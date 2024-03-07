Oil Prices Slip as Expectations U.S. Interest Rate Cuts Could be Delayed Cap Gains

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open near the flatline, weighing higher broader index futures against lower oil and natural gas prices. News flow continues to lighten as earnings have largely passed and conference and NDR activity progresses throughout the month. Exxon, Chevron and Hess trading will remain active after Exxon filed arbitration yesterday with regards to the right of refusal on the Guyana assets, while Hess issued a letter to employees this morning stating it was reviewing the timeline for the closing of its merger with Chevron, and that it remains fully committed to the acquisition with Chevron.

Oil prices slipped on Thursday as expectations that U.S. interest rate cuts could be delayed capped gains, though upbeat Chinese trade data augured well for demand in the world's top oil importer. Markets were bracing for a risk that the U.S. Federal Reserve could delay its first interest rate cut to the second half of this year in a boost to the U.S. dollar, according to a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists, A strong greenback dents demand for dollar-denominated oil among buyers using other currencies. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday continued progress on inflation "is not assured", though the U.S. central bank still expects to reduce its benchmark interest rate this year.

Natural gas futures are down around half a percent, with weekly inventory data due out later this morning. Analysts expect a draw of 40 bcf, which compares to the 5-year average of -93 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil said it filed a contract arbitration claim related to Hess Corp's proposed sale of its Guyana oil properties, and suggested it may counter Chevron Corp's pending deal for the assets.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Chord Energy announced that Michael Lou will serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer and Shannon Kinney will serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and General Counsel. Additionally, Richard Robuck has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Crescent Energy announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“common stock”), at a price to the public of $10.50 per share, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (the “Registration Statement”) filed on March 6, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The common stock is being offered by Independence Energy Aggregator L.P., the direct owner of the shares being offered and the entity through which certain unaffiliated limited partners and affiliated entities hold their interests in the Company and its subsidiary Crescent Energy OpCo LLC. The Company will not sell any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom. In connection with the offering, the Selling Stockholder also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Crescent Point Energy announced the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase, for cancellation, up to 61,663,522 common shares, or 10 percent of the Company's public float, as at February 29, 2024. The NCIB is scheduled to commence on March 11, 2024 and is due to expire on March 10, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43.75 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on March 28, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2024.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tourmaline Oil released its financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023. Full year 2023 CF was $3.71 billion ($10.73 per diluted share) and full year FCF was $1.69 billion ($4.88 per diluted share). Fourth quarter 2023 CF was $918.0 million ($2.62 per diluted share on Q4 average production of 556,957 boepd). Q4 2023 FCF was $282.0 million. Full year 2023 earnings were $1.74 billion ($5.03 per diluted share). Year-end 2023 proved, developed producing reserves of 1.20 billion boe were up 39.3% after accounting for 2023 annual production of 189.9 million boe. Total proved reserves of 2.61 billion boe were up 20.8% after accounting for 2023 production. Proved plus probable reserves of 5.01 billion boe were up 15.5% after accounting for 2023 production. Tourmaline's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.50/share to be paid on March 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2024. Tourmaline increased the base dividend twice during 2023 and has elected to increase the base dividend by 7% to $0.30/share for the first quarter of 2024. Tourmaline has now increased the base dividend a total of thirteen times since the dividend was initiated in Q1 of 2018.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KLX Energy Services Holdings reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $194.2 million, a decrease of 12.0% compared to third quarter revenue of $220.6 million. Adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(8.7) million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $12.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $23.0 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $37.3 million.

NOV announced the appointment of Patricia Martinez to NOV’s Board of Directors, effective March 6, 2024. With the appointment of Ms. Martinez, NOV Inc.’s board of directors is now composed of ten directors, nine of whom are independent members.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced the closing of its acquisition of The East Ohio Gas Company from Dominion Energy, Inc. The gas utility will be doing business as Enbridge Gas Ohio and will join Enbridge's Gas Distribution and Storage Business Unit.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged higher ahead of the second day of Jerome Powell's congress testimony after the Federal Reserve chair reinforced expectations of the central bank cutting rates this year. European stocks traded higher ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rate decision due later in the day. Japan's Nikkei index ended sharply lower amid sell-off in chip-related stocks as the yen gained against the dollar on growing hopes of the Bank of Japan tweaking its policy. Gold prices extended gains.

