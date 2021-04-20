Markets

Oil Prices Rise On Libya Force Majeure

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday after Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities due to a budget dispute with the country's central bank.

The dispute hinders the OPEC member's ability to fix war-damaged infrastructure and risks derailing a recovery in Libya's production.

Brent crude futures for June delivery rose 63 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $67.68 per barrel, after having breached $68, the highest since March 18, earlier in the day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $63.99 a barrel.

Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO), the NOC subsidiary which runs Hariga, said on Sunday it had suspended output because it had not received its budget since September.

A weak U.S. dollar also underpinned prices as investors await supply data from the American Petroleum Institute. Traders expect a drop in U.S. crude oil and distillate stockpiles last week.

OPEC+ is scheduled to meet on April 28 to consider further tweaks to its supply pact.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular