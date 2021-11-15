Oil Prices Slip on Concerns of Increasing Supply

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed start, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures trade higher following a losing week for the three main benchmarks.

Crude oil futures are lower by 1% to start the week as market speculation on a possible SPR release continues, while reports indicate OPEC+ will stick to its current production plan. U.S. Senator Schumer over the weekend said the administration should tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to provide immediate price relief at the gas pump as Americans go into the holiday season. The WTI December contract expires Friday with January trading at $79.16.

Natural gas futures are lower as Sunday afternoon forecasts have Southern FL, LA, TX, the Southwest and CA above-seasonal, while the rest of the Lower 48 is expected to experience seasonal or below-seasonal temperatures which should hurt demand in the short term.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

UBS upgraded TotalEnergies to Buy from Neutral.

Royal Dutch Shell said it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, pushed away by Dutch taxes and facing climate pressure in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas. Reuters reported. The company, which long faced questions from investors about its dual structure and had recently been hit by a Dutch court order over its climate targets, aims to drop "Royal Dutch" from its name - part of its identity since 1907 - to become Shell Plc. The Dutch government said on Monday it was "unpleasantly surprised" by Shell's plans to move to London from The Hague.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Occidental CEO says saying acquisition of Anadarko mistake is premature, Reutersreported.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Shawcor announced that its pipe coating division has entered into a contract to provide thermal insulation coating services for a Development Project in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract award is valued at roughly C$25 million. The work will be executed from Shawcor’s Channelview, Texas facility, commencing in the fourth quarter of 2021.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

TEN announced long-term charters for two VLCCs to major oil concerns. The contracts, for minimum three - maximum five years, incorporate profit sharing provisions and are expected to generate gross revenues in excess of $110 million over their maximum period, excluding additional income that may come from the profit share.

Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline and Targa Resources to ‘Outperform’ from ‘In line’, The firm also downgraded Magellan Midstream to ‘In line’ from ‘Outperform’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures extended gains after finishing strong last week, while investors awaited retailers' earnings this week. European shares were little changed over the possibility of fresh COVID-19 lockdowns. Chinese stocks closed lower after data showed property investment and sales growth continued to slow, weighing on the economic outlook. The dollar eased as traders awaited fresh clues on Federal Reserve interest rate hike plans. Gold prices edged lower. Oil prices fell on expectations of increasing supply, while higher energy costs also weighed on demand.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.