 million from Cenovus to Suncor and in accordance with the conditional agreement announced on September 8, 2021, Suncor's interest in the White Rose asset increases from 27.5% to 40.0% and in the West White Rose project from 26.1% to 38.6%.

U.S. E&PS

According to Offshore Energy, ConocoPhillips has delineated its Slagugle oil discovery located in the Norwegian Sea, constraining the recoverable hydrocarbon volume of the main segment. The 6507/5-11 appraisal well – on oil discovery 6507/5-10 S (Slagugle) – was drilled in PL891 in the Norwegian Sea, about 22 km northeast of the Heidrun field and 0.75 km south-southeast of the discovery well. ConocoPhillips is the operator of the licence with an 80 per cent interest and Pandion Energy is its partner with the remaining 20 per cent.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given ConocoPhillips consent for exploration drilling in block 6306/3 in the Norwegian Sea.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Equitrans Midstream announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP, intends to offer, subject to market conditions, $800 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 and 2030 in a private offering. EQM intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes along with cash on hand and/or borrowings under EQM’s Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of October 31, 2018 (as amended, the EQM Credit Facility), to purchase a portion of its outstanding indebtedness in tender offers with respect to (i) any and all of its outstanding 4.750% senior notes due 2023, and (ii) its outstanding 6.000% senior notes due 2025 and 4.000% senior notes due 2024 up to an aggregate principal amount of $200 million, which commenced on May 31, 2022 (the Tender Offers, and such notes, the Target Notes). In the event the Tender Offers are not consummated, are terminated or the net proceeds from the offering are otherwise in excess of the amount needed to fund the Tender Offers, EQM intends to use any remaining proceeds for general partnership purposes, including to repay certain outstanding indebtedness, including borrowings under the EQM Credit Facility or any existing notes not purchased in the Tender Offers, or to prefund capital expenditures and/or capital contributions to Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC.

Frontline Ltd. announced that it has agreed to acquire a total of 5,955,705 shares in Euronav N.V. representing 2.95% of the outstanding shares in privately negotiated share exchange transactions with certain shareholders of Euronav N.V. where such shareholders of Euronav N.V. receive consideration shares in Frontline. Frontline will issue a total of 8,337,986 new shares as a result of these transactions, equivalent to an exchange ratio of 1.4. Frontline will be entitled to the declared USD 0,06 dividend to be paid by Euronav on the acquired shares on 8 June 2022. Settlement is expected to take place on or about 1 June 2022 by delivery of existing shares through a share lending arrangement with Frontline's main shareholder Hemen Holding Ltd.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd recorded a net loss of -$27 million or an EPS of -$0.14 for the first quarter 2022. The same quarter last year saw a net loss of -$25.0 million and a corresponding EPS of -$0.16 based on the average number of shares outstanding in the quarter. The cash dividend for 1Q 2022 is 2 cent ($0.02) per share, payable on Wednesday July 6, 2022, to shareholders on record Tuesday June 14, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were down, as inflation fears weighed on sentiment. European shares fell after data showed inflation rose to a record high in May, spurring bets of bigger interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). Japan's Nikkei closed lower amid caution over the global economic outlook. The euro slipped and the dollar edged up. Gold prices dipped as U.S. bond yields firmed. Oil prices climbed after the EU agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil.

