Oil Prices Set for Weekly Fall on Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, backed by gains in the crude complex and the broader index futures while news flow remains quiet heading into the weekend.

Oil prices rose in overnight trading after three days of losses, but on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal. Still, investors remain upbeat about fuel demand recovery this summer as vaccines rollout in Europe and the US would allow more people to travel, although rising cases across parts of Asia are still a concern.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading following yesterday’s larger-than-expected weekly storage build. The June contract expires on Wednesday.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Israel's ministry of energy has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the Tamar gas platform offshore Israel, the company said. Chevron said its top priority was the safety of personnel, the environment and facilities. It did not say when it would restart the field.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni and the Italian Banking Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve dialogue and collaboration between the banking sector and Eni, and facilitate the economic transition towards more environmentally sustainable models.

According to Reuters, Petrobras said its second quarter earnings could be boosted by up to 4.4 billion reais ($835 million) due to recalculated ICMS tax payments on company social contributions going back to 2001. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing it expects to take advantage of the windfall by offsetting it against federal taxes, in accordance with the necessary regulatory procedures.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news

U.S. E&PS

According to SEC filing, on May 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of Continental Resources approved the transition of Harold G. Hamm from his current role as Executive Chairman, to Chairman of the Board, effective May 19, 2021. As a result of this change, Mr. Hamm’s status will change from an employee to a non-employee director. Mr. Hamm will fulfill the duties customarily associated with this role. Additionally, it is not anticipated his level of involvement with the business will change in any substantial way as a result of this transition.

Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Oasis Petroleum announced it has entered into a series of definitive agreements to sell its entire Permian Basin position for total gross potential consideration of $481MM. The total consideration consists of $406MM at closing and up to three $25MM annual contingent payments in 2023, 2024 and 2025 if WTI averages over $60 per barrel in each respective calendar year. The primary transaction is expected to close around June 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and two smaller transactions have already closed. Oasis has updated its 2021 outlook to reflect the divestment.

Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Talos Energy provided an interim update regarding the unitization process for the Company's Zama discovery in offshore Mexico. Talos's interim update clarifies information recently disclosed by Petróleos Mexicanos in its Annual Report. Talos, Block 7 partners and Pemex, with involvement from the Mexican Ministry of Energy are working to finalize terms of a Unitization and Unit Operating Agreement based on international best practices and considering inputs from the parties. The UUOA will address initial tract participating interest splits, the mechanism to re-determine those splits in the future and operatorship, among other key topics. A third-party reservoir engineering firm engaged by the Block 7 partners and Pemex to evaluate Initial Tract Participation within the Zama reservoir recently concluded that the Block 7 consortium led by Talos holds 49.6% of the gross interest in Zama and Pemex holds 50.4%. The UUOA will separately provide for specific milestones upon which participating interest splits among the Zama parties will be re-determined and adjusted based on evolving data collected over the asset lifecycle. Redetermination provisions are standard in unitizations and ensure equitable participation over time. Under the redetermination provisions in the Zama UUOA, Block 7 partners and Pemex will reevaluate the ITP and subsequently determined splits in line with international best practices.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Houston, Texas, on May 19, 2021, the shareholders elected all ten nominees to the Company’s board of directors and ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as principal independent public accountants for 2021. The shareholders also approved the proposed amendments and restatements of Halliburton’s Stock and Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Shareholders elected board members Abdulaziz F. Al Khayyal, William E. Albrecht, M. Katherine Banks, Alan M. Bennett, Milton Carroll, Murry S. Gerber, Patricia Hemingway Hall, Robert A. Malone, Jeffrey A. Miller, and Bhavesh V. Patel. The advisory resolution on executive compensation was not approved by the shareholders. At the board of directors’ meeting following the shareholders’ meeting, the board declared a 2021 second quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on June 23, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2021.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Brooge Energy announced the appointment of Nariman Karbhari and Tony Boutros as independent members of its Board of Directors effective as of May 16, 2021. Messrs. Boutros and Karbhari have each been appointed as members of the Board’s Audit Committee and Mr. Boutros has been appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee as well.

Delek Logistics Partners announced that it, along with Delek Logistics Finance Corp., a subsidiary of Delek Logistics, priced an offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2028 at par.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures ticked higher, extending a recovery from the previous session, as attention shifted to business surveys at the end of a volatile week of trading. Japanese shares ended higher, taking cues from Wall Street. Data showing strong euro zone business growth and corporate results lifted European shares up. The dollar was slighter lower, while gold steadied. Oil prices rose more than 1% on optimism that vaccination programmes in Europe and the U.S. would allow more people to travel and boost fuel demand.

