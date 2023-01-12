Oil Prices Rise on Hopes of Slower Interest Rate Increases After Positive U.S. Inflation Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking strong oil and natural prices, while broader futures are slightly higher and are trading actively following December CPI. Consumer prices fell in line with expectations of -0.1%, while Y-o-Y inflation also rose in line with expectations of +6.5%. Core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with expectations.

Oil rose more than 1% on Thursday supported by optimism over China's demand outlook and hopes that upcoming inflation data from the United States will point to a slower increase in interest rates. Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict COVID-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023.

Natural gas futures are higher by 4%, trading around $3.84. Analysts expect a draw of 22 bcf in today’s weekly inventory report.

BY SECTOR:

ExxonMobil has agreed to sell its two-thirds stake in Esso Thailand to Thai energy firm Bangchak, the companies said in separate statements, in a deal that values the shares at 20.1 billion baht ($603 million).

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni unit Vår Energi has been awarded 12 new exploration licenses with 5 operatorships in Norway.

Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea's largest, was producing at a reduced rate for a second consecutive day on Thursday following a power outage, operator Equinor told Reuters.

TotalEnergies has launched its eighteenth biogas production unit1 in France, which will be the largest in the country with a maximum capacity of 160 gigawatt hours (GWh). Named BioBéarn and located in Mourenx in the south-west of France, this new unit, fed with organic waste, has begun feeding its first cubic meters of biomethane - a renewable, decarbonized and locally produced gas - into the natural gas transmission network operated by Téréga. It will produce 69 GWh in 2023 and then ramp up progressively to keep pace with the rapidly growing demand for biogas.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Gerdes Energy Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources, Range Resources, Southwestern Energy and Talos Energy with a Buy rating; Magnolia Oil & Gas with a Neutral rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Odfjell Drilling Ltd announced that it has extended its Alliance Agreement with Aker BP ASA and Halliburton AS for a further 5 years.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

The Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on February 8, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 25, 2023. This represents the 33rd consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014. Antero Midstream did not repurchase any common shares during the fourth quarter of 2022. Antero Midstream had approximately $150 million of remaining share repurchase capacity under its $300 million authorized share repurchase program as of December 31, 2022.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP announced that it expects fourth quarter 2022 financial results to be impacted by extreme winter weather events that adversely impacted volumes and well connect activity across Crestwood’s gathering & processing assets during the quarter. The severity and duration of these weather events forced producers to contend with surface equipment freezing, widespread power outages, and limited road accessibility, which resulted in well shut-ins, facility downtime, and delays in drilling and completion activity. Compared with previous expectations underpinning prior full-year 2022 guidance, Crestwood estimates fourth quarter Williston Basin gathering volumes to have decreased by approximately 15%, and Powder River Basin and Delaware Basin gas gathering volumes to have decreased by approximately 5% to 10%. As a result, Crestwood anticipates that its full-year 2022 financial results will be slightly below previously provided guidance ranges. Crestwood and its producer customers have fully resumed normal operations and expect these volume disruptions to be isolated to the fourth quarter.

Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream LP to Neutral from Buy.

Genesis Energy, L.P. announced that, on January 11, 2023, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution on Genesis’ common units and Class A Convertible Preferred Units attributable to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. These distributions will be paid on February 14, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2023.

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has purchased its common shares in the open market. The Company purchased 250,217 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $49.97 per share as part of the Company’s securities repurchase program.

SFL Corporation announced that it has engaged Arctic Securities and DNB Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Friday, January 13. A USD denominated 4-year senior unsecured sustainability-linked bond issue may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions. Net proceeds from a bond issue will be used to refinance existing bonds and for general corporate purposes.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were slightly above breakeven lines following in-line CPI data. European shares rose while Japan's Nikkei ended little changed with banking stocks rallying amid speculation about a BOJ stimulus tweak heading into next week's policy meeting. Gold gained on softer dollar.

