Oil Prices Slide Amid Fears of Economic Slowdown

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities but supported by strength in the major equity futures which rose in early trading as traders pored through more corporate earnings reports a day after the market failed to sustain a sharp rally. Earnings season also kicked off for the space with Halliburton posting a nearly 41% rise in second quarter adjusted profit compared to the first quarter, and predicted multiple years of growth in demand for drilling. Driven by high oil prices, the increase was in spite of a $344 million hit from the company winding down assets in Russia in response to its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures slid lower this morning, retreating from yesterday’s more than $5 rally amid fears that an economic slowdown will hit oil demand but tight supplies and a weaker dollar curbed some losses. Expectations for an increase in U.S. crude inventories also weighed on prices with analysts expecting U.S. crude and distillate supplies may have risen last week while gasoline stockpiles likely fell. The U.S. dollar stood around a one-week low this morning.

Natural gas futures turned lower this morning, moving off yesterday’s rally that brought the front month to a to a five-week high, tracking weakness in the crude complex. The declines came despite forecasts for hotter weather and more demand this week than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Piper Sandler upgraded ExxonMobil to Overweight from Neutral.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Worley announced it has been awarded two project management service contracts for Aramco’s unconventional gas program in North and South Arabia and Jafurah. Under the contracts, it will provide front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed design support, project management services and construction management services.

A Milan Appeal Court acknowledged the dropping of criminal proceedings in a Nigeria corruption case, finalising the acquittal of Eni and Shell, as well as managers including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

Equinor announced that production in the Peregrino field in Brazil resumed on 16 July, aiming to ramp up production and reduce emissions intensity.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has issued an order to Equinorfollowing an audit of its field life extension (FLX) unit and maintenance management on Statfjord A.

Petrobras scheduled for August 19 a shareholders' meeting to consider a new slate of proposed board members, it said in a securities filing. The company's shareholders will vote to elect eight new members of the board of directors, including its new proposed chairman, Gileno Gurjao Barreto. Caio Paes de Andrade, who took over as acting chief executive of the oil giant from Jose Mauro Coelho, is also expected to be confirmed in the position. Coelho resigned at the end of June under pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Petrobras informed that, in an extraordinary meeting, its Board of Directors, in a session attended only by its members who were not nominated for a new election, fully validated the analyses made by the Eligibility Committee (CELEG) regarding the candidates nominated by the controlling shareholder and minority shareholders for the company's BD, as per the minutes of the CELEG meeting of 07/13/2022, as well as, by majority, the analysis made by CELEG in the Committee's meeting of 06/24/2022.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and TotalEnergies signed a strategic partnership agreement to deepen their long-standing partnership and explore new opportunities for growth across the energy value chain. Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC and TotalEnergies will explore opportunities to collaborate in areas of mutual interest including in gas growth, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) and trading and product supply.

TotalEnergies signed with Sonatrach, Occidental and Eni an extension of its Production Sharing Contract for a period of 25 years for onshore Blocks 404a and 208 in the Berkine basin, in Eastern Algeria.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

APA provided supplemental information regarding certain second-quarter 2022 financial and operational results. International adjusted production is forecast to be 105 Mboe/d, compared to guidance of 107 Mboe/d, with the primary variances attributable to the impact of strong Brent oil prices on Egypt PSC volumes and lower gas production in Egypt. This was partially offset by higher production in the North Sea due to a shift in the timing of planned maintenance at the Beryl Field. U.S. production for the period is forecast to be 200 Mboe/d, compared to guidance of 206 Mboe/d. Approximately 4 Mboe/d of the variance is attributable to non-recurring prior period adjustments, primarily related to the performance of non-operated wells. The remainder is associated with mixed production results from certain Austin Chalk wells placed on production during the quarter.

BofA Global Research downgraded California Resources to Underperform from Buy.

BofA Global Research upgraded ConocoPhillips to Buy from Neutral.

BofA Global Research downgraded Denbury to Underperform from Neutral.

BofA Global Research upgraded EOG Resources to Buy from Neutral.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it has bought another 1.94 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, putting it nearer a threshold where it could record some of the oil company's earnings with its own.

BofA Global Research upgraded Ovintiv to Buy from Neutral.

BofA Global Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Underperform from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton announced net income of $109 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net income for the first quarter of 2022 of $263 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2022, excluding impairments and other charges, was $442 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022, excluding impairments and other charges and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt, of $314 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $5.1 billion compared to revenue of $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Reported operating income was $374 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to reported operating income of $511 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding impairments and other charges, adjusted operating income was $718 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted operating income of $533 million for the first quarter of 2022.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.1125 per common unit for the second quarter of 2022, which is unchanged from the first quarter 2022 distribution. The second quarter 2022 cash distribution will be paid on August 12, 2022, to unitholders of record on July 29, 2022.

According to Reuters, Kinder Morgan’s Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC declared a force majeure due to pipeline remediation work on the Gulf Coast #1 mainline.

BofA Global Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline LP to Neutral from Underperform.

BofA Global Research upgraded Plains GP Holdings LP to Neutral from Underperform.

The 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline was operating at reduced capacity on Monday, operator TC Energy said, after a third-party power utility in South Dakota was damaged. TC Energy said a force majeure has been declared on Keystone and repairs are underway, but there is currently no timeline for restoration of full service.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as Apple shares gained and investors focused on another round of earnings to gauge the strength of corporate America. European shares were trading higher ahead of the ECB policy meeting this week. Japanese shares ended with modest gains as investors shied away from making big moves ahead of Bank of Japan's policy meeting this week. The euro rallied against the dollar, while gold prices firmed. Oil prices softened on expectations that U.S. inventories may have risen last week. Netflix is expected to report second-quarter earnings after market closes.

