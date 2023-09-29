Oil Prices Rise, Driven by Tight U.S. Supply and Expectations of Strong Fuel Demand in China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to close out the final session of the third quarter in the green, tracking higher broader index futures and oil prices. Rates are backing off, with the 10-year back below 4.6%, trading around 4.53%. Sector news flow is light as quiet periods are set to commence ahead of earnings season next month.

Oil prices rose on Friday and were headed for a gain of about 3% for the week, driven by tight U.S. supply and expectations of strong fuel demand in China. A backdrop of tight supplies in the U.S. provided further price support, with storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, already at its lowest since July 2022. "Any additional decline would threaten to bring them down to a critical level, which could make further withdrawals difficult," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Natural gas futures are lower by 3%, consolidating gains after touching 7-week highs yesterday.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil and Hess Corp withdrawn from exploring the Kaieteur block in Guyana’s deepwaters, Exxon said, after disappointing exploration results. The exit comes as the producers focus on their larger and highly productive Stabroek block, where more than 11 billion barrels of oil and gas have been discovered so far. Kaieteur, at 3.3 million acres (13,354 sq km), is about half the size of Stabroek and one of two, smaller non-productive blocks Exxon held. The companies have transferred their stakes in the block to Ratio Guyana Limited and Cataleya Energy Limited, which originally held the exploration licenses, Exxon said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced two awards from Vår Energi that expand its regional presence in the North Sea for exploration logging, well intervention technology and subsea production systems.

TechnipFMC was awarded a significant contract to supply flexible pipes to Petrobras for the pre-salt fields offshore Brazil. The Company will design, engineer, and manufacture 14 kilometers of gas injection riser pipes. TechnipFMC will also supply associated services including packing and storage.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

New Fortress Energy announced that it has placed into service its second U.S. government sponsored power plant in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, September 27th. This facility in San Juan has a capacity of 200+ MW of power generation and operates under a 2-year contract, similar to the 150 MW facility in Palo Seco that entered service in June under the same program. Both power installations operate under multi-year contracts with the U.S. government, which pays for fuel, logistics, and all power infrastructure.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as Treasury yields simmered down from multi-year highs. European shares rallied, helped by the rise in luxury stocks. Japan's Nikkei share average was dragged lower by shipping and energy stocks to its worst quarterly performance since mid-2022. Gold edged up, while the dollar eased.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.