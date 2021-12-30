Oil Prices Slide After China Reports Import Cutbacks

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to rise in the penultimate trading day of 2021, tracking higher broader index futures. News flow and participation remains light.

Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022, offsetting the impact of U.S. data showing fuel demand had held up despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections. Oil prices pared earlier gains after China, the world's top crude importer, lowered the first batch of 2022 import quotas to mostly independent refiners by 11%. "Market sentiment weakened on worries that the Chinese government could take stricter actions against the teapots," a Singapore-based analyst said, referring to the independent refiners.

Natural gas futures are flat in light trade.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP's output at its projects in Azerbaijan stood at 20.6 million tonnes in the first 11 months of the year, the Azeri energy ministry said on Thursday, Reuters reported. The country's total oil production stood at 31.6 million tonnes for January-November, the ministry said in a statement.

Petrobras warned on Thursday that court injunctions blocking its price increases for natural gas undermine "legal security" and threaten government efforts to open up the domestic market and attract private investment, Reuters reported. Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that it had been officially notified of preliminary orders issued by a Rio de Janeiro court blocking its price hikes for clients in the state. The injunctions from the Rio court affect contracts between Petrobras and state gas distributors CEG and CEG RIO.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company and Advanced Electronics Company, a SAMI company, are collaborating to promote the localization of digital businesses in Saudi Arabia. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate the Kingdom's digital ecosystem development. The partnership aims to support wider efforts to enable Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, computing and communication, robotics, drones, and semiconductors that complement the expansion of the digital ecosystem at large in the Kingdom.

A spokesperson from Shell's Nigerian venture SPDC said on Thursday: "The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, operator of the SPDC Joint Venture, has announced the resumption of crude exports at the Forcados Oil Terminal effective Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021. An update on the subsisting force majeure will be provided in due course."

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

According to SEC filing, on December 24, 2021, Earthstone Energy, Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Earthstone, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Administrative Agent, the lenders party thereto and the guarantors party thereto entered into an amendment to the Credit Agreement dated November 21, 2019, by and among EEH, as Borrower, Earthstone, as Parent, Wells Fargo as Administrative Agent and Issuing Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, as Syndication Agent, Truist Bank, Citizens Bank, N.A., KeyBank National Association, U.S. Bank National Association, Fifth Third Bank, PNC Bank, National Association, and Bank of America, N.A., as Documentation Agents, and the Lenders party thereto. Among other things, the Amendment increases the borrowing base from $650 million to $825 million, unless Earthstone completes a note offering prior to the Closing; provides mechanics relating to the transition from the use of LIBOR to a benchmark replacement rate upon the occurrence of certain transition events or elections made by the Borrower and the Administrative Agent; adds certain hedging requirements; adjusts some financial covenants; redefines the limitations on certain restricted payments the Borrower may make; and makes certain administrative changes to the Credit Agreement.

Southwestern Energy announced the extension of its previously announced cash tender offers to purchase for cash up to $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.95% Senior Notes due 2025 and its 7.75% Senior Notes due 2027 subject to the terms and conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase dated November 23, 2021. The Tender Offers extended expiration date is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 30, 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Valero Energy Corporation announced the completion of the previously announced debt reduction and refinancing transactions that together reduced Valero’s long-term debt by approximately $700 million. The debt reduction and refinancing transactions included the issuance of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.800% Senior Notes due 2031 and $950 million aggregate principal amount of 3.650% Senior Notes due 2051 and the use of the proceeds from the Notes Issuance and cash on hand to repurchase and retire approximately $2.1 billion aggregate principal amount of various series of Valero’s senior notes and to redeem all of Valero’s 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose marginally on Thursday, as easing worries around the Omicron variant put the S&P 500 and the Dow on track to extend record-setting runs.

