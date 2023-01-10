Oil Prices Slightly Higher as Anticipation Builds for Powell’s Speech Later Today

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are mixed-to-lower amid flat oil prices and losses in US equity futures. Stock futures are lower ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at 2PM today.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are slightly higher as traders wait for comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman which are expected to provide more insight on the central bank’s plans for future rate hikes ahead of inflation data on Thursday. Both the Atlanta and San Francisco Fed Presidents said they would need the benchmark rate to rise to 5.0-5.25% in order to control inflation. The Fed policy rate is now at 4.25-4.50% and is beginning to slow down the economy. Additionally, traders are cautious ahead of the API weekly stockpile data released this afternoon and the DOE Weekly Petroleum Status Report tomorrow, with consensus expecting draws of crude and distillate while gasoline is seen building.

Natural gas futures are down as warmer-than-normal weather continues in key consuming regions. The EIA STEO is due at noon which will include introduced 2023 estimates.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Egypt has assigned ExxonMobil oil and gas exploration rights to two offshore blocks in the outer Nile Delta, according to a company statement.

Mizuho assumed coverage on ExxonMobil with a Buy rating; Chevron with a Neutral rating.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Apex International Energy announced that it had acquired interests in four concessions in the Western desert oil producing region of Egypt from IEOC Production B.V., a unit of Eni.

Equinor has been awarded 26 new production licenses by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) in the 2022 Award in Predefined Areas (APA) - 18 licenses as operator, and eight as partner.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has granted Equinor consent to use the low-pressure installation on the Åsgard A field.

Petrobras will cut natural gas prices by an average 11.1% starting Feb. 1, it said on its website.

The Economic Times reported that about half a dozen domestic and global energy developers, including Adani Green, Torrent Power, Shell and Actis, are looking to acquire Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) owned by KKR India, for an enterprise value of $550million (₹4,500 crore).

Shell held talks with Harbour Energy to sell its Norwegian oil and gas fields last year but could not reach a deal due to gas price TRNLTTFMc1 volatility and uncertainty over the long-term outlook, three company sources told Reuters.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has carried out an audit of the management of working environment risk in respect of ConocoPhillips' own personnel within specialised maintenance.

Devon Energy announced that it expects fourth-quarter production to be reduced by 2 percent, or 15,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day, due to the impact of severe winter weather across its operations. These curtailments are estimated to limit Devon’s production to an average of 636,000 Boe per day in the fourth quarter, including 316,000 barrels per day of oil.

Mizuho initiated coverage on the following companies: CNX Resources with an Underperform rating, California Resources with a Buy rating, Callon Petroleum with a Buy rating, Chesapeake Energy with a Buy rating, Earthstone Energy with a Neutral rating, Magnolia Oil & Gas with a Buy rating, Matador Resources with a Neutral rating, PDC Energy with a Buy rating and SM Energy with a Buy rating.

Mizuho assumed coverage on the following companies: Marathon Oil with a Neutral rating, Antero Resources with a Buy rating, ConocoPhillips with a Buy rating, Hess with a Neutral rating, Coterra Energy with a Buy rating, Devon Energy with a Buy rating, EOG Resources with a Neutral rating, DiamondBack Energy with a Buy rating, EQT with a Buy rating, Murphy Oil with a Buy rating, Occidental Petroleumwith a Buy rating, Ovintiv with a Buy rating, APA with an Underperform rating, Pioneer Natural Resources with a Buy rating, Range Resources with a Neutral rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has carried out an audit of Halliburton's compliance with the working hours provisions in the contract with Equinor at Heidrun.

Pason Systems announced the appointment of Ken Mullen to its board of directors. Mr. Mullen has over 25 years of experience holding various executive and director positions with public and private energy and energy services companies

DRILLERS

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it is investigating the death of a Badger Consulting worker last week at an oil rig in North Dakota owned by Devon Energy and Nabors.

Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries to Overweight from Equal-Weight.

Transocean announced that Transocean Titan Financing Limited has priced its previously announced offering of U.S. $525 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 to eligible purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A/Regulation S.

REFINERS

Mizuho assumed coverage on the following companies: Phillips 66 with a Neutral rating, HF Sinclair with a Buy rating, Delek US Holdings with an Underperform rating and PBF Energy with a Buy rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DHT Holdings provided the following business update: For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company estimates time charter equivalent earnings for its fleet at $56,900 per day, comprising of $36,100 per day for the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter and $63,800 per day for the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market. Thus far in the first quarter of 2023, 37% of the available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average rate of $70,000 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis. 53% of the available VLCC days, spot and time-charter days combined, have been booked at an average rate of $52,000 per day.

Frontline referred to its announcement on July 11, 2022 regarding the combination between Frontline and Euronav NV and subsequent updates, and announced that it no longer pursues a combination between Frontline and Euronav. Frontline has terminated the combination agreement it entered into with Euronav in this respect. As a result, Frontline will not make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for all outstanding Euronav shares. Frontline will also no longer seek a listing on Euronext Brussels. Frontline has simultaneously with this notice published a separate notice withdrawing its intention to such voluntary conditional exchange offer.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the fourth quarter of 2022. PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2675 per common unit ($1.07 per unit on an annualized basis), which represents a $0.05 increase from the distribution paid in November 2022 ($0.20 per unit increase, or 23%, on an annualized basis). PAGP announced a corresponding quarterly cash distribution of $0.2675 per Class A share ($1.07 per Class A share on an annualized basis), which also reflects a $0.05 increase from the distribution paid in November 2022 ($0.20 per unit increase, or 23%, on an annualized basis). With respect to PAA’s Series A Preferred Units, PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.525 per Series A Preferred Unit, or $2.10 on an annualized basis. Each of these distributions will be payable on February 14, 2023 to holders of record of each security at the close of business on January 31, 2023.

Targa Resources announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Blackstone Energy Partners’ 25 percent interest in Targa’s Grand Prix NGL Pipeline for $1.05 billion in cash. The acquisition has an effective date of January 1, 2023, with Targa now owning 100 percent of Grand Prix.

TC Energy said it was too early to speculate on the cost of cleaning up a 14,000-barrel spill from its Keystone pipeline, as the Canadian company entered into a clean-up agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Plug Power has been awarded an order to deliver two 30-tons-per-day (TPD) hydrogen liquefaction systems (also known as hydrogen liquefiers) to TC Energy. These 30TPD hydrogen liquefaction systems utilize a hydrogen refrigeration cycle and bring to market one of the most energy efficient designs to date.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were subdued ahead of commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, European shares fell after two U.S. central bank officials struck a hawkish tone overnight. Japan's Nikkei closed at its highest in two weeks, as technology stocks jumped, but the gains were capped by caution ahead of next week's BOJ meeting. A firmer U.S. dollar capped bigger advances in gold prices. Oil edged lower on expectations that further interest rate hikes in the United States will slow economic growth and limit fuel demand.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.