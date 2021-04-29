Oil Prices Rise on Bullish Forecasts of Recovering Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, as they’re being boosted by a slew of earnings releases across the sector, strong broader index futures, and another 2% gain in oil prices pushing futures towards 2021 highs.

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after rising 1% in the previous session, as bullish forecasts of recovering demand outweighed concerns about the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in Brazil, India and Japan. This is the third consecutive day that both contracts have climbed. "The performance of the past few days demonstrates the unbroken faith of the market in healthy economic and demand recovery," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil associates said. "It also implies that the perilous and devastating COVID nightmare engulfing in India, Japan and Turkey, amongst others, is not expected to have a long-lasting impact on economic expansion." OPEC+ expects global stocks to reach 2.95 billion barrels in July, taking them below the 2015-2019 average.

Natural gas futures are lower by a penny ahead of weekly inventory data.

US INTEGRATEDS

The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and thirty-four cents ($1.34) per share, an increase of five cents ($0.05) per share or approximately 4 percent. The dividend is payable June 10, 2021, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business May 19, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil declared a cash dividend of $0.87 per share on the Common Stock, payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 13, 2021.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Royal Dutch Shell reported first quarter 2021 unaudited results. First quarter 2021 income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders was $5.7 billion, which included net gains on sale of assets of $1.4 billion and gains of $0.4 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by redundancy and restructuring charges of $0.5 billion, mainly related to the restructuring plan named Reshape. Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $3.2 billion. Cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the first quarter 2021 was negative $1.3 billion. The Texas winter storm had an impact on our operations and had an aggregate adverse impact of around $0.2 billion on Adjusted Earnings.

Royal Dutch Shell raised its dividend by 4%, the second rise in six months, after reporting stronger-than-expected first quarter profits due to asset sales and higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices.

The Board of Directors of Total SE met on April 28, 2021, and declared the distribution of the first 2021 interim dividend stable at €0.66/share.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced its first quarter 2021 financial and operational results.For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Antero reported a GAAP net loss of $15 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $339 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $183 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $38 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, or $0.13 per diluted share.

CNX Resources released financial and operational results for the first quarter 2021.The company reported Q1 revenue of $473.07 million and diluted EPS of $0.43. "CNX continued to successfully execute its plan by delivering another quarter of positive free cash flow, reducing absolute debt, and continuing share buybacks at attractive pricing," commented Nick DeIuliis, president and CEO. "Our ability to consistently generate significant, sustainable free cash flow, and reduce debt and return capital to shareholders is special and continues to differentiate CNX from others in our industry and beyond.

Continental Resources announced its first quarter 2021 operating and financial results. The Company reported net income of $259.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In first quarter 2021, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $19.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for first quarter 2021 was $278.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for first quarter 2021 was $1.04 billion and EBITDAX was $962.6 million (non-GAAP). In addition, the Company's Board of Directors approved the reinstatement of the quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on May 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 10, 2021.

Matador Resources reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2021 net income (GAAP basis) was $60.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, a significant improvement from a net loss of $89.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, but a 52% year-over-year decrease from net income of $125.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $84.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, a 162% sequential increase from adjusted net income of $32.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 265% year-over-year increase from adjusted net income of $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Ovintiv announced its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company recorded net earnings in the first quarter of $309 million, or $1.16 per diluted share of common stock. These results include a $156 million current income tax recovery ($0.59 per share diluted).

TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv to Buy from Hold.

CANADIAN E&PS

Ovintiv announced its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company recorded net earnings in the first quarter of $309 million, or $1.16 per diluted share of common stock. These results include a $156 million current income tax recovery ($0.59 per share diluted).

TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv to Buy from Hold.

Surge Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by Cormark Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 25,425,000 common shares of Surge to be issued as "flow-through shares" with respect to "Canadian development expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the regulations thereunder in force as of the date hereof at a price of $0.59 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $15 million.

Vermilion Energy reported operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Fund flows from operations was $162 million in Q1 2021, an increase of 20% from the prior quarter. Production in Q1 2021 averaged 86,276 boe/d, a decrease of 2% from the prior quarter and slightly above the upper-end of its annual guidance range of 83,000 to 85,000 boe/d. It also generated $79 million of free cash flow in Q1 2021 after investing $83 million in exploration and development capital expenditures, resulting in a payout ratio of 56% including reclamation and abandonment expenditures.

Whitecap Resources reported its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Whitecap reported its very strong first quarter financial and operating results with record production of 95,828 boe/d, 5% higher than the original forecast of 90,000 – 92,000 boe/d on capital investments of $119 million, which was 7% lower than the forecast of $125 - $130 million. High funds flow netback was $21.78/boe resulted in funds flow of $188 million ($0.36 per share fully diluted) compared to $132 million ($0.32 per share fully diluted) in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 42% on an absolute basis and 13% per share. Compared to fourth quarter 2020 funds flow of $105 million ($0.25 per fully diluted share), the increase was 79% on an absolute basis and 44% per share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Calfrac Well Services announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $241.6 million, a decrease of 21 percent from the same period in 2020. Net loss was $22.4 million or $0.60 per share diluted compared to a net loss of $122.9 million or $42.38 per share diluted in the same period last year, which included a gain on debt exchange of $130.4 million, a $115.6 million deferred tax expense related to the derecognition of the Company's deferred tax asset, and an impairment of PP&E and other assets of $54.0 million.

ChampionX announced first quarter of 2021 results. Revenue was $684.9 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $5.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $94.2 million. Income before income taxes margin was 1.0%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.8%. Cash provided by operating activities was $90.2 million, and free cash flow was $64.6 million.

KBR announced its first quarter 2021 financial results. Revenue was $1.5 billion is aligned with management's consolidated revenue guidance for the year of circa $6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of $135 million increased 21% principally due to strong performance in the Sustainable Technology business, the acquisition of Centauri and SG&A savings. KBR has reaffirmed its expectations of FY 2021 financial results, including: Consolidated revenue of $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion, earnings per share of $1.39 to $1.59 and adjusted EPS of $2.00 to $2.20.

Kirby Corporation announced a net loss attributable to Kirby for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 of ($3.4) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared with a loss of ($347.2) million or ($5.80) per share for the 2020 first quarter. Excluding one-time items in the 2020 first quarter, net earnings attributable to Kirby were $35.3 million or $0.59 per share. Consolidated revenues for the 2021 first quarter were $496.9 million compared with $643.9 million reported for the 2020 first quarter.

Oceaneering International reported a net loss of $9.4 million, or $(0.09) per share, on revenue of $438 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted net income was $2.8 million, or $0.03 per share, reflecting, among other things, the impact of $3.2 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with restructuring and other expenses and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, and $9.6 million of discrete tax adjustments.

Oil States International reported a net loss of $15.8 million, or $0.26 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, which included non-cash fixed asset impairment charges of $0.7 million ($0.5 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share), severance and restructuring charges of $3.4 million ($2.7 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share) and non-cash gains on extinguishment of convertible senior notes of $3.6 million ($2.9 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share). During the first quarter of 2021, the Company generated revenues of $125.6 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $6.1 million (excluding $3.4 million of severance and restructuring charges). These results compare to revenues of $137.4 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $2.2 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020 (excluding $2.7 million of severance and restructuring charges).

Patterson-Uti Energy reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $106 million, or $0.57 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $435 million, or $2.28 per share, for the first quarter of 2020. Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $241 million, compared to $446 million for the first quarter of 2020.

DRILLERS

Dril-Quip reported operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2021.Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $81.2 million, down $6.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 and down $14.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $34.4 million, or a $0.97 loss per share, driven by $25.0 million of restructuring and other charges.

Nabors Industries reported first quarter 2021 operating revenues of $461 million, compared to operating revenues of $443 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors common shareholders for the quarter was $141 million, or $20.16 per share. This compares to a loss from continuing operations of $112 million, or $16.46 per share in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter included $162 million of pretax gains from debt exchanges and repurchases, partially offset by charges of $71 million mainly from asset impairments, for a net after-tax gain of $52 million, or $7.40 per share. Excluding the above unusual items, the net loss improved by $23 million, reflecting lower depreciation and interest expense.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

AltaGas reported first quarter 2021 financial results. Normalized net income was $361 million or $1.29 per share for Q1 2021, compared to normalized net income of $220 million or $0.79 per share reported in Q1 2020. Net income applicable to common shares for Q1 2021 was $337 million or $1.21 per share, compared to net income of $464 million or $1.66 per share for Q1 2020.

Inter Pipeline reiterates that the focus of its previously announced strategic review process is to seek opportunities to maximize value for all shareholders. This is consistent with the fiduciary obligations of the Inter Pipeline Board of Directors and in the best interests of shareholders. The Strategic Review is being led by the Special Committee of independent directors, supported by independent financial and legal advisors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. reported net income of $221.3 million for first quarter 2021 compared to $287.6 million for first quarter 2020. Diluted net income per common unit was 99 cents in first quarter 2021 and $1.26 in first quarter 2020. Diluted net income per unit excluding mark-to-market (MTM) commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measure, was $1.09 for first quarter 2021. In addition, management is increasing its annual DCF guidance by $50 million to $1.07 billion for 2021.

PBF Energy reported first quarter 2021 income from operations of $57.7 million as compared to loss from operations of $1,366.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding special items, first quarter 2021 loss from operations was $317.8 million as compared to loss from operations of $134.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The company reported first quarter 2021 net loss of $22.2 million and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $41.3 million or $(0.34) per share. This compares to net loss of $1,062.5 million, and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $1,065.9 million or $(8.93) per share for the first quarter 2020.

PBF Logistics LP announced first quarter 2021 net income attributable to the limited partners of $37.2 million, or $0.59 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of $54.8 million, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $57.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $59.0 million and distributable cash flow of $48.2 million. Included in reported results for the first quarter are $1.1 million, or $0.02 per common unit, of non-cash unit-based compensation expense and continued environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals. The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per common unit. The distribution is payable on May 27, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher after President Biden proposed an $1.8 trillion stimulus package and as strong results from Apple and Facebook boosted sentiment. European shares were near record highs following a slew of upbeat corporate earnings. Asian equities ended in the green after the Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy. A stronger dollar weighed on the gold prices. Amazon.com, Twitter and Gilead are among the companies scheduled to report earnings after markets close.

