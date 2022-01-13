Oil Prices Settle on Hopes for High Demand, Rising Inventory and High Inflation

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open slightly below break-even, with oil and natural gas prices taking a small reprieve from recent strength. Broader index futures are set to open higher, which comes as investors eagerly anticipate the fast approaching earnings season and continue to monitor rising rates and macroeconomic data.

Oil prices eased on Thursday, but remained near 2-month highs, with Brent crude trading near $85 a barrel, buoyed by expectations that a strong economic recovery will boost demand, but rising U.S. inventories and high inflation capped gains. Oil prices rallied more than 50% in 2021 and some analysts expect this trend to continue this year, forecasting that a lack of production capacity and limited investment could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel. "The main factors driving prices up are ... the generally positive market sentiment as Omicron concerns abate and the expectation of continued dynamic economic development," Commerzbank said.

Natural gas futures are off by 5%, giving back some of yesterday’s 14% gains, which were the largest one-day gain since November of 2018, and after reaching its highest price seasonally in over 10 years. Weekly inventory data due out later this morning expects a draw of 174 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni, through Eni gas e luce, which will become Plenitude this year, has acquired the Greek company Solar Konzept Greece from Solar Konzept International which is majority owned by Aquila Capital, a sustainable investment and asset development company, based in Hamburg, Germany.

According to Reuters, Eni gas e luce unit Evolvere raised its stake in Tate to 36% from 20%.

Clifford Chance has advised Eni Gas e Luce S.p.A. Societá Benefit, a subsidiary of the Italian energy group headed by Eni S.p.A., on the acquisition of 100% of Energías Alternativas Eólicas Riojanas, S.L., the company that owns the 40.5MW Raposeras wind farm in the Spanish region La Rioja.

Finproject, a Versalis (Eni) company, has obtained ISCCPLUS certification at its industrial sites in the Marche and Abruzzo regions for its Bio, Bio-circular and Circular Compounds and Bio, Bio-circular and Circular Plastic Products, produced using sustainable raw materials.

Petrobras reached a record level of LNG imports in 2021, at 23mn m³/d, including a single-day record of 40mn m³ on 1 October.

Malaysia's deepwater Gumusut-Kakap oilfield off the coast of Sabah is currently undergoing an unplanned maintenance exercise, Petronas said. The state energy firm is an equity holder in the field operated by Royal Dutch Shell.

SABIC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Aramco and PKN Orlen for the exploration of potential petrochemical growth or expansion projects in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe.

A group of institutional investors that last year took a stake in Saudi Aramco's oil pipelines network is expected to raise between $3.5 billion and $4.4 billion via a sale of dual-tranche amortising bonds on Thursday, a bank document showed.

Through its joint venture with Amarenco, TotalEnergies tops the rankings once again in the CRE 4 call for tenders, strengthening its position as the market leader in rooftop solar installations in France. In round 13 of the call for tenders issued by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the joint venture has won 194 projects, representing a total of nearly 58 MW or 20% of the capacity awarded.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial announced its intention to market its interests in XTO Energy Canada jointly with ExxonMobil Canada. Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada each own 50 percent of XTO Energy Canada, which includes assets in the Montney and Duvernay areas of central Alberta.

U.S. E&PS

Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

EQT announced the early results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash up to $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022.

Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

JP Morgan downgraded Baker Hughes to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

Fluor announced that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded the company a position on the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a 5-year base period with three 5-year option periods.

JP Morgan upgraded Halliburton to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

DRILLERS

Seadrill and Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") announced that the Issuer has successfully received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas for its "one-day" chapter 11 restructuring. The Court confirmed the Issuer's chapter 11 plan of reorganization, which received nearly unanimous support from existing stakeholders.

REFINERS

Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform.

PBF Energy said that its Meraux Pipeline in Louisiana was restarted on Jan. 8, following a shutdown due to a diesel fuel spill.

Reuters reported that Valero Energy began shutting the large diesel-producing hydrocracker at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday to start a planned overhaul.

MLPS & PIPELINES

The Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 26, 2022.

An Illinois appellate court on Wednesday vacated approval given by the Illinois Commerce Commission to allow the expansion of the Dakota Access oil pipeline capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day. Energy Transfer and Dakota Access LLC had petitioned the commission for permission to add more pumping stations to the Illinois pipeline.

Intercontinental Exchange, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that the ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast (Midland WTI AGC) futures contract is expected to be live for trading beginning January 24.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher after PPI data showed continued rises in prices and jobless claims were up 23K. European shares were down as defensive and construction stocks fell on worries over a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases. Asian equities fell, weighed down by weak Chinese economic data. The dollar slipped further after U.S. inflation proved weaker than feared in December. Gold prices were in the red.

