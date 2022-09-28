Oil Prices Rise on Production Cuts Caused by Hurricane Ian

The energy sector is set for a higher start, adding to yesterday’s gains amid further support in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which turned higher this morning after the Bank of England said it would temporarily purchase long-dated UK government bonds in an effort to stabilize the plunging British pound. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield gave back its initial gains after the announcement, last trading at about 3.93%

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to trend higher, gaining on production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian which outweighed downward pressure from a strengthening dollar and expected U.S. crude stockpile builds. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said about 190,000 barrels per day of oil production, or 11% of the Gulf's total, were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian. The dollar hit a fresh two-decade high against its peers. Ahead of the official EIA report later this morning, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose about 4.2 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories fell ~1 million barrels.

On the final day of trading as the front month-contract, October natural gas futures continued to trend lower this morning as Hurricane Ian advanced toward Florida and on forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks; both events likely cut gas demand and allow utilities to inject more fuel into storage. Traders are also monitoring German security agencies fear that Nord Stream 1 will become unusable forever after major leaks from both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 into the Baltic Sea.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Strikes over pay at Exxon Mobil's oil refineries in France have forced the firm to limit refined product supply to its customers, a spokesperson told Reuters.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi told a conference in Milan that additional gas supplies from non-Russian countries will be around 10 bcm in 2022.

Bloomberg reported that repairing and then restarting BP Plc’s fire damaged BP-Husky Toledo refinery in Ohio may not be completed until early 2023.

Equinor said it had stepped up security measures at its installations following a suspected sabotage on Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Naturgy, together with Repsol and Reganosa, will collaborate with Impulsa Galicia in promotion of project to transform surplus slurry and other waste into biomethane and organic fertilisers.

Royal Dutch Shell will purchase African solar provider Daystar Power as it expands its global renewables portfolio, the companies said.

TotalEnergies is temporarily halting production at its 240,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery, the company said, as strike action in the sector threatens supplies at a time of deepening energy instability.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Crescent Energy with an Overweight rating.

Ranger Oil announced an increase in its borrowing base under its revolving credit facility to $950 million, reflecting its ongoing growth in producing reserves, while simultaneously reducing leverage. This was the third announced increase year-to-date, totaling approximately 60%. Ranger chose to increase its elected commitment amount by 25% to $500 million, consistent with its commitment to maintain robust liquidity while executing its business plan to profitably grow, capture accretive acquisitions and return significant cash to shareholders.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Enerflex announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. recommend that Enerflex shareholders vote "FOR" the Company's proposed issuance of common shares of Enerflex to the holders of common stock of Exterran in furtherance of Enerflex's acquisition of Exterran.

MRC Global announced that Anne McEntee has joined MRC Global’s board of directors.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge and 23 First Nation and Métis communities announced an agreement whereby the communities will acquire, collectively, an 11.57% non-operating interest in seven Enbridge-operated pipelines in the Athabasca region of northern Alberta for $1.12 billion. A newly created entity, Athabasca Indigenous Investments (Aii), will steward this investment, which represents the largest energy-related Indigenous economic partnership transaction in North America to date.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures mostly pared losses as the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield pulled back from 12-year highs. European shares recovered some earlier losses after the Bank of England said that it would buy as many long-dated government bonds as needed between now and Oct. 14 to stabilize financial markets. Asian stocks fell as investors were spooked by recession worries. In currency markets, nervous financial markets propelled the safe-haven dollar, while China's onshore yuan ended the domestic session at its lowest level against the dollar since the global financial crisis of 2008. Meanwhile, oil prices rose, gaining support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian, while gold prices were little changed. Economic data, including pending home sales and wholesale inventories, are scheduled for release later in the day.

