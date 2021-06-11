Oil Prices Seesaw After Closing at a 2-Year High

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to higher start, weighed down by slight weakness in the crude complex while the broader index futures trade higher after the S&P 500 closed at a record yesterday. Investors are shrugging off inflation fears despite hotter-than-expected CPI data yesterday. Sector news is quiet heading into the weekend.

Oil prices are seesawing between gains and losses this morning after closing at a 2+ year high yesterday. WTI and Brent are on pace for weekly gains of +0.9% and +0.9% respectively. Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude prices to reach $80/bbl this summer citing the increased mobility amid rising vaccine rates.

Natural gas futures are up 3.8% to $3.27, trading higher following yesterday's natural gas storage report that posted an injection roughly in-line with consensus. Forecasts from yesterday afternoon were roughly unchanged with higher-than-expected temperatures expected for much of the western US while seasonal to below-seasonal temperatures are expected for much of the east.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Astomos Energy Corp said it had signed to buy from Royal Dutch Shell a cargo of LPG with offset carbon emissions. The purchase of carbon neutral LPG cargo at the scale of the Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) is believed to be the world's first case, Astomos said in a statement.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Murphy Oil announced the appointment of Michelle A. Earley to Murphy’s Board of Directors, effective June 10, 2021.

Ring Energy announced that the borrowing base under its senior revolving credit facility was successfully reaffirmed at its current level of $350 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tourmaline Oil announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately owned Black Swan Energy for a total consideration of approximately $1.1 billion Cdn, consisting of 26 million Tourmaline common shares and the assumption of net debt up to a maximum of $350 million, including all transaction costs. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of July 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced that it has determined the amount of cash per share of its common stock to which each of its stockholders is entitled in connection with the previously announced special dividend of $492 million, to be paid in a combination of cash and the common stock of Delek US Holdings held by the Company. The Company will distribute an aggregate amount of approximately $242 million, or $2.40 per share of the Company’s common stock, pursuant to the Cash Distribution and 10,539,880 shares of Delek common stock, which represented approximately 14.3% of the outstanding shares of Delek common stock, pursuant to the Stock Distribution.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge Gas is holding a binding open season for up to 1.5 billion cubic feet (BCF) of peak storage service at the Dawn Hub storage facility starting as early as June 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose after recent data calmed concerns over a long-term spike in inflation, with focus now turning to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy. European stocks scaled a record high, buoyed by hopes that major central banks will remain accommodative despite signs of rising inflation. Japanese shares ended marginally lower as losses in cyclical stocks, offset gains in heavyweight technical firms. Gold prices fell while the dollar gained. Oil prices rose on expectations of a recovery in fuel demand in the United States, Europe and China as rising vaccination rates lead to an easing of pandemic curbs.

