Oil Prices Rise on Confidence in Demand Recovery

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, supported by gains in the crude complex while the broader index futures edged higher in choppy trading on better-than-expected corporate earnings from some of the major retail chains and a rebound in the technology sector.

Oil prices continued to rise with Brent inching near $70/barrel for the first time since March, as expectations of demand recovery offset rising cases of COVID in India. The British economy reopened on Monday, and Europe is starting to reopen cities and beaches. New cases in the United States continued to fall and New York lifted the mask requirement for vaccinated people. In focus later will be this week's U.S. supply reports, expected to show a 1.7 million-barrel rise in crude inventories. A lower US dollar is also adding to the upside in oil.

Natural gas futures are off ~1% following yesterday’s rally past $3. Futures remain near three-month highs on forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Glass Lewis recommended that Exxon Mobil shareholders elect two of hedge fund Engine No. 1's four board nominees in a proxy contest centered on climate concerns. Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders vote for Gregory Goff and Alexander Karsner in a report that called electing half of the activist directors "sufficient."

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Royal Dutch Shell shareholders overwhelmingly supported the company's energy transition strategy in a vote at its annual general meeting, the company said. According to a tally of most votes, the resolution won 88.74% of votes. Shareholders also rejected by a vote of 69.53% a second climate resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging Shell to set more "inspirational" greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced the pricing of its upsized private placement to eligible purchasers of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2030 at par. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Antero Resources estimates that it will receive net proceeds of approximately $593 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and estimated expenses.

BCE-Mach III LLC recently signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire producing properties in Western and Southern Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle from Cimarex Energy. The acquisition, expected to close in June 2021, also includes two gas gathering and processing assets located in Southern Oklahoma.

EOG Resources announced that Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Leitzell has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, joining the headquarters executive management team effective immediately.

Matador Resources published metrics aligned with standards developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. Matador is committed to creating long-term value in a responsible manner and aligning its ongoing environmental, social and governance reporting with SASB. The publication of these metrics represents the next step in Matador’s continued efforts to highlight its commitment to ESG excellence.

CANADIAN E&PS

Gran Tierra Energy announced an update on the impact of the ongoing national protests in Colombia on the Company’s operations. The protests initially did not impact the Colombian operations of Gran Tierra and other energy companies. However, in the last few days, blockades of key roads have started to cause the temporary shut-in of some oil wells and oil fields throughout Colombia and are now affecting almost all energy companies in the country.

Parex Resources provides production update related to Colombian blockades.Although the current restrictions from the transportation blockades are easing, Parex is withdrawing its Q2 2021 production guidance, as set forth in the press release dated April 15, 2021, until the Company has greater visibility on its ability to access the local transportation infrastructure. For the period April 1 - May 16, 2021, Parex' production has averaged approximately 44,100 boe/d. Also, Parex is updating its H2 2021 production guidance set forth in the press release dated April 15, 2021 at 48,000 – 50,000 boe/d, with Parex expecting H2 2021 production to average 44,000-50,000 boe/d, with the lower end of the range incorporating the impact of any additional minor and intermittent blockades.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton Company announced a collaboration to bring advanced seismic imaging to fiber optic sensing. The alliance will provide operators with advanced insight to determine their reservoir potential for oil and gas production or carbon storage. The Halliburton FiberVSP and Odassea distributed acoustic sensing solutions will now incorporate TGS’s seismic imaging workflows that process the entire seismic wavefield to generate high-resolution reservoir images.

TechnipFMC announced that it has been awarded a significant Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract from Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery Project in the UK North Sea.

Trican Well Service announced that Scott Matson will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 14, 2021.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Credit Suisse reinstated coverage of Marathon Petroleum with an Outperform rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, and the dollar dipped on renewed expectations of the Federal Reserve not hiking interest rates anytime soon. Gold steadied. Optimism around easing economic restrictions and strong corporate earnings reports pushed European stocks higher. Japanese shares jumped as investors shrugged off disappointing GDP data and picked up stocks whose valuations took a beating in recent sell-offs. Oil prices rose on optimism over U.S., European economic reopening.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

