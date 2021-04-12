Oil Prices Rise on Optimism Over U.S. Economic Rebound

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by gains in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures retreated slightly from record levels as investors brace for the start of earnings season this week.

Oil prices rose on optimism over a rebound in the U.S. economy as coronavirus vaccinations accelerated and on tensions in the Middle East, though rising COVID-19 cases elsewhere kept a lid on prices. "Prices are finding support from external factors such as the weaker U.S. dollar and higher risk tolerance among investors, plus OPEC's continued good production discipline," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

Natural gas futures are also higher in early trading, supported by gains in the crude oil market while weather forecasts show above-seasonal temperatures for everywhere West of the Rockies, seasonal or above-seasonal for Florida, the Tri-State area and New England while everywhere else is expected to be below-seasonal.

US INTEGRATEDS

SINOPEC announced that, on 9 April 2021, the Group and ExxonMobil (Huizhou) Chemical Co., Ltd. entered into a BEPC (basic design, engineering, procurement and construction) contract for the proposed Huizhou Chemical Complex Project (Phase I). Under the Contract, the Group will provide EMHCC with BEPC services for the Project. The main scope of the services includes the basic design, engineering, procurement and construction of all the process units, utilities and infrastructures. The contract value is estimated to be multibillion USD.

Jefferies upgraded ExxonMobil to Hold from Underperform.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni strengthens its presence in Vietnam through the acquisition of Block 115. Eni acquires a 100% interest in Block 115/09 located in the Song Hong basin nearby Ken Bau gas and condensates discovery.

Jefferies upgraded Eni to Buy from Hold.

EIG announced that it has entered into a lease and lease-back agreement with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. under which a consortium of investors led by EIG will acquire a 49% equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, a newly formed entity with rights to 25-years of tariff payments for oil transported through Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipeline network. The transaction is valued at approximately $12.4 billion with Aramco holding the remaining 51% stake in the new entity, indicating a total equity value of Aramco Oil Pipelines of approximately $25.3 billion.

According to Reuters, the board of Petrobras has approved an agreement with the government regarding the compensation that must be paid to Petrobras in the event of an auction of reserves in two offshore oil areas, the firm said on Friday. The government tried and failed to auction off reserves in the Atapu and Sepia offshore oil blocks in 2019, though officials are keen to try again. As Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has already done exploration and development work in those regions, the company is eligible for compensation.

Plans to install 5,000 rapid and ultra-rapid electric vehicle chargers in Britain by 2025 have been set out by Royal Dutch Shell. The Anglo-Dutch oil major also is planning to invest in slower on-street public charging points as it seeks to cement a market-leading position established through the acquisition of Ubitricity in February.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

Gran Tierra Energy announced an operations and financial update. The company achieved first quarter 2021 average production of 24,463 BOPD, Up 12% from prior quarter. It increased current average production1 to 28,930 BOPD, highest since February 2020. It also increased Acordionero field current average production1 to 16,400 BOPD, highest since September 2019. It reaffirmed 2021 full-year production guidance of 28,000-30,000 BOPD.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton Company announced it signed an eight-year contract with the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) to deploy and operate Diskos, the Norwegian national repository of seismic, well, and production data for the oil and gas industry.

KBR is expanding its presence in the UK naval defense sector with a new five year $470m contract to bring transformational change to the delivery of infrastructure services at HM Naval Base Portsmouth.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Credit Suisse upgraded PBF Energy to Neutral from Underperform.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were in red, as investors awaited earnings as well as inflation and retail sales data. European stocks eased from all-time highs ahead of the earnings season. Japan's Nikkei ended lower, dragged down by lower-than expected earnings outlook by Yaskawa Electric. The dollar fell, with pullback in Treasury yields. Oil traded higher, as investors remained optimistic about a rebound in the U.S. economy. Gold prices edged lower. Federal budget data for March is scheduled for release, later in the day.

