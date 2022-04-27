Oil Prices Slip on Continued Demand Concerns from COVID Lockdowns in China

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the major market futures despite slight weakness in the crude complex. U.S stock index futures are up following a brutal selloff in the previous session, on strong earnings updates from Microsoft and Visa. As earnings season continues, Hess Corp reported a 65% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a jump in energy prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Also, Asia's top oil refiner, also known as Sinopec, reported a 25% surge in net income for the first quarter of 2022, a level last seen in the third quarter of 2020, thanks to elevated crude oil prices.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures have turned slightly negative after rising overnight on news that Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, while existing concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China weighed on economic growth and oil demand. Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday for rejecting its demand to pay in roubles, taking direct aim at European economies in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The step was denounced by the EU's chief executive as "blackmail" and comes as European countries have joined the United States in ramping up arms shipments to help Ukraine fend off a new Russian assault in the east. As China continues to respond to COVID-19 concerns, Beijing has expanded mass testing to stamp out a nascent outbreak in order to avert a city-wide lockdown. Having seen the struggles of China's commercial hub to meet the basic needs of its increasingly frustrated 25 million residents, people in Beijing are stocking up on food and supplies, in preparation for a possible lockdown.

Natural gas futures gained in early trading after traders digested Russia’s decision to halt gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for rejecting its demand to pay in roubles. As a result, Asia liquefied natural gas spot prices jumped 16% on Wednesday to $26.20, according to price agency S&P Global Platts. Analysts said they expect Poland to ramp up LNG imports from across Europe, driving prices higher.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Complementing the commercial agreement between Bunge and CCI, Chevron U.S.A., a subsidiary of Chevron, also acquired an ownership stake in CCI through the Series C-1 financing round. Bunge and Chevron have announced a joint venture that will produce feedstock to supply the rapidly growing renewable fuel industry.

ExxonMobil has made three new discoveries offshore Guyana and increased its estimate of the recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block to nearly 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The three discoveries are southeast of the Liza and Payara developments and bring to five the discoveries made by ExxonMobil in Guyana in 2022.

A tanker carrying Guyana's first share of oil from a recently inaugurated floating production facility has set sail for Rotterdam, tanker monitoring data showed. South America's newest crude producer, which has secured billions of dollars in investment from an ExxonMobil, Hess and China CNOOC consortium, earlier this month fetched $106 million from the sale of 1 million barrels of Unity Gold light sweet crude to Exxon.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Vaar Energi raised its annual dividend and posted a sharp rise in first-quarter profit, aided by a surge in oil and gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Vaar, majority owned by Eni, reported a pretax profit of $1.65 billion for the January-March quarter, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier. First-quarter dividend will amount to $225 million, or 9 cents a share, and it will be increased to $260 million for the second quarter, Vaar said.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Equinor. The MoU was inked on 26 April 2022 in Indian capital New Delhi for collaboration and partnership in areas of upstream Exploration & Production, midstream, downstream and Clean energy options, including Carbon Capture Utilization & Sequestration (CCUS). Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf, present in around 30 countries worldwide.

PGS leverages the multiyear frame agreement with Equinor, announced last year, to secure contracts for the 2022 summer season. PGS is awarded 4D GeoStreamer monitoring surveys over the Visund field in the North Sea and the Snøhvit field in the Barents Sea. Further, the Company was recently awarded a 3D exploration survey over the Prinsen and Hassel Ferdinand prospects in the Barents Sea.

Petrobras said it received a 4.7 billion reais ($940.24 million) compensation payment from TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda for Atapu oilfield.

TotalEnergies is further expanding its presence in the U.S. renewable energy industry by acquiring Austin-based Core Solar, LLC whose portfolio includes more than 4 GW of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects at various stages of development across several U.S. states and power markets. Core Solar’s CEO Greg Nelson and his employees will join TotalEnergies’ teams.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy is further increasing shareholder returns on the strength of its balance sheet and ongoing reliability of its operating performance. The company’s Board of Directors has approved tripling the base dividend starting with the second quarter of 2022, as well as a plan for additional increases to shareholder returns. Beyond the base dividend increase, Cenovus will target to return 50% of quarterly excess free funds flow to shareholders when reported net debt is less than $9 billion. The company will do this through share buybacks and/or variable dividends while also continuing to pay down the balance sheet. Cenovus has adopted an ultimate net debt target of $4 billion. When reported net debt is at the $4 billion floor, Cenovus will target to return 100% of that quarter's excess free funds flow to shareholders through share buybacks and/or variable dividends. Cenovus recorded net earnings of $1.6 billion in the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $408 million in the fourth quarter.

U.S. E&PS

Three Democratic U.S. lawmakers asked the head of ConocoPhillips for more information about a month-old natural gas leak from an oilfield in Alaska and implications for its nearby project on public lands.

Continental Resources announced an increased quarterly dividend, and its first quarter 2022 production results, as well as improvements to its 2022 projected return on capital employed from its 2022 capital program enhancement. The Company's Board of Directors recently approved increasing the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share, payable on May 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 9, 2022. This dividend represents a $0.05, or approximately 22%, increase to the Company's $0.23 per share quarterly dividend paid in first quarter 2022 and equates to an approximately 1.8% annualized dividend yield, as of April 21, 2022, which exceeds the S&P 500 average yield. The Company continues to target a 2.0% or greater annualized dividend yield long term. First quarter 2022 total production averaged approximately 373.8 MBoepd. First quarter 2022 oil production averaged approximately 194.8 MBopd. First quarter 2022 natural gas production averaged approximately 1,074 MMcfpd. The Company is updating its 2022 annual oil production guidance to 200 to 210 MBopd from 195 to 205 MBopd. This is inclusive of production for the remainder of the year from the closing of the Company's Powder River acquisition on March 25, 2022. The Company is also projecting a December 2022 oil production exit rate of approximately 220 to 230 MBopd. Additionally, the Company is updating its 2022 annual natural gas production guidance to 1,100 MMcfpd to 1,200 MMcfpd from 1,040 to 1,140 MMcfpd. The Company's modified 2022 capital program of $2.6 to $2.7 billion from $2.3 billion is enhancing the Company's projected return of capital employed by 2.0% over its original 21% return on capital employed at $80 WTI and $3.50 HH. Adjusting for current commodity prices, the Company's projected return on capital employed is increasing to approximately 31% in 2022. The Company is also projecting a 40% or lower reinvestment rate, versus approximately 45% in the original capital program. Within the modified spend, the Company is allocating $100 to $125 million to activity related to a newly closed bolt-on acquisition in the Permian. The Company has added over 75,000 acres to its Permian position in addition to its strategic entrance announcement in November 2021. Additionally, the Company is allocating $100 to $150 million to outside operated spending. Finally, the Company is allocating $100 to $125 million toward inflation and securing high quality rigs and crews for future years.

Hess reported net income of $417 million, or $1.34 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $252 million, or $0.82 per share, in the first quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $404 million, or $1.30 per share, in the first quarter of 2022. The improvement in adjusted after-tax earnings compared with the prior-year period was primarily due to higher realized selling prices in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Hess announced an increase in the gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana to approximately 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent, up from the previous estimate of more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The updated resource estimate includes three new discoveries on the block at Barreleye, Lukanani and Patwa in addition to the Fangtooth and Lau Lau discoveries announced earlier this year.

Matador Resources reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities was $329.0 million (GAAP basis), leading to first quarter 2022 adjusted free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $245.7 million. First quarter 2022 net income (GAAP basis) was $207.1 million, or $1.73 per diluted common share, a 4% sequential decrease from net income of $214.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, but a 242% year-over-year increase from net income of $60.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. On a GAAP basis, Matador’s net income in the first quarter of 2022 was negatively impacted by a non-cash unrealized loss on derivatives of $75.0 million, and Matador’s net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by a non-cash unrealized gain on derivatives of $98.2 million. First quarter 2022 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $277.5 million, or adjusted earnings of $2.32 per diluted common share, an 84% sequential increase from adjusted net income of $151.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and a 229% increase from adjusted net income of $84.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, Matador used its free cash flow in late 2020 and 2021 to pay down its commercial debt by nearly $400 million and its free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 to repay $50 million in borrowings outstanding under its reserves-based revolving credit facility, which reduced the borrowings outstanding under its reserves-based revolving credit facility to $50 million at March 31, 2022 from $100 million at year-end 2021. Then, in April 2022, Matador repaid the remaining commercial borrowings of $50 million to eliminate all borrowings outstanding under its reserves-based revolving credit facility. This repayment represents $475 million in debt repayments (one-third of Matador’s total debt outstanding) since the end of the third quarter of 2020 and is a significant achievement, especially given the volatility in the global energy markets during the last two years.

Range Resources announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. GAAP revenues for first quarter 2022 totaled $181 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $406 million, and GAAP net loss was $457 million ($1.86 per diluted share). First quarter earnings results include a $939 million mark-to-market derivative loss due to the significant increase in commodity prices. Non-GAAP revenues for first quarter 2022 totaled $987 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $489 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $297 million ($1.18 per diluted share) in first quarter 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy announced the closing of its previously announced private offering of US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 8-year senior unsecured notes, which were priced at 99.241% of par. The New Notes mature on May 1, 2030 and have a fixed coupon of 6.875% per annum, paid semi-annually on May 1 and November 1, commencing November 1, 2022. The Company has given irrevocable notices to the lenders of its revolving credit facility that it will use the net proceeds from the New Notes to reduce the amount outstanding on the revolving credit facility. Contemporaneous with the closing of the New Notes, the maturity date of Vermilion's revolving credit facility was extended to May 29, 2026 (from May 31, 2024) and the total facility amount was reduced to Vermilion's targeted level of $1.6 billion (from $2.1 billion).

OILFIELD SERVICES

ChampionX announced first quarter of 2022 results. Revenue was $866.0 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $36.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $124.8 million. Income before income taxes margin was 5.1% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.4%. Cash from operating activities was $(43.1) million and free cash flow was $(61.0) million.

HSBC upgrades Halliburton Co and Schlumberger to buy from hold.

GC Holdings announced that a license agreement for an ammonia manufacturing process has been signed with KBR on April 25, 2022. The signing of the agreement will allow the JGC Group to use KBR's license in future engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects for ammonia manufacturing plants, starting from the conceptual stage.

RPC announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, RPC generated revenues of $284.6 million, an increase of 55.9 percent compared to $182.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 due to higher customer activity levels, pricing improvements and a larger fleet of pressure pumping equipment in service. Operating profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $23.0 million compared to an operating loss of $10.5 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $15.1 million, or $0.07 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $9.7 million, or $0.05 loss per share in the first quarter of the prior year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter of 2022 was $43.0 million, compared to $7.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

RPC announced the appointment of John F. Wilson to the Board of Directors of the Company effective April 26, 2022.

US Well Services Inc, files $400M mixed shelf; enters $50M equity distribution agreement with Piper Sandler.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share payable on May 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2022.

Equitrans Midstream declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.15 per common share and $0.4873 per share of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the first quarter 2022. The dividends will be paid on May 13, 2022, to all applicable ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes rose, with investors placing their hopes on corporate earnings. European shares were up on the back of commodity stocks, while a plunge in German consumer morale capped gains. Japan’s Nikkei closed at two-week lows, while China stocks rebounded on pro-growth optimism. The euro slipped against the dollar on rising concerns around energy safety and growth slowdown in China and Europe. Gold prices dipped, while oil prices were slightly higher after Russia’s Gazprom halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. Investors will keep a close watch on results from Ford Motor and Meta Platforms.

