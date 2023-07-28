Oil prices slip on demand concerns, remain on track for weekly gain

By Laura Sanicola and Andrew Hayley

July 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Friday but were on track for a fifth straight week of gains following strong economic data in the U.S., and on speculation over Chinese stimulus measures and OPEC+ output cuts.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.82 a barrel by 0404 GMT, but was on track for a weekly 3.5% increase. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $79.75 a barrel, but were heading for a 3.6% weekly increase.

Oil rose in the previous session as strong earnings reports and data showing the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter eased fears of a global slowdown.

The prospect of further Chinese stimulus measures, particularly in the embattled property sector, has also provided some support to prices, following a meeting of the Politburo - a top decision making body - on Tuesday.

But recent interest rate increases from global central banks seeking to tame stubborn inflation raised questions about long term demand.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented another 25 basis point interest rate hike as widely expected, and the European Central Bank followed suit on Thursday.

Earlier this week oil fell after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected.

"We are still not seeing much translation to increased product demand especially within the distillates that have been providing much of the upside lead of the past month," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola in Washington and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Sonali Paul)

