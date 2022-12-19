Oil Prices Rise on Optimism for Chinese Economic Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex. The major equity futures meanwhile were flat as investors struggle to shake off recession fears after the central bank upped its forecast for future hikes last week above previous expectations.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher this morning, as optimism for a recovery in the Chinese economy outweigh concerns over a global recession. Investors are closely eyeing China’s next move after the country said it would make its fiscal policy more efficient, maintain the necessary intensity for spending, keep monetary policy precise and keep liquidity reasonably ample. However, COVID infections are rising after the nation eased its restrictions which could hurt China’s plans for growth. Citi Research lowered its oil price forecasts for 2023, seeing risks skewed to the downside as weak demand and ample supply from Russia and OPEC+ would keep prices lower.

Natural gas futures dropped this morning tracking losses in European gas prices and on forecasts for milder weather than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

A group of investors has tabled resolutions urging four of the world's top oil and gas companies to set broad climate targets for 2030, reviving pressure on the sector after a year that saw governments shift their focus to energy security. Activist group Follow This said it had co-filed the resolutions with six major institutional investors managing $1.3 trillion in assets ahead of the annual general meetings of BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell next year.

Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi and Snam Chief Executive Officer Stefano Venier signed an agreement to jointly develop and manage Phase 1 of the Ravenna Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project, through an equal joint venture. The agreement also includes the implementation of studies and preparatory activities for the subsequent development phases.

Versalis, Eni's chemical company, has acquired the technology to produce enzymes for second-generation ethanol from DSM, a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience. The agreement has a strategic value for Versalis as it integrates with proprietary Proesa technology, applied at the Crescentino plant for the production of sustainable bioethanol and chemical products from lignocellulosic biomass, improving the competitiveness of technology and production.

Petrobras informed that it has acquired the Sudoeste de Sagitário, Água Marinha and Norte de Brava blocks in the 1st Cycle of Permanent Production Sharing Offer of the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP).

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a EUR 120 million loan to Repsol to support the construction and operation of the first advanced biofuels production plant at the company's facilities in Cartagena, (Region of Murcia). The plant will produce second generation and advanced biofuels from different types of waste primarily from the agri-food industry, such as used cooking oils, as part of the transition process towards a more circular economy. Construction work began in March this year and is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2023.

State energy firms Saudi Aramco and Sinopec plans to build a new refinery-petrochemical complex in southeast China which will commence operations by the end of 2025. The companies have signed a heads of agreement to build the complex at Gulei, Fujian province, which will include a 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and a 1.5 million tonnes per year cracker, Aramco said in a statement. It did not provide an investment figure for the project. In addition, Aramco, Sinopec and SABIC have signed an initial agreement to study the economic and technical feasibility of developing a new petrochemical complex to be integrated with an existing refinery in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

TotalEnergies, and its co-venturers QatarEnergy and Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltda (PPBL) have won the Agua Marinha block in the Open Acreage under Production Sharing Regime – 1st Cycle held by Brazil’s National Petroleum Agency (ANP). Petrobras has exercised their right to take 30% Participating Interest and Operatorship.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

On Thursday December 15th the jackup rig Noble Regina Allen experienced a mechanical issue while preparing to move from its location approximately 26 miles off the coast of Trinidad. A technical failure in the jacking gear appears to have caused damage to the bow leg braces and joints, preventing the rig from being able to fully retract one of its legs. With the structural integrity of the leg compromised, all rig personnel have been evacuated after confirming watertight integrity. The rig completed all well operations before the event occurred and thus the well is secure. Noble is working closely with its customer and local authorities in response to the incident.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

As per SEC filing, Plains GP Holdings LP filed for shelf of up to $938.9 million Class A shares.

As per SEC filing, Plains GP Holdings LP filed for a stock shelf. The size was not disclosed. It may offer, sell Class A shares representing limited partner interests in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. from time to time.

According to Reuters, TC Energy said that as of Dec. 16, 5 p.m. CT, it has recovered 6,973 barrels of oil from the creek (10,351 barrels of oil and water).

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were in the green, and European shares inched higher, after an aggressive rate hike stance from major central banks intensified fears of a recession and fueled a sharp selloff in the previous session. Japan's Nikkei closed at a six-week low, tracking a drop in Wall Street on Friday. Increased risk appetite dragged the dollar down, while gold prices rose. Oil prices rebounded, supported by optimism over the Chinese economy.

