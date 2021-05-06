Oil Prices Slip Despite Big Fall in U.S. Crude Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to take a breather after their recent outsized outperformance versus the broader markets. Weaker oil futures and flat-ish S&P 500 futures are weighing, while investors digest a slew of earnings across the energy sector.

Oil prices slipped after early gains on Thursday, pressured by rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere and despite a much sharper than expected fall in U.S. crude inventories. Both benchmarks hit their highest since mid-March on Wednesday before retreating to close little changed after two days of gains.

Natural gas futures are off by a penny ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 65 bcf vs the 5-year average of +81 bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Total has started production at its Angolan Zinia Phase 2 project, which has estimated resources of 65 million barrels of oil, it said. Total added that the development of the project was carried out according to schedule and for capital expenditure more than 10% below budget, representing a saving of $150 million. The project includes the drilling of nine wells and is expected to reach production of 40,000 barrels of oil per day by mid-2022, Total said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources today announced that Brenda R. Schroer has been appointed to its Board of Directors as a Class I director, effective as of April 30, 2021. Ms. Schroer is an independent director under the director independence standards set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Schroer's appointment brings the size of the Board to eight directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board.

APA Corporation announced first-quarter 2021 results. APA reported net income attributable to common stock of $388 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. When adjusted for items that impact the comparability of results, APA’s first-quarter earnings were $346 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $671 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.14 billion. The company generated $502 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

Callon Petroleum reported results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net loss was $80.4 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, driven primarily by a loss on derivative contracts of $214.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $170.6 million, and adjusted income was $70.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share.

Cimarex Energy reported first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income for first-quarter 2021 totaled $128.1 million, or $1.25 per share. Net income for the quarter was impacted by a mark-to-market loss on the Company's commodity derivative positions of $99.4 million. Excluding the impact of the mark-to-market loss on commodity derivatives, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for first-quarter 2021 was $203.7 million, or $1.98 per share.

Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The company reported net loss of $10.6 million, or $0.14 per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted net income was $13.4 million, or $0.17 per adjusted diluted share.

EQT Corporation announced financial and operational results for the first quarter 2021. Net loss attributable to EQT Corporation for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $41 million, $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to EQT Corporation for the same period in 2020 of $167 million, $0.65 per diluted share.

EQT Corporation announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Alta Resources Development, pursuant to which EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Alta's upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, with an effective date of January 1, 2021.

Laredo Petroleum announced its first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $75.4 million, or $6.33 per diluted share, including a $122.2 million non-cash loss on derivatives. Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2021 was $20.3 million, or $1.69 per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $93.3 million.

Marathon Oil reported first quarter 2021 net income of $97 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $166 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $622 million, or $637 million before changes in working capital.

Murphy Oil announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $287 million, or $1.87 net loss per diluted share. Excluding total after-tax charges of $297 million, comprised primarily of $128 million of non-cash asset impairments on the non-operated Terra Nova asset, $121 million unrealized non-cash mark-to-market losses on crude oil derivative contracts and $29 million cost of early redemption of debt, adjusted net income was $10 million, or $0.06 net income per diluted share.

Truist Securities downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Hold from Buy.

PDC Energy announced its 2021 first quarter financial and operating results. Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was approximately $9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $465 million, or $4.94 per diluted share in 2020. The year-over-year change was primarily due to a 2020 impairment of approximately $880 million and the change in value of unsettled derivatives. Adjusted net income, a non-U.S. GAAP was $142 million in 2021 compared to an adjusted net loss of $760 million in 2020.

Talos Energy announced its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Net Loss was $121.5 million, inclusive of $137.5 million in commodity hedging losses, or $1.49 loss per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Loss was $27.3 million, inclusive of $48.4 million of realized hedging losses, or $0.34 adjusted loss per diluted share.

Whiting Petroleum announced first quarter 2021 results. Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increased $95 million to $307 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to increased commodity prices between periods. Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, as compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2021 was $108 million, or $2.79 per share as compared to $55.5 million, or $1.46 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

ARC Resources reported its first quarter 2021 financial and operational results. ARC recognized net income of $178.0 million ($0.50 per share) during the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. ARC generated funds from operations of $273.9 million ($0.77 per share) during the first quarter of 2021, a 29 per cent increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. ARC generated free funds flow of $148.2 million ($0.42 per share) during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $12.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, despite higher capital investments in the period.

Canacol Energy provided the following information concerning its April 2021 natural gas sales and drilling program. Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were 166 million standard cubic feet per day for April 2021. The Nelson 9 development well encountered 52 feet true vertical depth of gas pay within the Porquero sandstone target, and will be tied in and on production by early May 2021. The Aguas Vivas 1 exploration well is expected to spud prior to Mid May 2021.

Canadian Natural Resources reported a rise in first-quarter profit from the fourth on Thursday, driven by higher oil prices as a nascent global economic recovery boosted demand. On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of C$1.22 billion ($995.43 million), or C$1.03 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with C$176 million, or 15 Canadian cents, from the prior three-month period.

CIBC upgraded Paramount Resources to Neutral from Underperformer.

Parex Resources announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The company recognized net income of $47.5 million ($0.37 (or CAD $0.47) per share basic) compared to net income of $56.2 million ($0.42 (or CAD $0.55) per share basic) in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2020 and net loss of $3.8 million ($0.03 (or CAD $0.04) per share basic) in Q1 2020.

Tourmaline Oil released financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021.First quarter 2021 cash flow was a record $629.3 million ($2.11/fully diluted share), a 122% increase over first quarter 2020 cash flow of $283.7 million ($1.05/fully diluted share) and a 59% increase over the previous quarter's cash flow of $396.9 million. First quarter 2021 after tax net earnings were $247.8 million ($0.83/fully diluted share), compared to a net loss of $35.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 ($(0.13)/share).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Bloom Energy and Baker Hughes announced and agreed to collaborate on the potential commercialization and deployment of integrated, low carbon power generation and hydrogen solutions to advance the energy transition.

CGG launched SeaScope, an innovative pollution monitoring solution, as part of its growing portfolio of products and services for environmental application. Combining expertise in remote sensing science, Earth observation data, machine learning and high-performance computing, SeaScope provides critical sea surface slick intelligence for a range of industries to strengthen situational awareness of the interaction between offshore assets, coastal facilities, local vessel activity and the natural marine environment.

Enerflex reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The company earned $3-million on revenue of $203.2-million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares with a profit of $37.4-million on revenue of $365.7-million in the same quarter a year earlier. Q1 GAAP EPS was C$0.03. Subsequent to March 31, 2021, Enerflex declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on July 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2021.

ION Geophysical reported total net revenues of $14.0 million in the first quarter 2021, a 49% decrease compared to $27.3 million in the fourth quarter 2020 and a 75% decrease compared to $56.4 million one year ago. Net loss attributable to ION in the first quarter 2021 was $7.2 million, or a loss of $0.46 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to ION of $2.3 million, or a loss of $0.16 per share in the first quarter 2020. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net loss attributable to ION in the first quarter 2021 of $14.9 million, or a loss of $0.95 per share, compared to an Adjusted net income attributable to ION of $4.7 million or $0.33 per share in the first quarter 2020.

KBR signed a memorandum of understanding with Cummins to offer a complete and integrated solution to produce ammonia from renewable sources, commonly referred to as green ammonia. Under the terms of the MoU, KBR plans to integrate Cummins' proton exchange membrane electrolysis technology into its proprietary green ammonia solution, K-GreeN.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. reported certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 is $212 million, growing 7% year-over-year and remaining flat quarter-over-quarter. Operating income for the first quarter of 2021 is $16 million, improving 29% quarter-over-quarter.

Late Wednesday - Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") announced today its results for the first quarter of 2021. Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $832 million, a decline of 1% sequentially and 32% year-on-year. Reported operating loss was $13 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an operating loss of $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an operating loss of $822 million in the first quarter of 2020. The Company's first-quarter 2021 net loss was $116 million, compared to a net loss of $200 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $966 million in the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter 2021 cash flows provided by operations were $74 million, compared to cash flows provided by operations of $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and cash flows provided by operations of $30 million in the first quarter of 2020. Capital expenditures were $15 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $38 million in the first quarter of 2020.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DCP Midstream reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, DCP had net income attributable to partners of $53 million, net cash used in operating activities of $4 million, adjusted EBITDA of $275 million, and distributable cash flow of $175 million.

Enbridge held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2021.

Targa Resources reported first quarter 2021 results. First quarter 2021 net income attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was $146.4 million compared to a net loss of ($1,737.8) million for the first quarter of 2020. The Company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $515.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $428.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were around flat. European shares were mixed. Japan's Nikkei jumped, as it reopened after a five-day holiday. The dollar fell, as investors awaited clues on when the Federal Reserve will dial back monetary stimulus, while gold strengthened.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

