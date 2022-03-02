Oil Prices Rise on Russian Supply Disruptions Amid Mounting Global Sanctions

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony for clues on interest rates as the Ukraine crisis increases concerns about inflation and growth. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader "has no idea what's coming" in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

WIT and Brent crude oil futures are up in early trading as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying Ukraine conflict, while traders scrambled to seek alternative oil sources in a tight market. Trade in Russian oil was in disarray as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for crude as Western sanctions and pullouts by private companies squeezed Moscow. OPEC+ confirmed that oil exporters are ready to continue increasing oil production at the scale of 400,000 barrels per day, despite surging crude prices.

Natural gas futures rose this morning, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and forecasts for cooler weather forecasts and higher heating demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

ExxonMobil detailed plans at its annual Investor Day to deliver industry-leading earnings, cash flow growth and shareholder returns, and lead in the energy transition across a range of lower-emissions scenarios. Company plans include annual structural reductions of $9 billion a year by 2023 compared to 2019, building on $5 billion annual structural reductions achieved to date. These savings and other improvements, including a streamlined organizational structure, will enable ExxonMobil to double earnings and cash flow potential by 2027 versus 2019, reduce breakeven costs by roughly $10 per barrel, boost returns on capital employed, and sustainably grow total shareholder returns and distributions. Full-year 2021 results of $23 billion in earnings and $48 billion in cash flow from operating activities were the highest among competition and demonstrate how structural improvements, combined with focused investments during the down cycle, positioned the company to realize the full benefit of the economic recovery. The 2021 results enabled repayment of about $20 billion in debt -- nearly all of the debt borrowed during the pandemic downturn, the 39th consecutive year of dividend increases, and a $10 billion share-repurchase program that started earlier this year.

ExxonMobil said it is starting a process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia. The company said it would not invest in new developments in Russia.

ExxonMobil said it is planning a hydrogen production plant and one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage projects at its integrated refining and petrochemical site at Baytown, Texas, supporting efforts to reduce emissions from company operations and local industry.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

GreenIT, a renewable energy joint venture owned by Eni and state lender CDP, has bought four onshore wind projects in Italy in its first investment since being set up.

Polish refiner PKN Orlen has ordered five additional oil tankers from Saudi Aramcosecuring supplies of North Sea oil for its refinery in Lithuania in a boost of deliveries of non-Russian crude, the company said.

Bloomberg reported that Shell Plc is continuing to purchase oil and gas from Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The company is in discussion with governments and will comply with any changes in regulations.

Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of TotalEnergies which on Wednesday looked increasingly isolated among oil majors as it held on to its interest in Russia, participated in a meeting at the French presidency on Tuesday, a government official said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources to Hold from Buy.

Civitas Resources Inc completes previously announced acquisition of Denver-Julesburg Basin operator Bison Oil & Gas.

Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy to Hold from Buy.

The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share payable on Hess Corporation Common Stock, an increase of 50% from the previously paid quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2022. The company also announced that it had repaid the remaining $500 million of a $1 billion term loan maturing in March 2023. The company provided an update on its first quarter and full year guidance for production and cash costs and reaffirmed its fourth quarter 2022 production guidance. For the first quarter, Bakken net production is now expected to average approximately 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with the previous guidance range of 155,000 to 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily due to severe winter weather and higher natural gas liquids prices that will increase the company’s earnings and cash flow but lower production entitlements under the company’s Percentage of Proceeds contracts. Bakken net production for full year 2022 is now expected to be in the range of 160,000 to 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with the previous guidance range of 165,000 to 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company reaffirmed its previous Bakken net production guidance range for the fourth quarter of 175,000 to 180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil to Hold from Buy.

Summit Carbon Solutions announced a strategic investment from Continental Resources to create the largest carbon capture and sequestration project of its kind in the world. Continental Resources will commit $250 million over the next two years to help fund the development and construction of the project's associated capture, transportation, and sequestration infrastructure, while also leveraging its operational and geologic expertise to help ensure the safe and secure storage of CO2.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals International provided an update on the Company’s anticipated annual production capacity for its lithium resource, which has increased to approximately 30,000 to 40,000 metric tons lithium carbonate equivalent per year up from a previously disclosed range of 20,000 to 25,000 metric tons LCE per year, with an initial capacity of approximately 10,000 metric tons LCE per year expected by 2025. The revised annual and initial production capacity estimates reflect preliminary learnings from the Company’s ongoing engineering estimating process.

Halliburton celebrated the opening of the Halliburton Chemical Reaction Plant – the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia to manufacture a broad range of chemicals for the entire oil and gas value chain as well as many other industries.

Newpark Resources announced that, consistent with the Company's announcement on February 18, 2022, its Board of Directors has appointed Claudia M. Meer as a new independent Board member.

NOV announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on March 25, 2022 to each stockholder of record on March 11, 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum announced it has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture with Neste for Marathon's Martinez renewable fuels project. The partnership will be structured as a 50/50 joint venture with Neste expected to contribute a total of $1 billion, inclusive of half of the total project development costs projected through the completion of the project. MPC will continue to manage project execution and operate the facility once construction is complete. The closing of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including obtaining the necessary permits, which depend upon certification of a final Environmental Impact Report.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Antero Midstream Corp was downgraded to underweight form equal weight, target to $10 from $11.

Enterprise Products Operating LLC, the operating subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., entered into a delayed draw term loan agreement among EPO, as Borrower and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as lender and administrative agent, that matures in March 2024. Under the terms of the March 2022 Delayed Draw Term Loan Agreement, EPO may borrow up to an aggregate of $500 million by April 30, 2022 at a variable interest rate based on EPO’s senior debt credit rating.

Equitrans Midstream Corp was upgraded to equal weight form underweight, target to $7 from $11.

Hess Midstream LP reiterated 1Q22 and FY guidance.

International Seaways reported results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $34.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $116.9 million, or $4.18 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the quarter reflects the impact of the disposal of vessels, including impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off of deferred finance costs and merger related costs aggregating $5.1 million. Net loss excluding these items was $28.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share.

Frontline is unlikely to transport Russian crude oil following the invasion of Ukraine, the company's chief executive told Norway's E24 business news website.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures advanced, ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, with investors eyeing developments around Russia-Ukraine crisis. Meanwhile, European shares gained ground after falling on inflation worries. In Asian equity markets, China shares closed lower, with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses and Japanese shares snapped a three-session rally to end down. Separately, the euro slipped on concerns over Ukraine's economic prospects, while demand for the dollar rose as nervous traders looked for safety. In commodities, oil prices surged as supply disruption fears mounted. Palladium rallied for a third straight session, while gold eased. The ADP National Employment Report is scheduled for release later in the day.

