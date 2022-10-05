Oil Prices Seesaw Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the major averages. U.S equities are expected to open in the red, as investors await on a decision from OPEC+ producers to cut output, which can further increase energy prices and inflation.

WTI and Brent crude oil are seesawing in between positive and negative territory ahead of a scheduled OPEC+ meeting where delegates are expected to vote on large output target cuts despite opposition from the United States. Oil has rallied in recent sessions in anticipation of the largest output cut by OPEC+ since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delegates had previously mentioned a 1 million bpd production cut was possible until they recently announced a 2 million bpd cut was now on the table. The United States is against the deep cuts as doing so will further tighten the market and potentially increase the costs of energy products. However, the real impact of a supply cut could be limited as OPEC+ countries are already struggling to meet their production quotas.

Natural gas futures fell this morning amid record output and forecasts for milder weather in the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Kazakhstan's daily crude output has fallen by about 20,000 tonnes per day this week due to lower production at the giant Tengiz field, the Central Asian nation's Energy Ministry said. The ministry did not explain why Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO) venture has cut production. Scheduled maintenance at the field ended last month.

Exxon Mobil signaled strong third quarter operating profits on the heels of the prior quarter's all-time high as earnings from natural gas offset weaker refining and chemicals, according to a securities filing. The largest U.S. oil producer issued a snapshot of factors affecting its third quarter that showed results could land near the company's $17.9 billion second quarter profit. Overall, a tally of changes show an operating profit of about $17.8 billion, above IBES Refinitiv forecast of a $14.68 billion, or $3.44 per share, profit. Exxon earned $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share, an all time record, in the prior quarter.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Ivory Coast's petroleum minister said that progress had been made with Eni to develop an offshore field that is expected to produce 100,000 barrels per day by 2025.

Eni will receive only part of the gas it has requested from Russian supplier Gazprom for Wednesday after hindrances to gas dispatching through Austria have been overcome, the company said on GME platform late on Tuesday .

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor Energy consent to use the Floatel Superior mobile accommodation facility at Grane for an extended period.

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine said its unit secured a $3.1 billion contract to build a vessel from Brazilian oil and gas producer Petrobras.

Erste Group downgraded TotalEnergies to Hold from Buy.

Some fuel stations along France's borders have run dry on the ninth day of strikes that have disrupted TotalEnergies' refining and delivery of oil products, the country's petroleum industry body said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy announced the expiration of the offers to purchase for cash any and all of its ten series of outstanding notes, and that it has amended the Offer to Purchase by increasing the Maximum Purchase Consideration from C$1.75 billion to C$3.6 billion.

U.S. E&PS

Erste Group upgraded ConocoPhillips to Buy from Hold.

EOG Resources announced that William R. "Bill" Thomas has elected to retire from the board of directors and that Ezra Y. Yacob, Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the role of Chairman of the Board, effective today, October 4, 2022.

As previously announced, on September 20, 2022, EQT entered into an Underwriting Agreement with RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC, as representatives of several underwriters, relating to the offer and sale of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of EQT's 5.678% Senior Notes due 2025 and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of EQT's 5.700% Senior Notes due 2028. On October 4, 2022, EQT completed the Offering.

Piper Sandler downgraded Laredo Petroleum to Neutral from Overweight.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

US Synthetic, a subsidiary of ChampionX, announced that it is considering options, including a possible appeal, in response to a U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) Final Determination that the claims of U.S. Patent No. 10,507,565, U.S. Patent No. 10,508,502, and U.S. Patent No. 8,616,306 “are directed to an abstract idea, and, thus, are patent ineligible”. The company believes that this determination is based on an inaccurate interpretation of intellectual property law. Accordingly, while US Synthetic expects limited impact on its commercial operations or financial results as a result of yesterday’s decision, it believes this ITC Determination is unprecedented and improper according to current Federal Circuit case law and intellectual property statutes. US Synthetic business results are reported under the Drilling Technologies segment of ChampionX. US Synthetic estimates the potential annual impact to its revenues from this ruling to be less than 3% of Drilling Technologies revenues.

Schlumberger announced that it has entered into a partnership with Gradiant, a global water solutions provider, to introduce a key sustainable technology into the production process for battery-grade lithium compounds.

DRILLERS

Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of September 2022, the Company had an average of 130 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 128 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Precision Drilling announced the addition of Lori A. Lancaster to its Board of Directors.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that PBF Energy shut the cat feed hydrotreater (CFHT) at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Monday for a planned overhaul, said sources familiar with plant operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the third quarter of 2022 of $0.475 per unit, or $1.90 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Monday, November 14, 2022, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Monday, October 31, 2022. This distribution represents a 5.6 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the third quarter of 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were lower, mirroring European shares, after a sharp rate increase by New Zealand’s central bank dampened hopes for a slowdown in aggressive hikes from other major central banks. Investors will focus on the private payrolls data scheduled to release later in the day to gauge the Fed's rate hike path. Japan’s Nikkei broke through the key level of 27,000 for the first time since Sept. 22, lifted by retailers. The dollar rose, while gold prices were down. Oil prices edged higher before a meeting of OPEC+ producers to discuss a big cut in crude output.

