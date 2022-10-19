Oil Prices Rise on Falling Crude Stocks, Tight Supply

The energy sector is set to open slightly higher, supported by strength in the crude complex. U.S stocks futures slipped following two days of better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The broader markets are expected to begin in negative territory despite strong quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin.

In sector news, Jefferies launched coverage across the energy sector, including integrateds, E&Ps, OFS and refiners. In its initiation report, the broker stated, “Positive, But Selective: Capital Drives Cycles. We are initiating coverage of the North American Energy industry with a 'positive, but selective' bias. The current investment cycle is different from the past, and we expect it to remain so. Within we explore past cycles, potential 'road maps' from the past, the shifting of oil's option value", natural gas multiples, 'energy as an annuity' and more.”

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are up in early trading as bullish factors such as falling crude stocks and tight supply overweighed bearish factors. Recently, fears for a global economic slowdown and SPR oil releases have put a limit on gains. Oil futures fell to a two-week low yesterday on reports of U.S President Joe Biden’s plan to release more oil from the SPR. Investors are also cautious ahead of Chinese key economic data that was postponed, inciting fears of weak growth.

Natural gas futures are down amid forecasts for less demand and a drop in European gas prices. British and Dutch wholesale gas prices dropped on forecasts for mild weather and the arrival of full LNG tankers.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Air Liquide, Chevron, LyondellBasell, and Uniper SE have announced their intent to collaborate on a joint study that will evaluate and potentially advance the development of a hydrogen and ammonia production facility along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The facility could support industrial decarbonization and mobility applications in the region and expand clean ammonia exports, helping to increase the supply of lower carbon power internationally.

Jefferies assumed coverage on Chevron with a Hold rating.

Jefferies assumed coverage on ExxonMobil with a Buy rating.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp ventures has invested $6 million in all-electric ride-hailing business Freebee, a Miami-based company that provides free, on-demand transportation to local communities through their mobile app Ride Freebee. bp led the business's $8 million Series A funding round, with support from Freebee's current infrastructure capital partner, Tensile Mobility.

Petrobras informed that it has signed the Private Instrument of Confession of Debt that formalizes its commitment to pay the extraordinary employer contributions of the Deficit Equalization Plan - 2015 (PED 2015), implemented in 2017, with the Renegotiated and Non-Renegotiated Petros Pension Plans (PPSP-R and PPSP-NR).

Workers have decided to end the industrial action at TotalEnergies' Donges refinery, a CGT trade union representative told journalists.

The number of French petrol stations facing supply problems due to a weeks-long strike at TotalEnergies' refineries is now down to 21% versus almost a third over the week-end, said the government's spokesperson Olivier Veran.

Solstad Offshore ASA announced that TotalEnergies UK and Solstad Offshore have entered into a long-term contract for the PSV Normand Falnes. The contract, which will be for five years firm plus options, is one of the first long-term contracts awarded in the UK North Sea for a battery-hybrid installed PSV. The vessel will be utilized by TotalEnergies UK to support their UK North Sea assets and the contract will commence during November 2022.

Seven staff have been ordered back to work at the TotalEnergies Feyzin refinery site in France, French television station BFM Lyon reported.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Jefferies initiated coverage on Suncor Energy with a Hold rating.

U.S. E&PS

Laredo Petroleum disclosed selected preliminary third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company's third-quarter 2022 total production averaged ~79.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, within guidance of 78.5 - 81.5 MBOEPD. The Company expects fourth-quarter 2022 total and oil production to be 72.5 - 75.5 MBOEPD and 32.0 - 34.0 MBOPD, respectively. Fourth-quarter 2022 capital expenditures are expected to be $135 - $145 million, in-line with third-quarter 2022 levels.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Antero Resources, Berry, Chesapeake Energy,ConocoPhillips, Denbury, EOG Resources, EQT, Ovintiv, and Southwestern Energy with a Buy rating. The firm also initiated coverage on APA, Diamondback Energy, Coterra Energy, Devon Energy, Hess, Marathon Oil, Murphy Oil, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Range Resources with a Hold rating.

Jefferies assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum with a Hold rating.

Morgan Stanley made rating changes on the following companies: upgraded EOG Resources to Overweight from Equal-Weight; upgraded Continental Resources to Equal-Weight from Underweight; downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Underweight from Equal-Weight.

CANADIAN E&PS

Jefferies initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources with a Hold rating.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced results for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue was $5.4 billion for the quarter, up 6% sequentially and up 5% year-over-year. GAAP loss per share was $(0.02) for the quarter which included $0.28 per share of adjusting items. Adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.26.

Compass Minerals announced that Koch Minerals & Trading, LLC, a diverse global trading, logistics and investment company and subsidiary of Koch Industries, has completed its $252 million equity investment in Compass Minerals through the purchase of Compass Minerals common stock.

Liberty Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the reinstatement of a quarterly cash dividend. The Board has declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on December 20, 2022 to holders of record as of December 6, 2022. A distribution of $0.05 per unit has been approved for holders of units in Liberty Oilfield Services New HoldCo LLC, which will use the same record and payment date. Liberty previously announced that its Board authorized on July 25, 2022, a share repurchase program that allows the company to repurchase up to $250 million of outstanding common stock through July 31, 2024. The program commenced during the third quarter and the Company has repurchased and retired 4,702,166 shares of Class A common stock, representing 2.5% of outstanding shares, for approximately $70 million at an average per share price of $14.89 through September 30, 2022.

McDermott and Saudi Aramco gathered Monday in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia, to mark the award of the construction contract for the Saudi Arabia Fabrication In-Kingdom Ras Al-Khair (SAFIRA) fabrication yard.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger with a Buy rating.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne announced its supplemental shareholder return plan and capital budget for fiscal year 2023. The Company has established its 2023 supplemental shareholder return plan, which is currently projected to provide approximately $100 million in additional cash returns to shareholders in the form of additional dividends. These supplemental dividends are expected to be paid in four, approximately equal, installments during fiscal 2023. On October 17, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash supplemental dividend of $0.235 per share, payable on December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022. The payable date and record date of this supplemental dividend coincide with the dates applicable to the Company’s base dividend of $0.25 per share, which was declared on September 7, 2022. The Company has set its initial fiscal year 2023 capex budget to range between $425 and $475 million, representing a sizeable sequential increase and highlighting the capital-intensive nature of H&P’s business as well as planned international expansion. The Company’s financial guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 are consistent with those provided in the Company’s press release dated July 27, 2022.

Precision Drilling announced that it was recently awarded four contracts in Kuwait, each with a five year term and an optional one year renewal. The contract awards are for our AC Super Triple 3000 HP rigs and increase our active rig count in Kuwait from three rigs to five rigs by the middle of 2023.

As previously disclosed, on 1 September 2022, Seadrill entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with subsidiaries of ADES Arabia Holding Ltd. for the sale of the entities that own and operate seven jack-ups in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Seadrill announces today that the Jack-up Sale has been completed pursuant to the SPA. As the Jack-up Sale has completed, the AOD I, AOD II, AOD III, West Callisto, West Ariel, West Cressida and West Leda are now owned by ADES, and ADES employs the crews operating the rigs and holds the drilling contracts related to the rigs. The total consideration for the Jack-up Sale is USD 628 million in cash, subject to adjustment for working capital and other items, and reimbursement to Seadrill for any project costs spent in relation to the reactivation of the three stacked jack-ups, namely the West Ariel, West Cressida and West Leda.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that Marathon Petroleum resumed restarting a coker at its 593,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Tuesday after extinguishing a small fire on the unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Valero Energy with a Buy rating. The firm also initiated coverage on Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum with a Hold rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that it has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) flagship oil and gas methane emissions reporting and mitigation initiative.

As per SEC filing, on October 14, 2022, Crestwood Midstream Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership and wholly-owned subsidiary of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, entered into the First Amendment to the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement by and among Midstream, as borrower, the lenders party thereto, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and collateral agent, and certain other agents party thereto. The First Amendment increases the commitments under Midstream’s revolving credit facility from $1.50 billion to $1.75 billion.

EnLink Midstream, LLC's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.1125 per common unit for the third quarter of 2022, which is unchanged from the second quarter 2022 distribution. The second quarter 2022 cash distribution will be paid on November 14, 2022, to unitholders of record on October 28, 2022.

Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream Corp to Peer Perform from Outperform.

Williams announced progress on its clean hydrogen commercialization strategy with a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Daroga Power, a New York-based investor and developer of distributed generation energy assets including hydrogen fuel cells and solar power generation. Williams and Daroga are working to identify long-term, end-use customers for clean hydrogen as well as offtake options for environmental attributes generated by hydrogen production in Wyoming. Deliveries of hydrogen could begin as soon as 2025.

Raymond James added Williams to its Analyst Current Favorites List.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy and New Fortress Energy with a Buy rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S stock index futures rose after streaming major Netflix posted a reversal in customer losses but concerns over rising interest rates weighed on the overall mood and looked set to stall a recent rally on Wall Street. European shares were little changed, as investors fretted about runaway inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening, even as upbeat corporate earnings soothed some fears about a recession. Japanese stocks closed higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while China stocks closed lower, as investors were cautious amid uncertainties during the Communist Party Congress, even as a raft of state-backed and large asset managers announced measures to stabilise the market. Gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar rose on bets of more steep interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Oil was higher amid plenty of caution as bullish signals like falling U.S. crude stocks and a generally undersupplied market were countered by bearish factors such as uncertain Chinese demand growth and falling gas prices. On the economic calendar for today are building permits and housing starts data. Tesla and IBM are scheduled to report their results after markets close.

