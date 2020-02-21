Oil Prices Slip as Coronavirus Spread Dashes Hopes of a Demand Rebound

Oil prices slipped 1.5% on Friday, as fears over the spread of the coronavirus outside of China mounted and economic data began to show the extent of the epidemic’s impact.

Oil prices slipped 1.5% on Friday, as fears over the spread of the coronavirus outside of China mounted and economic data began to show the extent of the epidemic’s impact.

China reported 889 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, a sharp jump from the 394 fresh cases it reported on Thursday. South Korea has implemented emergency measures after it confirmed 100 new cases on Friday and a second death, while cases in Japan have now risen to 727.

Concerns over the impact to supply chains and a lack of action by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) — a group of 14 of the world’s major oil-exporting nations — to cut production in response to a forecast of weakening oil demand sent oil prices lower.

Brent crude fell 1.5% to $58.42 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 1.5% to $53.07, having closed higher on Thursday for a seventh consecutive day.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said the market had initially expected a quick rebound in demand but sentiment was now changing.

“The oil and gas sector is an early underperformer [on Friday] as oil prices slip back on rising concern that the early optimism for a quick rebound in demand as concerns about coronavirus diminish may well have been premature.”

UBS analyst Jon Rigby cut his 2020 oil price forecasts over the effects of the COVID-19 virus and now expected brent crude to reach $56 per barrel in the first quarter, down from a previous estimate of $62, and WTI to drop to $51.

“COVID-19 has added a new negative dimension to oil markets. It is early days but at the very least first-quarter oil demand will see a dramatic fall in China as economic activity grinds to a halt, and likely spillover effects onto global activity.”

However, he expected OPEC to respond with lower quotas in March and demand to rebound in the final three-quarters of 2020 — with brent crude prices moving back up to $64 in the fourth quarter.

Chinese car sales slumped 92% over the first two weeks of February, while Japan’s factory activity suffered its sharpest drop in seven years in February, according to the Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers index.

