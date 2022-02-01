Oil Prices Slide on Potential Supply Increase Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

The energy sector is set to kick off February mixed to lower, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and major equity futures which slid this morning ahead of key data on manufacturing activity and job openings. Earning season continued to heat up today with ExxonMobil reporting a fourth-quarter profit of $8.87 billion, its largest in seven years and that it will start its previously announced stock repurchase plan in the 1Q’22. The results come on the heels of yesterday’s announcement of a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures turned lower morning, inching off the seven-year highs on speculation OPEC+ could go further than expected to add supply at a meeting this week and expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories. While OPEC+ has been expected to maintain its policy of gradual production hikes at a meeting on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs published a report last night that said there was a chance of further steps. The analyst commented "We view growing potential for a faster ramp-up at this meeting, given the pace of the recent rally and the likely pressure from importing nations," adding the outcome remained "evenly balanced" between an accelerated response and a status quo increase. Expectations this week's U.S. supply reports will show an increase in crude stockpiles also damped sentiment. Ahead of the API report tonight and EIA tomorrow, analysts expect crude stocks to have risen by 1.8 million barrels. The dollar fell for a second consecutive session, knocked off the 19-week peak reached at the end of January and helping to stem some of the declines.

Natural gas futures turned lower this morning, pressured by moderating weather forecast in key consuming regions that should stunt demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil announced fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $8.9 billion, or $2.08 per share assuming dilution, resulting in full-year earnings of $23 billion, or $5.39 per share assuming dilution. Capital and exploration expenditures were $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter and $16.6 billion for the full year 2021, in line with guidance. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company initiated share repurchases associated with the previously announced buyback program of up to $10 billion over the next 12 to 24 months.

Citi Retail Services and ExxonMobil announced an extension of their wide-reaching credit card relationship.

Exxon Mobil disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor has, on behalf of the partners, presented an impact assessment for development and operation of Wisting. The plan for development and operation (PDO) is scheduled to be finalised at the end of 2022.

Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 01/28/2022, informed that it signed with the company 3R Potiguar S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A., a contract for the sale of the totality of its stake (100%) in a set of 22 concessions of onshore and shallow water production fields, together with its infrastructure for processing, refining, logistics, storage, transport and outflow of oil and natural gas, located in the Potiguar Basin, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte - RN, jointly called Potiguar Cluster.

Repsol has acquired Capital Energy's portfolio of 25,000 residential and SME electricity customers. With this transaction, Repsol reinforces its growth in this business and now has 1.35 million electricity and gas customers.

Peru Environment Minister Ruben Ramirez said the government will temporarily suspend Repsol's offshore oil unloading operations following a spill of over 10,000 barrels that has caused widespread environmental damage.

Royal Dutch Shell said it was re-routing oil supplies to other depots following a cyberattack on a subsidiary of German logistics firm Marquard & Bahls earlier this week.

Shell Energy Operations Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell plc has completed the acquisition of Powershop Australia, an online energy retailer serving more than 185,000 customers.

Sutherland announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.

TotalEnergies and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation have reached a deal with Uganda and Tanzania to invest more than $10 billion in developing crude oil production in East Africa, the French group said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial Oil reported estimated net income in the fourth quarter of $813 million and cash flow from operating activities of $1,632 million, down from net income of $908 million and cash flow from operating activities of $1,947 million in the third quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter results reflect continued strong operating performance and commodity prices, partly offset by extreme cold weather impacts on the company’s oil sands mining operations in December, and a number of unrelated one-time earnings charges of approximately $160 million. There are no material current or future cash impacts associated with these one-time charges. Full-year estimated net income was $2,479 million, the highest since 2014, with cash flow from operating activities of $5,476 million.

Imperial Oil declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022.

U.S. E&PS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock in the amount of $0.14 per share, representing a 75% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on April 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2022. NOG additionally is providing a year-end 2021 balance sheet update.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of non-operated Permian Basin assets from Veritas Energy.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International to Overweight from Neutral

Halliburton introduced Obex IsoLock, a new compression-set packer that prevents sustained casing pressure (SCP). The Obex IsoLock packer collar serves as an effective barrier to mitigate fluid migration and support multiple-stage cementing through integrated stage cementing ports in the tool.

McDermott International announced Michael McKelvy has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He will also serve as a member of McDermott's Board of Directors. Lee McIntire, who has been serving as interim CEO since June 2021, will continue as a member of McDermott's Board of Directors.

TechnipFMC plc announced that, in accordance with Article 223-16-1 of the AMF General Regulation, it hereby notifies the market that as of 28 January 2022, the Company’s capital consists of 450,700,480 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 450,700,480.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne reported a net loss of $51 million, or $(0.48) per diluted share, from operating revenues of $410 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $79 million, or $(0.74) per diluted share, on revenues of $344 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The net losses per diluted share for first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 include $(0.03) and $(0.12), respectively, of after-tax gains and losses comprised of select items.

REFINERS

The United Steelworkers union announced that it rejected Marathon Petroleum'smost recent proposal for a pattern settlement on wages, benefits and working conditions for approximately 30,000 USW members in the oil and petrochemical industry. The union then offered rolling 24-hour extensions of the current labor agreements.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. reported net income attributable to common unitholders for 2021 of $4.6 billion, or $2.10 per unit on a fully diluted basis, compared to $3.8 billion, or $1.71 per unit on a fully diluted basis for 2020. Net income for 2021 and 2020 was reduced by non-cash, asset impairment and related charges of approximately $233 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted unit, and $891 million, or $0.40 per fully diluted unit, respectively.

Citi downgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Neutral from Buy.

Reuters reported that Kinder Morgan's Colorado Interstate Gas Company, L.L.C declared force majeure at Fort Morgan storage field. It said it continues to experience dehydration issues.

As per SEC filing, SEACOR Marine Holdings filed for a mixed shelf of up to $200 million. In addition, a secondary offering of 1.3 million shares of common stock.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes were in the red, after Nasdaq surged in the previous session and narrowly avoided its worst ever start to the year. European shares rose on upbeat global risk sentiment and strong quarterly results from UBS. Japan’s Nikkei ended higher, driven by a rise in technology stocks. The dollar fell, while risk-sensitive British pound and gold prices gained. Oil slipped, weighed by expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories and speculation of faster OPEC+ supply hike. Alphabet and General Motors are among the major companies scheduled to report results after the closing bell. Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS job openings data are due for release later in the day.

