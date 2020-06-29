Oil

Oil prices slip on demand worries, prospect of Libyan supply return

Contributor
Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as optimism for a straightforward recovery in fuel demand faded and a looming increase in supply weighed on the market, with Libya's state oil company flagging progress on talks to resume exports.

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, June 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as optimism for a straightforward recovery in fuel demand faded and a looming increase in supply weighed on the market, with Libya's state oil company flagging progress on talks to resume exports.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell as much as 44 cents, but recovered slightly after stronger-than-expected Chinese factory data. By 0201 GMT they were trading down 26 cents, or 0.7%, at $39.44 a barrel, having jumped 3% on Monday.

Brent crude LCOc2 futures for September fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $41.68 a barrel, paring Monday's 92-cent gain. The less active August contract, which expires on Tuesday, fell 25 cents after gaining 69 cents on Monday.

Optimism on Monday had been based on strong growth in U.S. pending home sales, bolstering belief that global fuel demand is rising steadily as major economies reopen after coronavirus lockdowns.

But at the same time, coronavirus cases continue to rise in southern and southwestern U.S. states.

"It's really difficult to say that demand is a one-way street. There are still plenty of risks going both ways," said Vivek Dhar, mining and energy commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Bulls will be looking for more signs of a demand recovery in data due on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, and from the U.S. government on Wednesday.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed analysts expect U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell from record highs last week and gasoline inventories decreased for a third straight week.

On the supply side, investors are watching to see whether Libya, which can produce about 1% of global oil supply, is able to resume exports, blockaded since January amid a civil war.

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday it was making progress on talks with neighbouring countries to lift the blockade.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1419))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    IEA Forecast Shows Oil Demand Won’t Fully Recover Until at Least 2022

    “Oil demand is less weak than it was before, mainly driven by China,” says Fatih Birol, executive director at International Energy Agency, as he discusses the IEA’s latest forecast for global oil demand. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

    Jun 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular